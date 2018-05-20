پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
1553بازدید
‍ پ

Mexican owner of plane in Havana crash has been subject of two complaints

The Mexican charter company which owned the plane that crashed in Havana on Friday, killing 110 people, has been the subject of two serious complaints about its crews’ performance over the last decade, according to authorities in Guyana and a retired pilot for Cuba’s national airline.
کد خبر: ۸۰۰۸۱۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۰ 20 May 2018

The Mexican charter company which owned the plane that crashed in Havana on Friday, killing 110 people, has been the subject of two serious complaints about its crews’ performance over the last decade, according to authorities in Guyana and a retired pilot for Cuba’s national airline.

The plane that crashed was barred from Guyanese airspace last year after authorities discovered that its crew had been allowing dangerous overloading of luggage on flights to Cuba, Guyanese civil aviation director Capt Egbert Field said.

Ovidio Martinez Lopez, a pilot for Cubana for more than 40 years until he retired six years ago, wrote on Facebook that a plane rented from the Mexican company by Cubana briefly dropped off radar while over the city of Santa Clara in 2010 or 2011, triggering an immediate response by Cuban aviation security officials.

As a result, Cuban officials suspended a captain and co-pilot for “serious technical knowledge issues” and the aviation security authority issued a formal recommendation that Cubana stop renting planes and crews from the Mexican company, Martinez wrote.

Cuba’s transportation minister, Adel Yzquierdo Rodriguez, said on Saturday five children had died in the crash. He also announced that a flight recorder from the plane had been located.

The only three survivors of Cuba’s worst aviation disaster in three decades were clinging to life. Carlos Alberto Martinez, director of Havana’s Calixto Garcia Hospital, said the three were in extremely grave condition. Cuban officials identified the women as Maylen Diaz, 19, of Holguin; Grettel Landrovell, 23, of Havana; and Emiley Sanchez, 39, of Holguin. Martinez said Sanchez was conscious and communicating, Diaz was conscious and sedated and Ladrovell was in a coma.

Landrovell’s mother, Amparo Font, told reporters her daughter is a flamenco dancer and engineering student on the verge of graduation. “My daughter is an angel,” she said. “They have to save her.”

Relatives of the dead gathered at a morgue in the capital, weeping and embracing each other, as investigators tried to piece together why the aging Boeing 737 went down and erupted in flames shortly after take-off early on Friday afternoon.

Yzquierdo said those on board included 102 Cubans, three tourists, two foreign residents and six crew members, who were from Mexico. Argentina’s foreign ministry said two of its citizens had died.

Maite Quesada, a member of the Cuban Council of Churches, announced that 20 pastors from an evangelical church were killed. They had spent several days at a meeting in the capital and were returning to the province of Holguin.

Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel said a special commission had been formed to find the cause of the crash. Mexican aviation authorities said a team of experts would fly to Cuba on Saturday to take part in the investigation.

State airline Cubana, which operated the flight, has had a generally good safety record but is notorious for delays and cancellations and has taken many of its planes out of service because of maintenance problems, prompting it to hire charter aircraft from other companies.

Mexican officials said the Boeing 737-201 that crashed was built in 1979 and rented by Cubana from Aerolineas Damojh, a small charter company that also goes by the name Global Air. Aviation authorities in Guyana last year stopped the same aircraft from conducting charter flights because of serious safety concerns, including the fears about excessive baggage and other issues.

A Damojh employee in Mexico City declined to comment, saying the company would be communicating only through written statements. Mexican authorities said Damojh had permits needed to lease its aircraft and had passed a November 2017 verification of its maintenance program.

In Guyana, Capt Field said the Boeing 737 with tail number XA-UHZ had been flying four routes a week between Georgetown, Guyana and Havana starting in October 2016. Cubans do not need visas to travel to Guyana and the route was popular with Cubans working as “mules” to bring suitcases crammed with goods back to the island, where virtually all consumer products are scarce.

After the cancelation of a series of flights in spring 2017, leaving hundreds of Cubans stranded, authorities began inspecting the plane and discovered that crews were loading excessive amounts of baggage, leading to concerns the aircraft could be dangerously overburdened and unbalanced. In one instance, Guyanese authorities discovered suitcases stored in the plane’s toilet.

