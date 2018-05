India Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Russia on Monday for an informal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the city of Sochi.

The informal summit between the two leaders, which has a broad-based agenda on global and regional issues, is expected to see the discussions on global terrorism, situation in Afghanistan-Pakistan, Syria and Islamic State (IS).