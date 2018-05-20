پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
1566بازدید
‍ پ

Europe struggles to find united front over US president

It was a bit of a squeeze at the EU summit last week in Sofia’s National Palace of Culture, an imposing communist relic. Six prime ministers from the west Balkan states and their entourages filled its vast hallways and stairwells, between tetchy meetings with EU leaders and even tetchier media performances.
کد خبر: ۸۰۰۸۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۴ 20 May 2018

It was a bit of a squeeze at the EU summit last week in Sofia’s National Palace of Culture, an imposing communist relic. Six prime ministers from the west Balkan states and their entourages filled its vast hallways and stairwells, between tetchy meetings with EU leaders and even tetchier media performances.

The western Balkans summit was supposed to be an EU charm offensive, designed to capture the hearts of the leaders of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Kosovo. But the EU’s leaders were demonstrably distracted. From the start, Donald Trump had hijacked this summit.

A leaders’ dinner of meatballs and buffalo steak last Wednesday was supposed to be dedicated to discussions about the EU’s lethargic performance in digital innovation. But Trump’s recent moves to abandon the nuclear deal with Iran, known as the joint comprehensive action plan of action, and to usher in a transatlantic trade war, by refusing to exempt EU importers from punitive steel and aluminium tariffs, dominated starter, main course and dessert.

Donald Tusk, president of the European council, said what many felt: the “capricious assertiveness” of Trump’s White House put it on a par with China and Russia as a threat to European interests and security. “Looking at the latest decisions of President Trump, some could think, with friends like that, who needs enemies?”, Tusk said.

Both Iran and a tariff war are challenges to EU sovereignty, Emmanuel Macron of France told fellow leaders, requiring a unified response. “One thing is very clear to me,” said Günther Oettinger, the EU budget commissioner. “Trump despises weaklings.”

But in truth, the EU is fractured about how it should respond to the threat of a trade war and pretty much in despair about the fate of the Iran deal, struck in 2015, under which Tehran accepted strict limits on its nuclear programme in return for an escape from the sanctions that had strangled its economy for more than a decade. European companies are pulling out of Iran every day. Notwithstanding the EU’s vow to keep faith with the agreement, it becomes increasingly unlikely that Tehran will conclude that the economic benefits continue to make it worth their while.

On trade, however, the EU thinks there might be a deal to be struck. Trump wants to force the EU to open up wider talks on how the bloc treats American products in return for dropping steel and aluminium tariffs. In particular, he has vowed that unless the EU opens up its markets, “we’re going to tax Mercedes-Benz, and we’re going to tax BMW”.

In 2017, 1.3 million German vehicles were sold in the US, 10% of total production, with revenues amounting to €29.4bn. Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, wants and needs to talk trade.

Martin Selmayr, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker’s right-hand man, has fashioned a holdable line, for now: there will be no talks unless there is a permanent exemption for European businesses from the punitive tariffs.

There’s a carrot for Trump. The EU is offering to increase natural gas imports from the US, provide reciprocal access for industrial products and discuss World Trade Organisation reform.

“From a Trumpian perspective that would be a win for the US and you could say it would be a concession from the EU,” said one senior EU diplomat. “The Netherlands, France and Spain are against the strategy. For Berlin this is a quick way out of a dilemma. For Paris it’s: ‘We have to think long-term about where want to go with this administration and where we want to channel our energy and resources.’ [But] it’s important to realise for all of us in the EU that trade talks with this administration are obviously not going to be easy.

“A successful trade negotiation requires that both sides want to create a win-win situation. I’m not sure this administration is keen on creating win-win situations. It requires a pretty good sense of why we’re doing this and what we’re going to get out of this.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: بعد از انقلاب تفاوت چندانی در وضع طلاب ایجاد نشد/سونامی قارچ سمی در ایران/نظر...

آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: بعد از انقلاب تفاوت چندانی در وضع طلاب ایجاد نشد/سونامی قارچ سمی در ایران/نظر...

ماجرای داد و بیداد امروز مجلس/نظام هر زمان اراده کند، فیلترشکن ها را کاملا مسدود می کند/قرعه‌کشی در مجلس...

ماجرای داد و بیداد امروز مجلس/نظام هر زمان اراده کند، فیلترشکن ها را کاملا مسدود می کند/قرعه‌کشی در مجلس...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

داعش مسئول حمله به کلیسایی در «چچن»

ساخت اولین ایستگاه شناور برق هسته ای توسط روسیه!

فرانسه خطاب به ترامپ: آمریکا پلیس اقتصادی نیست!

رای جالب یک قاضی برای عامل قطع درختان

خبر امیدوارکننده فرانسه برای فعالیت توتال در ایران

آهنگ رسمی تیم ملی ایران درجام جهانی باصدای سالارعقیلی

عصب‌ها چگونه کار می‌کنند؟

مراسم بدرقه تیم ملی فوتبال

اولین واکنش برانکو به خط‌خوردن سیدجلال و انصاری از تیم ملی

کی‌روش:مطمئن باشید پسرانم شادی‌تان را ۲برابر می‌کنند

بدرقه بی نظم تیم ملی باحضور۲۳سردار و بی تابی روزه داران!

