Sudanese security prevents a press delegation from travelling to Saudi Arabia

The Sudanese Security and Intelligence services prevented a press delegation from travelling to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning without citing any reasons.

A security official at the airport told four journalists that they were, “banned from travelling” without giving further reasons and asked them to consult the head of the security and intelligence service.

The Saudi Ministry of Culture and Information had invited Sudanese journalists among other Arab journalists to attend an expanded meeting in Jeddah on Thursday.

The delegation comprises the editor-in-chief of Al-Sudan Al-Yawm, Osman Mirghani, the editor of Baj News, Lina Yaacoub, the editor of Al-Jarida, Ashraf Abdul Aziz, and the editor of Al-Ray Al-Aam newspaper, Fatah Al-Rahman Shabarq.

A press delegation headed by the director of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Awad Gadine, returned from Saudi Arabia a few days ago on a week-long visit after visiting four Saudi cities and meeting with several Saudi officials.

Gadine and his colleagues were interrogated after returning to Khartoun.