“This is the same plane and tail number,” Guyanese infrastructure minister David Patterson said. He and other Guyanese officials said they did not immediately know if the crew suspended last May was the one that died on Friday. Damojh operates three Boeing 737s, two 737-300s and the 737-201 that crashed, according to Mexican officials.

In his Facebook post, Martinez, the retired Cubana pilot, wrote: “They are many flight attendants and security personnel who refused to fly with this airline.” Contacted in Havana, he confirmed his account but declined to comment further.

An eyewitness to the crash, Rocio Martinez, said she heard a strange noise and looked up to see the plane with a turbine on fire.

“It had an engine on fire, in flames, it was falling toward the ground,” Martinez said, adding that the plane veered into the field where it crashed, avoiding potential fatalities in a nearby residential area.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: بعد از انقلاب تفاوت چندانی در وضع طلاب ایجاد نشد/سونامی قارچ سمی در ایران/نظر...

آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: بعد از انقلاب تفاوت چندانی در وضع طلاب ایجاد نشد/سونامی قارچ سمی در ایران/نظر...

ماجرای داد و بیداد امروز مجلس/نظام هر زمان اراده کند، فیلترشکن ها را کاملا مسدود می کند/قرعه‌کشی در مجلس...

ماجرای داد و بیداد امروز مجلس/نظام هر زمان اراده کند، فیلترشکن ها را کاملا مسدود می کند/قرعه‌کشی در مجلس...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

داعش مسئول حمله به کلیسایی در «چچن»

ساخت اولین ایستگاه شناور برق هسته ای توسط روسیه!

فرانسه خطاب به ترامپ: آمریکا پلیس اقتصادی نیست!

رای جالب یک قاضی برای عامل قطع درختان

خبر امیدوارکننده فرانسه برای فعالیت توتال در ایران

آهنگ رسمی تیم ملی ایران درجام جهانی باصدای سالارعقیلی

عصب‌ها چگونه کار می‌کنند؟

مراسم بدرقه تیم ملی فوتبال

اولین واکنش برانکو به خط‌خوردن سیدجلال و انصاری از تیم ملی

کی‌روش:مطمئن باشید پسرانم شادی‌تان را ۲برابر می‌کنند

بدرقه بی نظم تیم ملی باحضور۲۳سردار و بی تابی روزه داران!

