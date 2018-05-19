پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
1625بازدید
‍ پ

Airliner With 110 on Board Crashes Near Havana

A Cuban airliner with 110 passengers and crew on board fell to the ground and burned Friday shortly after takeoff from Havana airport, in what is the Caribbean nation’s worst crash in decades.
کد خبر: ۸۰۰۴۵۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۳ 19 May 2018

A Cuban airliner with 110 passengers and crew on board fell to the ground and burned Friday shortly after takeoff from Havana airport, in what is the Caribbean nation’s worst crash in decades.

The Boeing 737-200 was leased by Cubana de Aviacion from the Mexico-based Aerolineas Damojh for a domestic flight to the eastern Cuban city of Holguin.

Rescue and search workers on the site where a Cuban airliner with 104 passengers on board plummeted into a yuca field just after takeoff from the international airport in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 18, 2018.

Mexico’s airline said there were 104 mostly Cuban passengers and six Mexican crew on board. Five passengers were foreigners. The Argentine Foreign Ministry said two of its nationals had died in the crash.
The 39-year-old jet came down in the early afternoon in a field just outside the international airport. Witnesses told the state Granma newspaper it had veered to one side before striking a power line.

A rescue team member works at the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros, around 20 km (12 miles) south of Havana, shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport in Cuba, May 18, 2018.Rescue team members work in the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros, around 20 km (12 miles) south of Havana, shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport in Cuba, May 18, 2018.A survivor of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport receives medical care, May 18, 2018.

A rescue team member works at the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros, around 20 km (12 miles) south of Havana, shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport in Cuba, May 18, 2018.

Four passengers, a man and three women, were said to survive the accident. The man died of his injuries soon after he was rescued from under the debris.

The three women were taken to a Havana hospital with burns and fractures and are in a critical condition. They are reportedly in intensive care. Cuba TV initially said one of them died, but then withdrew the report.

The Cuban government has declared a period of mourning starting Saturday until Sunday midnight as search continues for the jet’s two flight recorders.

Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel, who went to the crash site, told Cuban television a transport ministry commission was looking into the cause of the crash. Boeing, the US aircraft maker, offered Cuba assistance of its technical team.

A flight engineer on another Cubana airliner that took off from Havana airport 13 minutes before the crashed plane told Cubadebate a technical fault had mostly likely caused the accident.

Cuba’s former leader Raul Castro said he was following the incident and sent condolences to the victims’ families, according to the publication. Local media said he was still recovering from a recent hernia surgery.

Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council.

Russia, Mexico, Spain, Venezuela, Bolivia, Canada, the United States and others offered Cuba their condolences, saying they stood in solidarity with those bereaved. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin wished a speedy recovery to the survivors.

The Friday air disaster was the Cuban carrier’s first in almost 20 years since its Yak-22 plane hit the ground in December 1999 miles from the Spanish city of Valencia, killing 22 passengers and crew. Earlier, on 3 September 1989 Cubana de Aviación's Il-62M crashed shortly after takeoff from José Martí International Airport due to bad weather. All 126 people onboard the aircraft and 24 people on the ground died in the disaster.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: عناصر ناپاک می‌گویند رهبری بابت برجام باید بازخواست شود/ستاری: پا گرفتن تلگرام حاصل...

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: عناصر ناپاک می‌گویند رهبری بابت برجام باید بازخواست شود/ستاری: پا گرفتن تلگرام حاصل...

دلیل رفتن «افشار» از تلویزیون به روایت حیاتی/بازگشت «حسین فریدون» به انظار عمومی/واکنش صداپیشه جناب‌خان...

دلیل رفتن «افشار» از تلویزیون به روایت حیاتی/بازگشت «حسین فریدون» به انظار عمومی/واکنش صداپیشه جناب‌خان...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

چلسی آرزوی جام را بر دل منچستر گذاشت

پیشنهاد الهلال به مامه تیام؛ ۴ میلیون دلار

پادشاه خودروهای کبرا شلبی

اردوغان: وضعیت قدس خط قرمز ماست

انفجار در تاسیسات شیمیایی تگزاس

نخل طلای کن به ژاپن رسید/ فرهادی جایزه نبرد

گزارش سوء قصد به جان اردوغان در سفر بالکان

محور خلخال-پونل به دلیل رانش کوه مسدود شد

آزمایش زندان استنفورد

شگفت‌انگیزترین روستای صخره‌ای جهان

قاتل فراری زن منوجانی دستگیر شد

ایران1-زیر23سال ازبکستان0/گودبای پارتی با یک شاخه گل

معضل بزرگ شفر؛جای خالی لیست استقلال پر شد!

