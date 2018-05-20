پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
578بازدید
‍ پ

US criticizes China’s militarization of disputed waters

The Pentagon criticized what it called China’s “continued militarization” of island outposts in the disputed South China Sea, where the Chinese air force landed long-range bombers for the first time, putting entire Southeast Asia within their range.
کد خبر: ۸۰۰۸۲۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۱۳ 20 May 2018

The Pentagon criticized what it called China’s “continued militarization” of island outposts in the disputed South China Sea, where the Chinese air force landed long-range bombers for the first time, putting entire Southeast Asia within their range.

The China Daily newspaper reported Saturday that the People’s Liberation Army Air Force conducted takeoff and landing training with the H-6K bomber in the South China Sea.

China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons in waters crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves.

A statement from the Defense Ministry late Friday said the exercise was conducted on an island reef, but it did not specify when or where, saying only that it took place recently at a “southern sea area.” It involved several H-6Ks taking off from an air base and making a simulated strike against sea targets before landing, the ministry said.

Wang Mingliang, a military expert, was quoted in the statement as saying that the exercises will help the air force improve its “real combat ability against all kinds of marine security threats.”

The U.S., which doesn’t have any territorial claims but insists on freedom of navigation and a peaceful resolution of the disputes without coercion or threat of force, criticized the move.

“The United States remains committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” a Pentagon spokesman, Marine Lt. Col. Christopher Logan, said in an email. “We have seen these same reports and China’s continued militarization of disputed features in the South China Sea only serves to raise tensions and destabilize the region.”

The Washington-based Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, using Chinese social media posts, identified the location of the exercise as Woody Island, China’s largest base in the Paracel Islands that are also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan.

With a combat radius of nearly 1,900 nautical miles (3,520 kilometers), the H-6K bomber would put all of Southeast Asia in its range from Woody Island, AMTI said.

Farther south in the Spratly group of islands, China has constructed seven man-made islands and equipped them with runways, hangers, radar and missile stations, further cementing its vast territorial claims in the busy waterway.

The U.S. and others accuse Beijing of militarizing the region to bolster its claims. Washington has said it violates a pledge by President Xi Jinping to former President Barack Obama not to militarize the area. China says it has a legitimate right to build up defenses on the islands.

Adm. Phil Davidson, the new head of the Pacific Command, said recently that China had reached the tipping point in its control over the South China Sea.

Beijing’s island bases can be used to challenge the U.S. presence in the region, “and any forces deployed to the islands would easily overwhelm the military forces of any other South China Sea-claimants,” Davidson wrote in recent testimony to Congress.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

یک جایزه از فرانسه برای صندلی خالی «پناهی» در کن/آزادی ۱۵ معلم بازداشتی با قرار کفالت/توقف اجرای برنامه...

یک جایزه از فرانسه برای صندلی خالی «پناهی» در کن/آزادی ۱۵ معلم بازداشتی با قرار کفالت/توقف اجرای برنامه...

دلیل رفتن «افشار» از تلویزیون به روایت حیاتی/بازگشت «حسین فریدون» به انظار عمومی/واکنش صداپیشه جناب‌خان...

دلیل رفتن «افشار» از تلویزیون به روایت حیاتی/بازگشت «حسین فریدون» به انظار عمومی/واکنش صداپیشه جناب‌خان...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

