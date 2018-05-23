Iran’s non-oil exports rose 25 per cent in two months

The head of Iran’s Customs Administration, Frood Askari, said that Iran’s non-oil exports rose 25 per cent in the first two months of the current financial year.

The head of Iran’s Customs Administration, Frood Askari, said that Iran’s non-oil exports rose 25 per cent in the first two months of the current financial year.

The financial year in Iran starts on 21 March each year.

According to the Iranian News Agency (IRNA), on Tuesday, Askari said that the value of non-oil exports during the period from 21 March to 21 May, has reached $7 billion, which means a rise of 25 per cent.

He added that the value of imports, during the same period, fell by 1.5 per cent and reached $6 billion. The surplus of non-oil foreign trade to Iran has then reached one billion dollars.

Iran is nowadays facing significant economic pressure due to the US sanctions against Tehran, following the withdrawal of President Donald Trump from the nuclear weapons agreement, two weeks ago.

Creative Commons License This work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For permissions beyond the scope of this license, please contact us.