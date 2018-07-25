Trump’s hardline tone triggers reactions among Iran’s top military officials

As the United States has recently intensified its attempts to increase the economic and political pressures on Iran, the Islamic Republic’s top military commanders underline that the country is well prepared for any confrontational scenario.

Tabnak – As the United States has recently intensified its attempts to increase the economic and political pressures on Iran, the Islamic Republic’s top military commanders underline that the country is well prepared for any confrontational scenario.

In this vein, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh announced that the IRGC’s fighter jets will be equipped with cruise missiles with a range of 1500 kilometers.

Hajizadeh made the announcement on the sidelines of a ceremony attended by IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, which was held in Tehran on Wednesday to deliver 10 Sukhoi Su-22 fighter jets overhauled and upgraded by domestic experts at the IRGC Aerospace Force.

With this upgrade, these bombers will be able to carry and fire smart and cluster bombs, and air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles with pinpoint accuracy, and to transfer data between drones from distances of several kilometers, the commander said.

Brigadier General Hajizadeh further stressed that in the near future, air-to-ground cruise missiles with pinpoint accuracy and a range of 1500 kilometers will be installed on the bombers.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri cautioned the US against any hostile action against Iran, saying the US president’s move to carry out his threats would draw Iran’s harsh and unimaginable response and jeopardize American interests.

In a statement on Tuesday, Major General Baqeri lashed out at the US president for his recent bellicose stances against Iran, saying the Iranian Armed Forces will give devastating response to any threat at any level.

Echoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s stances against the US, the general recommended the US not to play with the lion’s tail, saying the bases and interests of the enemies, particularly the US, are within the reach of the Islamic Republic’s “overt and covert power.”

Describing Iran as the “flag-bearer of peace, stability and calm in the region,” Major General Baqeri said the Islamic Republic maintains friendly and brotherly ties with the neighbors and uses its deterrent power and defense might for establishing peace and fighting off aggression.

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened Iran with hardship “the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before” as Washington launched a new campaign in cooperation with the regime in Tel Aviv meant to foment unrest in the Islamic Republic.

Trump's pugnacious message on his official Twitter account in all capital letters late Sunday came after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's warning to him not to “twist the lion’s tail” after the US unveiled a series of measures which amount to a declaration of war.