برش‌های از فیلم لطفاً مزاحم نشوید

تصادف مرگبار پراید با کامیون

یک جانباز شیمیایی مسن ترین زندانی همدان است

زوج سارق به شبی ۳ فقره سرقت اعتراف کردند

۲ کشته در برخورد ۲ خودرو

بازداشت مأموران متخلف شهرداری

سکوت مرموز نامادری درقتل دختر جوان

وب گردی

اردیبهشت سبز برای اوراق تسهیلات مسکن

۱۳ عادت مالی که هر سی‌ساله‌ای باید بداند

پیشنهادات ما برای سفر شما

آموزش زبان فارسی در کودکستان آمریکایی

ترفند آموزشی بسیار عجیب در خواباندن نوزاد

نقش پدر در رشد کودک

چند هشدار به ایران پس از دیدار اخیر پوتین و بشار اسد
احتمال حذف علی مطهری از کرسی نایب رئیسی مجلس/حمله نظامی احتمالی علیه ایران چگونه خواهد بود؟/روایت احمد مسجدجامعی از محدودسازی گشت ارشاد/سرنخ همه پرونده‌های فساد به بانک‌ها می‌رسد
ماجرای مجری با حجاب عجیبش جنجالی‌تر شد!
فردی که ادعا دارد بارندگی‌های اخیر کار اوست!
بازی روس ها در زمین اسرائیل و آمریکا؛ نیروهای ایران و حزب الله باید خاک سوریه را ترک کنند
ریزش وحشتناک کوه در جاده هراز
رابطه خروج آمریکا از برجام و حمله به ایران از نظر وزیر خارجه روسیه/دیدار سفرای همسایگان عراق با مقتدا صدر بدون حضور سفیر ایران
تبدیل هنرمندانه اعتراضات مسالمت آمیز به آشوب توسط مسئولان استان فارس
دلیل رفتن «افشار» از تلویزیون به روایت حیاتی/بازگشت «حسین فریدون» به انظار عمومی/واکنش صداپیشه جناب‌خان به ناآرامی‌های اخیر کازرون/غیبت اعتراضی رؤسای ستاد جوانان روحانی در مهمانی افطاری
خاطره جلیلی از مذاکره با اروپا/انتقاد تند عضو شورای شهر از نجفی/کنایه فوتبالی جناب خان به جهانگیری و قیمت ارز/روایت عضو شورای شهر کازرون از ریشه حوادث این شهر
خبر محرمانه «کیهان» درباره مرگ بن سلمان
دیدار پوتین و بشار اسد؛ درخواست پوتین از اسد برای خروج نیروهای نظامی خارجی از سوریه!/ اعلام وفاداری رهبران انگلیس، آلمان و فرانسه به حفظ برجام/جزئیاتی از نامه امیر کویت به کشورهای محاصره کننده قطر/رایزنی مقتدا صدر و عمار حکیم برای تشکیل ائتلاف در مجلس عراق
رونمایی آمریکا از برنامه جدیدش برای برجام در روز دوشنبه!
تصاویر کمتر دیده شده از مرحوم افشار
اشک گوینده خبر برای درگذشت قاسم افشار

معرفی حکیم، شاعر و فیلسوف بزرگ ایرانی به نام ترکیه در آنکارا  (۳۶۸ نظر)

فردی که ادعا دارد بارندگی‌های اخیر کار اوست!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

چه کسی در انتخابات آینده اعتماد مردم را جلب خواهد کرد؟  (۱۷۶ نظر)

تنها چند میلیون مترمکعب آب، فاصله سد زاینده رود با خشکی کامل  (۱۷۴ نظر)

انتقاد از مدیریت لاریجانی در جریان آتش زدن پرچم آمریکا/قاضی‌پور:سایپا و ایران خودرو 90 هزار خودرو را احتکار کرده اند!/بازگشت ۱۱ مدیر نجومی بگیر به کار/کنایه آیت‌الله جوادی‌آملی به ترامپ/وضعیت حجاب و آرایش دختران در مدارس نامناسب شده است  (۱۵۵ نظر)

بازی روس ها در زمین اسرائیل و آمریکا؛ نیروهای ایران و حزب الله باید خاک سوریه را ترک کنند  (۱۵۵ نظر)

بازی جدید روس ها با منافع ایران؛ حفظ برجام بدون دادن امتیازاتی از سوی ایران غیرممکن است!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

اردوغان؛ انترناسیونالیسم اسلامی در شعار، ناسیونالیسم عثمانی در عمل!  (۱۱۹ نظر)

مخالفت شیخ الازهر با حضور قاریان مصری در ایران/گزارشی تکان‌دهنده از جراحانی که سر جان مردم معامله می‌کنند! /استخدام سه روزه مدیران در شهرداری! /پیش‌بینی زیباکلام از رأی ۲۰ میلیونی اصولگرایان در ۱۴۰۰  (۱۱۱ نظر)

حتما باید مردم دوباره «کمپین نه به خرید خودروی صفر داخلی و خارجی» راه بیندازند؟!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

نماینده مرند: پرچم که سهل است، خودش را هم به آتش می کشیم/ نماینده اردکان: پرچم نماد حاکمیت هر کشور است/ نماینده تبریز: آتش زدن برجام، کار سخیفی بود  (۱۱۰ نظر)

تلگرام، تیغ دو دم «فیلترینگ» و گلوی وزیر جوان!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

قیچی کردن موی 9 دانش آموز دختر توسط خانم معلم در شهرستان فسا  (۱۰۶ نظر)

تبدیل هنرمندانه اعتراضات مسالمت آمیز به آشوب توسط مسئولان استان فارس  (۱۰۰ نظر)

دولت در آستانه تغییرات جدی/ مدیران اقتصادی بی‌انگیزه از دولت می‌روند؟  (۹۴ نظر)