انهدام پهپاد جاسوسی عربستان در غرب یمن

آمریکا نمی تواند ملت ایران را به زانو در آورد

نتیجه واقعی انتخابات عراق،"نه" به اشغالگری بود

دیدار اعضای‌کمیسیون‌اجتماعی با رییس قضا

وب گردی

ارزها در ماه رمضان چه تغییری می‌کنند؟

صنایع بورسی پیشتاز در اردیبهشت را بشناسید

مردم در کجا سرمایه‌گذاری می‌کنند؛ بانک یا بورس؟

چرا مردم دلار دپو می‌کنند؟

اردیبهشت سبز برای اوراق تسهیلات مسکن

۱۳ عادت مالی که هر سی‌ساله‌ای باید بداند

جستجویی هوشمند برای خرید ارزان بلیط هواپیما

آموزش زبان فارسی در کودکستان آمریکایی

ترفند آموزشی بسیار عجیب در خواباندن نوزاد

نقش پدر در رشد کودک

چند هشدار به ایران پس از دیدار اخیر پوتین و بشار اسد
دلیل رفتن «افشار» از تلویزیون به روایت حیاتی/بازگشت «حسین فریدون» به انظار عمومی/واکنش صداپیشه جناب‌خان به ناآرامی‌های اخیر کازرون/غیبت اعتراضی رؤسای ستاد جوانان روحانی در مهمانی افطاری
بازی روس ها در زمین اسرائیل و آمریکا؛ نیروهای ایران و حزب الله باید خاک سوریه را ترک کنند
فردی که ادعا دارد بارندگی‌های اخیر کار اوست!
ریزش وحشتناک کوه در جاده هراز
رابطه خروج آمریکا از برجام و حمله به ایران از نظر وزیر خارجه روسیه/دیدار سفرای همسایگان عراق با مقتدا صدر بدون حضور سفیر ایران
پیشنهاد کمک مالی روسیه، چین و اروپا به ایران در قبال مذاکرات موشکی و منطقه‌ای!
خاطره جلیلی از مذاکره با اروپا/انتقاد تند عضو شورای شهر از نجفی/کنایه فوتبالی جناب خان به جهانگیری و قیمت ارز/روایت عضو شورای شهر کازرون از ریشه حوادث این شهر
رونمایی آمریکا از برنامه جدیدش برای برجام در روز دوشنبه!
دیدار پوتین و بشار اسد؛ درخواست پوتین از اسد برای خروج نیروهای نظامی خارجی از سوریه!/ اعلام وفاداری رهبران انگلیس، آلمان و فرانسه به حفظ برجام/جزئیاتی از نامه امیر کویت به کشورهای محاصره کننده قطر/رایزنی مقتدا صدر و عمار حکیم برای تشکیل ائتلاف در مجلس عراق
حضور دختر غمگین در مراسم سلطنتی انگلیس؟!
خبری جدید از بن‌سلمان
دستگیری گنده لات تهران در مرز ترکیه
برداشت سلطان میوه‌ها در جنوب ایران
اشک گوینده خبر برای درگذشت قاسم افشار

معرفی حکیم، شاعر و فیلسوف بزرگ ایرانی به نام ترکیه در آنکارا  (۳۶۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد کمک مالی روسیه، چین و اروپا به ایران در قبال مذاکرات موشکی و منطقه‌ای!  (۲۴۷ نظر)

بازی روس ها در زمین اسرائیل و آمریکا؛ نیروهای ایران و حزب الله باید خاک سوریه را ترک کنند  (۲۳۱ نظر)

فردی که ادعا دارد بارندگی‌های اخیر کار اوست!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

حتما باید مردم دوباره «کمپین نه به خرید خودروی صفر داخلی و خارجی» راه بیندازند؟!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

چه کسی در انتخابات آینده اعتماد مردم را جلب خواهد کرد؟  (۱۷۶ نظر)

انتقاد از مدیریت لاریجانی در جریان آتش زدن پرچم آمریکا/قاضی‌پور:سایپا و ایران خودرو 90 هزار خودرو را احتکار کرده اند!/بازگشت ۱۱ مدیر نجومی بگیر به کار/کنایه آیت‌الله جوادی‌آملی به ترامپ/وضعیت حجاب و آرایش دختران در مدارس نامناسب شده است  (۱۵۵ نظر)

بازی جدید روس ها با منافع ایران؛ حفظ برجام بدون دادن امتیازاتی از سوی ایران غیرممکن است!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

اردوغان؛ انترناسیونالیسم اسلامی در شعار، ناسیونالیسم عثمانی در عمل!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

دلیل رفتن «افشار» از تلویزیون به روایت حیاتی/بازگشت «حسین فریدون» به انظار عمومی/واکنش صداپیشه جناب‌خان به ناآرامی‌های اخیر کازرون/غیبت اعتراضی رؤسای ستاد جوانان روحانی در مهمانی افطاری  (۱۲۵ نظر)

مخالفت شیخ الازهر با حضور قاریان مصری در ایران/گزارشی تکان‌دهنده از جراحانی که سر جان مردم معامله می‌کنند! /استخدام سه روزه مدیران در شهرداری! /پیش‌بینی زیباکلام از رأی ۲۰ میلیونی اصولگرایان در ۱۴۰۰  (۱۱۱ نظر)

ماجرای داد و بیداد امروز مجلس/نظام هر زمان اراده کند، فیلترشکن ها را کاملا مسدود می کند/قرعه‌کشی در مجلس برای اعزام شش نماینده به جام جهانی/توبیخ احسان علیخانی به خاطر تلگرام!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

تلگرام، تیغ دو دم «فیلترینگ» و گلوی وزیر جوان!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

قیچی کردن موی 9 دانش آموز دختر توسط خانم معلم در شهرستان فسا  (۱۰۶ نظر)

تبدیل هنرمندانه اعتراضات مسالمت آمیز به آشوب توسط مسئولان استان فارس  (۱۰۰ نظر)