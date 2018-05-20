Euro To Be Used In Iran-EU Trade: Nuclear Chief

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said the European commissioner for energy and climate has promised that euro would be used in bilateral trade between the Islamic Republic and the European Union (EU).

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Miguel Arias Canete in Tehran on Saturday, Salehi said that during the session, the commissioner fully explained about the measures that the EU plans to take following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including the revival of “the blocking statute”.

The blocking statute is a 1996 regulation that prohibits EU companies and courts from complying with foreign sanctions laws and stipulates that no foreign court judgments based on these laws have any effect in the EU.

Salehi further said the European delegation headed by Arias Canete has also promised that euro would be used in the financial transactions between Iran and the EU.

The Iranian nuclear chief added that according to the EU commissioner, some plans have been proposed to the 28-member bloc in this regard and the primary measures have been taken.

In a speech from the White House on May 8, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism and seeking nukes before announcing the US withdrawal from the 2015 agreement between Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the controversial decision, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran weighs plans to remain in the agreement with the other five parties, provided that they ensure full benefits for Iran.

In a speech on May 9, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei urged that any decision to keep the deal running without the US should be conditional on “practical guarantees” from the three European parties to the JCPOA.