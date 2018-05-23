Iranian military, diplomatic officials react to the new American “conditions” for the Islamic Republic

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s latest remarks against Iran, in which he raised 12 “conditions” for the Islamic Republic, is still being faced with criticisms both inside and outside of Iran. Underlining Iran’s right to increase its defense capabilities, Iran’s top military commander says the country needs no permit to do this.

Tabnak – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s latest remarks against Iran, in which he raised 12 “conditions” for the Islamic Republic, is still being faced with criticisms both inside and outside of Iran. Underlining Iran’s right to increase its defense capabilities, Iran’s top military commander says the country needs no permit to do this.

According to Press TV, Iran’s military chief says the Armed Forces stand fully ready to defend the country in the face of threats, and that they do not wait for permission from any foreign power to promote their defense capabilities.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri was speaking at the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) on Wednesday on the anniversary of the liberation of the southern city of Khorramshahr during the former Iraqi regime’s 1980s war against Iran.

“The Armed Forces are today at the height of their defensive power as well as military and combat preparedness compared to any other time, and that they do not await any permission or [approving] smile from any foreign power to strengthen their defense power.”

He made the comments after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would increase financial pressure on Iran by slapping it with the “strongest sanctions in history” unless Tehran fulfills a 12-point list of demands formulated by Washington.

The Iranian commander also denounced the US for breaking its promises and laying out a list of ‘do’s and ‘don’ts’ for the Islamic Republic, describing it as “an oppressive, criminal, isolated and furious enemy, which is being ruled by corrupt leaders and is on the payroll of the Zionist regime and terrorists” of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO).

The Iranian military chief said the United States does not dare to confront Iran militarily, and is thus trying to subject the Iranian people to economic pressure and psychological operations.

This is while the Iranian nation both stands by its commitments under any circumstances and respects the international law, the official said, citing the case of the Islamic Republic’s military advisory support to Iraq and Syria at their own request.

“If Iran establishes a presence in a country, it would be at the invitation of that country and its legitimate government. It does not seek war with any side,” Baqeri said.

Meanwhile and in the same vein, Iran’s foreign minister says American officials are prisoners to their “pipe dreams” and “corrupt” pressure groups in drawing up their foreign policy agenda, describing this as a sign of Washington’s “bankruptcy.”

Zarif said, “Mr. Pompeo’s remarks were so groundless and bereft of civility and logic that do not warrant an answer.”

He said Pompeo and the other people in charge of the current US administration are prisoners “not only to their fallacious conceptions and pipe dreams, but also prisoners to [what happened in] the past, and worst of all prisoners to corrupt pressure groups.”

“This indicates the bankrupt nature of US foreign policy, which has been put up for rent. Any pressure group that spends more money can lead the foreign policy in the direction of its own choice,” Zarif said.