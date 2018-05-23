پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
212بازدید
‍ پ

Iranian military, diplomatic officials react to the new American “conditions” for the Islamic Republic

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s latest remarks against Iran, in which he raised 12 “conditions” for the Islamic Republic, is still being faced with criticisms both inside and outside of Iran. Underlining Iran’s right to increase its defense capabilities, Iran’s top military commander says the country needs no permit to do this.
کد خبر: ۸۰۱۹۵۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ خرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۶:۱۹ 23 May 2018

Tabnak – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s latest remarks against Iran, in which he raised 12 “conditions” for the Islamic Republic, is still being faced with criticisms both inside and outside of Iran. Underlining Iran’s right to increase its defense capabilities, Iran’s top military commander says the country needs no permit to do this.

According to Press TV, Iran’s military chief says the Armed Forces stand fully ready to defend the country in the face of threats, and that they do not wait for permission from any foreign power to promote their defense capabilities.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri was speaking at the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) on Wednesday on the anniversary of the liberation of the southern city of Khorramshahr during the former Iraqi regime’s 1980s war against Iran.

“The Armed Forces are today at the height of their defensive power as well as military and combat preparedness compared to any other time, and that they do not await any permission or [approving] smile from any foreign power to strengthen their defense power.”

He made the comments after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would increase financial pressure on Iran by slapping it with the “strongest sanctions in history” unless Tehran fulfills a 12-point list of demands formulated by Washington.

The Iranian commander also denounced the US for breaking its promises and laying out a list of ‘do’s and ‘don’ts’ for the Islamic Republic, describing it as “an oppressive, criminal, isolated and furious enemy, which is being ruled by corrupt leaders and is on the payroll of the Zionist regime and terrorists” of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO).

The Iranian military chief said the United States does not dare to confront Iran militarily, and is thus trying to subject the Iranian people to economic pressure and psychological operations.

This is while the Iranian nation both stands by its commitments under any circumstances and respects the international law, the official said, citing the case of the Islamic Republic’s military advisory support to Iraq and Syria at their own request.

“If Iran establishes a presence in a country, it would be at the invitation of that country and its legitimate government. It does not seek war with any side,” Baqeri said.

Meanwhile and in the same vein, Iran’s foreign minister says American officials are prisoners to their “pipe dreams” and “corrupt” pressure groups in drawing up their foreign policy agenda, describing this as a sign of Washington’s “bankruptcy.”

Zarif said, “Mr. Pompeo’s remarks were so groundless and bereft of civility and logic that do not warrant an answer.”

He said Pompeo and the other people in charge of the current US administration are prisoners “not only to their fallacious conceptions and pipe dreams, but also prisoners to [what happened in] the past, and worst of all prisoners to corrupt pressure groups.”

“This indicates the bankrupt nature of US foreign policy, which has been put up for rent. Any pressure group that spends more money can lead the foreign policy in the direction of its own choice,” Zarif said.

برچسب ها
iran zarif baqeri pompeo
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

بقایی زیر سرُم است/اختلال اینترنت به‌خاطر فیلترینگ تلگرام است/آنچه در مجلس آتش زدیم برجام نبود، یک تکه...

بقایی زیر سرُم است/اختلال اینترنت به‌خاطر فیلترینگ تلگرام است/آنچه در مجلس آتش زدیم برجام نبود، یک تکه...

منتجب نیا به خاطر فشار حسین کروبی، از حزب اعتمادملی رفت/پیروزی نامزد اصولگرایان با ۲۰ میلیون رأی فریبنده...

منتجب نیا به خاطر فشار حسین کروبی، از حزب اعتمادملی رفت/پیروزی نامزد اصولگرایان با ۲۰ میلیون رأی فریبنده...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تقدیر آمریکا از انتقال سفارت پاراگوئه به قدس

