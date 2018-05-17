پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
3039بازدید
‍ پ

New Study Shines Light — Literally — On China's And Russia's Fake GDP Data

Countries ruled by an authoritarian regime often cheat on their official GDP data, a new study shows. No surprise, really. But how do we know this? Well, it's all about the light.
کد خبر: ۸۰۰۰۰۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۰:۵۷ 17 May 2018

Countries ruled by an authoritarian regime often cheat on their official GDP data, a new study shows. No surprise, really. But how do we know this? Well, it's all about the light.

What do we mean? A new working paper by Luis R. Martinez of the University of Chicago with the amusing title "How Much Should We Trust the Dictator's GDP Estimates?" explores the unusual, but direct, link between the amount of light produced by an economy — as captured and measured through nighttime satellite photographs — and its GDP.

The surprising result: Martinez concludes that economies in authoritarian countries such as China and Russia are not as large as official estimates show. In fact, they're way below what they report.

"Based on the autocracy gradient," Martinez writes, "I estimate that yearly GDP growth rates are inflated by a factor of between 1.15 and 1.3 in the most authoritarian regimes. Correcting for manipulation substantially changes our understanding of comparative economic performance at the turn of the 21st century."

For years, it officially reported 10%-plus GDP growth each year, with that number declining only in recent years to just above 6%. That growth rate was enough, according to various reports, to make it the world's No. 1 economy when figured on a purchasing power of parity basis (PPP) — that is, what a dollar buys in China vs. what a dollar buys in the U.S.

And, several forecasts say it will challenge the U.S. for the No. 1 spot in the official, non-PPP GDP data, perhaps as soon as the next decade.

If Martinez is right, no. China's average GDP growth has been roughly 30% less than reported, based on the measures of its changes in national lighting. This would be an enormous shift in how we view China's economy.

(The same, by the way, is true for Russia. Its economy, similarly, is much smaller than official estimates show. But its economy also has been struggling for nearly 20 years, so the idea that it may be even worse than it seems comes as no great shock.)

This year, World Bank and U.S. government estimates put U.S. GDP at roughly $17.7 trillion (in 2010$). By the same measure, China's GDP this year will be about $10.8 trillion.

That's far short of the U.S. level, but taken at face value, it's still an amazing number given that as recently as 1980, China's GDP for its entire economy was just $340 billion. That's about a 3,200% gain.

But Martinez cuts China's GDP to roughly $7.5 trillion currently. That's not even half the U.S. level.

As for real GDP per person, which many economists consider the best indicator of a nation's productivity and economic well-being, in the U.S. it will average a record $53,839 this year, based on current estimates.

China's citizens, based on Martinez' revised numbers, will produce about $5,440 each in economic output. That's a huge gain from 1980, when annual output was around $349 per person. But again, even today, it's barely at 10% of U.S. output.

So, sorry, those who think China's economy is now as big as the U.S.' are mistaken.

That's not just based on Martinez' study. A host of others have made similar findings.

Washington Post blogger Christopher Ingraham, who first brought the Martinez study to our attention, notes that "research published in 2012 by economists from Brown University and the National Bureau of Economic Research showed how changes in nighttime lighting closely tracked with economic activity.

And, as we noted in earlier, China's total debt, now exceeding 250% of GDP, dwarfs the U.S. debt at about 100% of our GDP. Any downturn in growth could precipitate a debt crisis. So the country has every incentive to lie, just as operators of a Ponzi scheme do.

Former IMF deputy director and current fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Desmond Lachman last year called China's growing debt "a credit bubble of epic proportions.

That's not all. As we noted on these pages back in 2016, economist Harry Wu, working for the Conference Board and using a different technique than Martinez, comes up with China's economy as much as 36% smaller than its official data show. So it's consistent.

According to U.S. Census estimates, China's population is set to begin shrinking as soon as 2026, dragging economic growth rates down. So maybe the 21st century won't be dubbed the "China Century" after all.

But dwelling on China is perhaps unfair, since Martinez' study isn't just about China. It's about authoritarian regimes in general, and how they misreport their economic data in order to appear more successful and stable than they really are.

Indeed, he measures a large number of countries ranked by Freedom House for economic and political freedom.

His findings were consistent: Autocratic regimes cheated more on their economic growth data than freer regimes.

"I find that a 10% increase in nighttime lights is associated with a 2.4% increase in GDP in the most democratic countries and with a 3.4% increase in GDP in the most authoritarian ones," Martinez wrote.

That means, all other things being equal, authoritarian countries are grossly overestimating their economic growth, largely to silence potential critics and to maintain their hold on power.

Martinez found that the distortions in economic growth estimates become particularly pronounced during election cycles, even in nations where the elections are rigged.

Once again a study shows why socialist, communist and other authoritarian and totalitarian economies don't thrive, and can't. Modern, efficient economies depend on actionable information to function. If you have to lie even to your own citizens, your economy can never be as good as you say it is.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

راهکار ولایتی برای تربیت بچه‌مسلمان واقعی: بچه‌ها را به مدارس دانشگاه آزاد بدهید/واکنش امام‌جمعه کازرون...