احتمال صعود نفت به ۱۰۰ دلار پس از شکستن قیمت ۸۰ دلار

تخلیه ایستگاه قطار مارسی به دلایل امنیتی

وب گردی

پیشنهادات ما برای سفر شما

آموزش زبان فارسی در کودکستان آمریکایی

ترفند آموزشی بسیار عجیب در خواباندن نوزاد

نقش پدر در رشد کودک

چه تعداد از بیکاران مقرری بیمه‌ بیکاری می‌گیرند؟

رشد اعجاب برانگیز خانوار دارای خودرو در ایران

بازیگرانی که سرنوشت بازار نفت را تعیین می‌کنند

چند هشدار به ایران پس از دیدار اخیر پوتین و بشار اسد
احتمال حذف علی مطهری از کرسی نایب رئیسی مجلس/حمله نظامی احتمالی علیه ایران چگونه خواهد بود؟/روایت احمد مسجدجامعی از محدودسازی گشت ارشاد/سرنخ همه پرونده‌های فساد به بانک‌ها می‌رسد
ماجرای مجری با حجاب عجیبش جنجالی‌تر شد!
ریزش وحشتناک کوه در جاده هراز
فردی که ادعا دارد بارندگی‌های اخیر کار اوست!
رابطه خروج آمریکا از برجام و حمله به ایران از نظر وزیر خارجه روسیه/دیدار سفرای همسایگان عراق با مقتدا صدر بدون حضور سفیر ایران
بازی روس ها در زمین اسرائیل و آمریکا؛ نیروهای ایران و حزب الله باید خاک سوریه را ترک کنند
تبدیل هنرمندانه اعتراضات مسالمت آمیز به آشوب توسط مسئولان استان فارس
خاطره جلیلی از مذاکره با اروپا/انتقاد تند عضو شورای شهر از نجفی/کنایه فوتبالی جناب خان به جهانگیری و قیمت ارز/روایت عضو شورای شهر کازرون از ریشه حوادث این شهر
خبر محرمانه «کیهان» درباره مرگ بن سلمان
دیدار پوتین و بشار اسد؛ درخواست پوتین از اسد برای خروج نیروهای نظامی خارجی از سوریه!/ اعلام وفاداری رهبران انگلیس، آلمان و فرانسه به حفظ برجام/جزئیاتی از نامه امیر کویت به کشورهای محاصره کننده قطر/رایزنی مقتدا صدر و عمار حکیم برای تشکیل ائتلاف در مجلس عراق
تصاویر کمتر دیده شده از مرحوم افشار
رونمایی آمریکا از برنامه جدیدش برای برجام در روز دوشنبه!
ناآرامی در کازرون و به آتش کشیدن مرکز پلیس
اشک گوینده خبر برای درگذشت قاسم افشار

معرفی حکیم، شاعر و فیلسوف بزرگ ایرانی به نام ترکیه در آنکارا  (۳۶۸ نظر)

فردی که ادعا دارد بارندگی‌های اخیر کار اوست!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

چه کسی در انتخابات آینده اعتماد مردم را جلب خواهد کرد؟  (۱۷۶ نظر)

تنها چند میلیون مترمکعب آب، فاصله سد زاینده رود با خشکی کامل  (۱۷۴ نظر)

انتقاد از مدیریت لاریجانی در جریان آتش زدن پرچم آمریکا/قاضی‌پور:سایپا و ایران خودرو 90 هزار خودرو را احتکار کرده اند!/بازگشت ۱۱ مدیر نجومی بگیر به کار/کنایه آیت‌الله جوادی‌آملی به ترامپ/وضعیت حجاب و آرایش دختران در مدارس نامناسب شده است  (۱۵۵ نظر)

بازی روس ها در زمین اسرائیل و آمریکا؛ نیروهای ایران و حزب الله باید خاک سوریه را ترک کنند  (۱۵۵ نظر)

بازی جدید روس ها با منافع ایران؛ حفظ برجام بدون دادن امتیازاتی از سوی ایران غیرممکن است!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

اردوغان؛ انترناسیونالیسم اسلامی در شعار، ناسیونالیسم عثمانی در عمل!  (۱۱۹ نظر)

مخالفت شیخ الازهر با حضور قاریان مصری در ایران/گزارشی تکان‌دهنده از جراحانی که سر جان مردم معامله می‌کنند! /استخدام سه روزه مدیران در شهرداری! /پیش‌بینی زیباکلام از رأی ۲۰ میلیونی اصولگرایان در ۱۴۰۰  (۱۱۱ نظر)

نماینده مرند: پرچم که سهل است، خودش را هم به آتش می کشیم/ نماینده اردکان: پرچم نماد حاکمیت هر کشور است/ نماینده تبریز: آتش زدن برجام، کار سخیفی بود  (۱۱۰ نظر)

تلگرام، تیغ دو دم «فیلترینگ» و گلوی وزیر جوان!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

قیچی کردن موی 9 دانش آموز دختر توسط خانم معلم در شهرستان فسا  (۱۰۶ نظر)

حتما باید مردم دوباره «کمپین نه به خرید خودروی صفر داخلی و خارجی» راه بیندازند؟!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

تبدیل هنرمندانه اعتراضات مسالمت آمیز به آشوب توسط مسئولان استان فارس  (۱۰۰ نظر)

دولت در آستانه تغییرات جدی/ مدیران اقتصادی بی‌انگیزه از دولت می‌روند؟  (۹۴ نظر)