آنروا: اردوگاه‌ یرموک تقریبا تخریب شده است

ضعف بدن در ماه رمضان را چگونه برطرف کنیم؟

پارلمان عراق فردا درباره انتخابات نشست فوق‌العاده‌ برگزار می‌کند

روایت تصویری؛‌گزافه‌گویی پمپئو‌‌ برای‌ایران‌و واکنش‌ها

نبیه بری: اولویت پارلمان لبنان حمایت از قانون اساسی خواهد بود

ارتش سوریه تمامی مناطق اشغال شده دمشق را آزاد کرد

نبیه بری بار دیگر رئیس پارلمان لبنان شد

قرعه سخت استقلال و پرسپولیس در آسیا

رشد قیمت قراضه در ژاپن

سهام آسیایی افت کرد

۲۸۸ میلیون سهم در فرابورس ایران داد و ستد شد

توزیع ماهانه ۸۰ هزار بسته غذایی

واکنش تندگویان به ممنوعیت پخش فوتبال در کافه‌ها

اوام وی اتریش در ایران می‌ماند

وب گردی

پیش‌بینی قیمت مسکن در رمضان

سومین شکست بزرگ تاریخ استارت‌آپ‌ها

اعلام وام‌های اشتغال‌زایی دولت

خانه کلنگی در تهران هر متر ۲۶ میلیون تومان

گرانی مسکن تا پایان سال ادامه دارد

کدام کالاها در رمضان گران‌تر می‌شوند؟

بیل گیتس و راجر فدرر به نفع آموزش کودکان مسابقه می دهند

کودکی به سبک بروسلی

تمرین تنفس و آرامسازی

کناره‌گیری روحانی بهتر از انفعال است/ ضرب و شتم رئیس بانک مرکزی از سوی نمایندگان!/گلایه‌های روحانی از وزرا، خود او را هم زیر سؤال می‌برد/کاغذهایی که ذوالنور آتش زد برجام نبود/بازداشت بیست فعال محیط زیستی دیگر در جنوب کشور
ماجرای داد و بیداد امروز مجلس/نظام هر زمان اراده کند، فیلترشکن ها را کاملا مسدود می کند/قرعه‌کشی در مجلس برای اعزام شش نماینده به جام جهانی/توبیخ احسان علیخانی به خاطر تلگرام!
پیشنهاد کمک مالی روسیه، چین و اروپا به ایران در قبال مذاکرات موشکی و منطقه‌ای!
ترامپ محو در زیبایی دختر بیل گیتس
اعلام استراتژی جدید آمریکا در مورد ایران/ دوازده خواسته واشنگتن از ایران در قبال رفع تحریم‌ها
شباهت عجیب سخنرانی پامپئو علیه ایران و سخنرانی معاون بوش هفت ماه پیش از حمله به عراق
حضور دختر غمگین در مراسم سلطنتی انگلیس؟!
خبری جدید از بن‌سلمان
برداشت سلطان میوه‌ها در جنوب ایران
درگیری شدید بین نیروهای اماراتی و قطری/ اظهارات مسئول دفتر صدر درباره ایران/ حمله غافلگیرانه داعش به بادیه سوریه
خاکسپاری غریبانه خواننده سرشناس
ارز 4200 تومان غیر قانونی است/چگونگی خروج 30 میلیارد دلار از کشور
اعلام حمایت سوریه از ادامه حضور نیروهای ایران در این کشور/پیشنهادهای مخفیانه فرستاده امارات و عربستان به پسر ترامپ/ده نامزد احتمالی پست نخست وزیری عراق
درآمد چند ده میلیاردی یک شرکت دانش‌بنیان با اجاره پارکینگ فرودگاه!
منتجب نیا به خاطر فشار حسین کروبی، از حزب اعتمادملی رفت/پیروزی نامزد اصولگرایان با ۲۰ میلیون رأی فریبنده است/حل مسأله آب و هوا و دلار و ماهواره از راه دمکراسی/ سه سناریو از غیبت عجیب و طولانی ولیعهد سعودی/پزشکیان؛ گزینه ریاست مجلس

بازی روس ها در زمین اسرائیل و آمریکا؛ نیروهای ایران و حزب الله باید خاک سوریه را ترک کنند  (۳۷۰ نظر)

پیشنهاد کمک مالی روسیه، چین و اروپا به ایران در قبال مذاکرات موشکی و منطقه‌ای!  (۲۴۷ نظر)

فردی که ادعا دارد بارندگی‌های اخیر کار اوست!  (۲۴۲ نظر)

ماجرای داد و بیداد امروز مجلس/نظام هر زمان اراده کند، فیلترشکن ها را کاملا مسدود می کند/قرعه‌کشی در مجلس برای اعزام شش نماینده به جام جهانی/توبیخ احسان علیخانی به خاطر تلگرام!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

حتما باید مردم دوباره «کمپین نه به خرید خودروی صفر داخلی و خارجی» راه بیندازند؟!  (۱۹۰ نظر)

شباهت عجیب سخنرانی پامپئو علیه ایران و سخنرانی معاون بوش هفت ماه پیش از حمله به عراق  (۱۸۹ نظر)

چه کسی در انتخابات آینده اعتماد مردم را جلب خواهد کرد؟  (۱۷۶ نظر)

اعلام استراتژی جدید آمریکا در مورد ایران/ دوازده خواسته واشنگتن از ایران در قبال رفع تحریم‌ها  (۱۶۵ نظر)

اردوغان؛ انترناسیونالیسم اسلامی در شعار، ناسیونالیسم عثمانی در عمل!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

کناره‌گیری روحانی بهتر از انفعال است/ ضرب و شتم رئیس بانک مرکزی از سوی نمایندگان!/گلایه‌های روحانی از وزرا، خود او را هم زیر سؤال می‌برد/کاغذهایی که ذوالنور آتش زد برجام نبود/بازداشت بیست فعال محیط زیستی دیگر در جنوب کشور  (۱۴۵ نظر)

«قیمت نجومی» خودروهای خارجی از کجا آب می‌خورد؟! + مقایسه نرخ‌ها/ دولت «بی خیال» بازار شده؛ عده‌ای سوء‌استفاده می‌کنند  (۱۲۶ نظر)

دلیل رفتن «افشار» از تلویزیون به روایت حیاتی/بازگشت «حسین فریدون» به انظار عمومی/واکنش صداپیشه جناب‌خان به ناآرامی‌های اخیر کازرون/غیبت اعتراضی رؤسای ستاد جوانان روحانی در مهمانی افطاری  (۱۲۵ نظر)

تلگرام، تیغ دو دم «فیلترینگ» و گلوی وزیر جوان!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

تبدیل هنرمندانه اعتراضات مسالمت آمیز به آشوب توسط مسئولان استان فارس  (۱۰۰ نظر)

دولت در آستانه تغییرات جدی/ مدیران اقتصادی بی‌انگیزه از دولت می‌روند؟  (۹۴ نظر)