انهدام پهپاد جاسوسی عربستان در غرب یمن

آمریکا نمی تواند ملت ایران را به زانو در آورد

نتیجه واقعی انتخابات عراق،"نه" به اشغالگری بود

دیدار اعضای‌کمیسیون‌اجتماعی با رییس قضا

وب گردی

ارزها در ماه رمضان چه تغییری می‌کنند؟

صنایع بورسی پیشتاز در اردیبهشت را بشناسید

مردم در کجا سرمایه‌گذاری می‌کنند؛ بانک یا بورس؟

چرا مردم دلار دپو می‌کنند؟

اردیبهشت سبز برای اوراق تسهیلات مسکن

۱۳ عادت مالی که هر سی‌ساله‌ای باید بداند

جستجویی هوشمند برای خرید ارزان بلیط هواپیما

آموزش زبان فارسی در کودکستان آمریکایی

ترفند آموزشی بسیار عجیب در خواباندن نوزاد

نقش پدر در رشد کودک

چند هشدار به ایران پس از دیدار اخیر پوتین و بشار اسد
دلیل رفتن «افشار» از تلویزیون به روایت حیاتی/بازگشت «حسین فریدون» به انظار عمومی/واکنش صداپیشه جناب‌خان به ناآرامی‌های اخیر کازرون/غیبت اعتراضی رؤسای ستاد جوانان روحانی در مهمانی افطاری
بازی روس ها در زمین اسرائیل و آمریکا؛ نیروهای ایران و حزب الله باید خاک سوریه را ترک کنند
فردی که ادعا دارد بارندگی‌های اخیر کار اوست!
ریزش وحشتناک کوه در جاده هراز
رابطه خروج آمریکا از برجام و حمله به ایران از نظر وزیر خارجه روسیه/دیدار سفرای همسایگان عراق با مقتدا صدر بدون حضور سفیر ایران
پیشنهاد کمک مالی روسیه، چین و اروپا به ایران در قبال مذاکرات موشکی و منطقه‌ای!
خاطره جلیلی از مذاکره با اروپا/انتقاد تند عضو شورای شهر از نجفی/کنایه فوتبالی جناب خان به جهانگیری و قیمت ارز/روایت عضو شورای شهر کازرون از ریشه حوادث این شهر
رونمایی آمریکا از برنامه جدیدش برای برجام در روز دوشنبه!
دیدار پوتین و بشار اسد؛ درخواست پوتین از اسد برای خروج نیروهای نظامی خارجی از سوریه!/ اعلام وفاداری رهبران انگلیس، آلمان و فرانسه به حفظ برجام/جزئیاتی از نامه امیر کویت به کشورهای محاصره کننده قطر/رایزنی مقتدا صدر و عمار حکیم برای تشکیل ائتلاف در مجلس عراق
حضور دختر غمگین در مراسم سلطنتی انگلیس؟!
خبری جدید از بن‌سلمان
دستگیری گنده لات تهران در مرز ترکیه
برداشت سلطان میوه‌ها در جنوب ایران
اشک گوینده خبر برای درگذشت قاسم افشار

معرفی حکیم، شاعر و فیلسوف بزرگ ایرانی به نام ترکیه در آنکارا  (۳۶۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد کمک مالی روسیه، چین و اروپا به ایران در قبال مذاکرات موشکی و منطقه‌ای!  (۲۴۷ نظر)

بازی روس ها در زمین اسرائیل و آمریکا؛ نیروهای ایران و حزب الله باید خاک سوریه را ترک کنند  (۲۳۱ نظر)

فردی که ادعا دارد بارندگی‌های اخیر کار اوست!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

حتما باید مردم دوباره «کمپین نه به خرید خودروی صفر داخلی و خارجی» راه بیندازند؟!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

چه کسی در انتخابات آینده اعتماد مردم را جلب خواهد کرد؟  (۱۷۶ نظر)

انتقاد از مدیریت لاریجانی در جریان آتش زدن پرچم آمریکا/قاضی‌پور:سایپا و ایران خودرو 90 هزار خودرو را احتکار کرده اند!/بازگشت ۱۱ مدیر نجومی بگیر به کار/کنایه آیت‌الله جوادی‌آملی به ترامپ/وضعیت حجاب و آرایش دختران در مدارس نامناسب شده است  (۱۵۵ نظر)

بازی جدید روس ها با منافع ایران؛ حفظ برجام بدون دادن امتیازاتی از سوی ایران غیرممکن است!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

اردوغان؛ انترناسیونالیسم اسلامی در شعار، ناسیونالیسم عثمانی در عمل!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

دلیل رفتن «افشار» از تلویزیون به روایت حیاتی/بازگشت «حسین فریدون» به انظار عمومی/واکنش صداپیشه جناب‌خان به ناآرامی‌های اخیر کازرون/غیبت اعتراضی رؤسای ستاد جوانان روحانی در مهمانی افطاری  (۱۲۵ نظر)

مخالفت شیخ الازهر با حضور قاریان مصری در ایران/گزارشی تکان‌دهنده از جراحانی که سر جان مردم معامله می‌کنند! /استخدام سه روزه مدیران در شهرداری! /پیش‌بینی زیباکلام از رأی ۲۰ میلیونی اصولگرایان در ۱۴۰۰  (۱۱۱ نظر)

ماجرای داد و بیداد امروز مجلس/نظام هر زمان اراده کند، فیلترشکن ها را کاملا مسدود می کند/قرعه‌کشی در مجلس برای اعزام شش نماینده به جام جهانی/توبیخ احسان علیخانی به خاطر تلگرام!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

تلگرام، تیغ دو دم «فیلترینگ» و گلوی وزیر جوان!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

قیچی کردن موی 9 دانش آموز دختر توسط خانم معلم در شهرستان فسا  (۱۰۶ نظر)

تبدیل هنرمندانه اعتراضات مسالمت آمیز به آشوب توسط مسئولان استان فارس  (۱۰۰ نظر)