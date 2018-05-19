Lavrov: Russia hopes US withdrawal from JCPOA not llnked to plans to attack Iran

Moscow hopes that US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran is not connected with US plans to attack Tehran or change the regime there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Sputnik reported.

Moscow hopes that US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran is not connected with US plans to attack Tehran or change the regime there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Sputnik reported.

"It is difficult to judge how the events will develop. I would like to hope that the US withdrawal from the agreement is not connected with plans to attack Tehran or change the regime there," Lavrov told the Argentine newspaper Clarin.

"We are open for cooperation in the interests of the JCPOA and aim for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with Tehran," Lavrov said.

The minister expressed hope that the JCPOA will be retained despite the US withdrawal from the deal.

"We believe that it is crucial that Iran has not chosen escalation and continues to fully meet its obligations to the international community. That was once again confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Other parties, including Russia, also remain committed to the agreement," Lavrov said.

The minister said that it is a sign of cautious optimism that the deal might be saved.

After the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, it is necessary to create an unprecedented mechanism for mutual security guarantees in order to resolve the situation around North Korea, the Russian foreign minister said.