US Congress reviews arms sales to Saudi Arabia and UAE

On Tuesday, US sources revealed that President Donald Trump’s administration, which is working on increasing arms exports, has asked Congress to review the sale of more than 12,000 precision munitions to the Saudi and UAE allies.

On Tuesday, US sources revealed that President Donald Trump’s administration, which is working on increasing arms exports, has asked Congress to review the sale of more than 12,000 precision munitions to the Saudi and UAE allies.

Trump used his political influence in an effort to increase arms exports to help grow jobs inside the country. Last year, his administration agreed to sell about $ 7 billion worth of precision-guided weapons to Saudi Arabia.

Read: Sudanese security prevents a press delegation from travelling to Saudi Arabia

The deal raised the concerns of some Congress members over the use of US weapons in the Saudi-led campaign against the Houthi militia in Yemen, which has killed thousands of civilians there since March 2015.

An official at Raytheon Company, the largest US munitions manufacturer in the United States, refused to comment on this news.

Reuters news agency has quoted sources in the administration and the Congress as saying that there is currently an ongoing 40-day informal review of ammunition sales to the two aforementioned countries.