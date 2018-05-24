Iran announces seven conditions for Europe to preserve nuclear deal

Iran’s supreme and spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has set out seven conditions to be met by Europe to preserve the international nuclear deal, the Al-Jazeera TV quoted him as saying, reports TASS.

Those conditions include measures by European banks to safeguard trade with Tehran even after US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and EU guarantees on further sales of Iranian crude. Besides, EU nations must promise they would raise the issue of Iran’s ballistic missile program and the Islamic Republic’s regional activities.

"We have no conflicts with regard to these three countries [United Kingdom, France and Germany]; but we do not trust them, based on previous experience," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday at a meeting with representatives of the three branches of the Iranian government.

"If the Europeans linger over our demands, Iran has the right to resume its nuclear activities. When we see that the JCPOA was useless, one way forward is to restart those halted activities," he said.