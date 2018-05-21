پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
EU and Iran agreed to create work group on oil trade

The European Union and Iran have agreed to create a joint work group which will be working on oil trade issues, said Miguel Arias Cañete, EU commissioner for energy.
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۱ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۲۳ 21 May 2018

The European Union and Iran have agreed to create a joint work group which will be working on oil trade issues, said Miguel Arias Cañete, EU commissioner for energy.

"We have decided to create a work group on oil trade and the first meeting has been held. We are going to support Iran in the field of oil trade," said Miguel Arias Cañete on Sunday, TASS reports.

The created group will work to "bring benefit to the population of Iran from the nuclear agreement".

"This is a fundamental element of the deal," added the commissioner who is paying a visit to Iran.

