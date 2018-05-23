Russia to launch new fleet of ROBOT WAR MACHINES in fight against ISIS by end of the year

RUSSIA intends to introduce a new high-tech range of robotic war machines in the ongoing conflict against ISIS in Syria by the end of the year, increasing the country’s military involvement in the war-torn nation.RUSSIA intends to introduce a new high-tech range of robotic war machines in the ongoing conflict against ISIS in Syria by the end of the year, increasing the country’s military involvement in the war-torn nation.

The models include the Uran-6, a remote-controlled de-mining machine, and two situation awareness systems: The Scarab and Sphere.

Lieutenant General Yury Stavitsky, Commander of the Russian Engineering Corps, is reported to have said all three robots will become “standard equipment” by the end of 2018.

President Vladimir Putin introduced the Uran-6 during Russia’s famous Victory Day parade in Moscow earlier this month, celebrating Russia’s defeat of the Third Reich in World War 2.

“We remember the tragedies of the two world wars, about the lessons of history which do not allow us to become blind.

“The same old ugly traits are appearing along with new threats: egoism, intolerance, aggressive nationalism and claims to exceptionalism.

“We understand the full seriousness of those threats.”

Russia demonstrate new underwater dronePlay Video The remote-controlled six-tonne Uran-6 will be able to clear landmines and tackle fires, and can withstand a direct landmine blast.

It will also feature four cameras, giving it a 360 degree vision of the conflict zone to detect other potential hazards.

The Scarab is a four-wheeled device used to collect sound and video in complex and hazardous zones, and the Sphere will complete a similar role but in smaller places.

Both vehicles will feature high-resolution and thermal cameras, along with microphones to conduct precise measurements and data readings in the field.

Almost 3,000 Russian troops are currently based in Syria according to Business Insider.

However during a meeting between President Putin and President Assad last Thursday, the Russian leader indicated that foreign militaries would start to withdraw from the country.

He said: “In connection to noticeable victories and success of the Syrian army in fighting terrorism and to the beginning of a more active political process, foreign armed forces will be withdrawn from the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic.”