راهکار ولایتی برای تربیت بچه‌مسلمان واقعی: بچه‌ها را به مدارس دانشگاه آزاد بدهید/واکنش امام‌جمعه کازرون...

احتمال حذف علی مطهری از کرسی نایب رئیسی مجلس/حمله نظامی احتمالی علیه ایران چگونه خواهد بود؟/روایت احمد...

احتمال حذف علی مطهری از کرسی نایب رئیسی مجلس/حمله نظامی احتمالی علیه ایران چگونه خواهد بود؟/روایت احمد...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

مجیدحسینی درتمرین تیم‌ملی،نورافکن درلیست انتظار

شوت نور‌اللهی بالاتر از تیام, گل هفته آسیا+عکس

رامین رضاییان مصدوم شد و تیم ملی راازدست داد+عکس

ریزش وحشتناک کوه در جاده هراز

حجم مبادلات هفتگی فرابورس ۶۸ درصد افزایش یافت

اعتراف بزرگ پلاتینی به دستکاری قرعه کشی جام جهانی۹۸

نقشه مدیران پرسپولیس برای توافق با سروش

خودروسازان محدود به مونتاژ نشوند

"پوتین" اعضای کابینه را معرفی کرد؛ لاوروف ماند

بانک روسی به نجات ارز رمزنگار ونزوئلا رفت

دکتر ستاری:‌تلگرام‌حاصل بی‌عرضگی‌خودمان است

پیشنهاد اروپا درمورد انتقال پول نفت ایران

طلسم آزادراه تهران - شمال کی شکسته می‌شود؟

کی روش غیبت هافبکش در جام جهانی را تایید کرد

واردات ۱۵۳ تن قاب عکس به کشور + جدول

وب گردی

مردمان کدام کشورها بیکارترند؟

آتش قیمت نفت به جان مالیات دهندگان

چرا دولت بیش از حد نگران دلار است؟

آثار فشار خون بالا روی بدن

چه نوع کسب درآمدی در اقتصاد ایران بازدهی بیشتری دارد؟

‫علل ایجاد آفت دهانی و بهترین روش های درمان آن‬

اولین محصول ایرانی برای هر ایرانی

قیمتهای استثنایی تور جام جهانی

خواص برتر و مهم کرفس

استخدام گسترده نیروی متخصص

رونمایی از طرح اروپا برای «حفظ منافع اقتصادی ایران از برجام»
احتمال حذف علی مطهری از کرسی نایب رئیسی مجلس/حمله نظامی احتمالی علیه ایران چگونه خواهد بود؟/روایت احمد مسجدجامعی از محدودسازی گشت ارشاد/سرنخ همه پرونده‌های فساد به بانک‌ها می‌رسد
نظر جامعه روحانیت مبارز درباره ادامه برجام/واکنش احمدی‌نژاد به حمایت برخی اصلاح‌طلبان از مواضعش/حمله جهانگیر کوثری به فردوسی‌پور
ماجرای مجری با حجاب عجیبش جنجالی‌تر شد!
مخالفت شیخ الازهر با حضور قاریان مصری در ایران/گزارشی تکان‌دهنده از جراحانی که سر جان مردم معامله می‌کنند! /استخدام سه روزه مدیران در شهرداری! /پیش‌بینی زیباکلام از رأی ۲۰ میلیونی اصولگرایان در ۱۴۰۰
هشدار فرانسه نسبت به وقوع جنگ در خاورمیانه/اخراج سفیر اسرائیل از ترکیه/افزایش شمار شهدای فلسطینی به 63 تن/درگیری لفطی شدید اردوغان و نتانیاهو
بازی جدید روس ها با منافع ایران؛ حفظ برجام بدون دادن امتیازاتی از سوی ایران غیرممکن است!
وقتی امنیت ملی با ترجمه اشتباه یک عضو کمیسیون امنیت ملی خدشه دار می شود!
تبدیل هنرمندانه اعتراضات مسالمت آمیز به آشوب توسط مسئولان استان فارس
چند هشدار به ایران پس از دیدار اخیر پوتین و بشار اسد
دستور ترامپ به وزرای خزانه‌ داری، خارجه و انرژی آمریکا برای تحریم نفتی ایران/توافق عربستان و امارات بر سر جزیره یمنی/ترکیه سفرای خود را از واشنگتن و تل‌آویو فراخواند/نامه ظریف به موگرینی
خبر محرمانه «کیهان» درباره مرگ بن سلمان
تهدید کره شمالی به خروج از مذاکرات و لغو دیدار با ترامپ
مهم ترین محورهای مطالبات ایران از اروپا برای ماندن در برجام
تصاویر کمتر دیده شده از مرحوم افشار

معرفی حکیم، شاعر و فیلسوف بزرگ ایرانی به نام ترکیه در آنکارا  (۳۵۳ نظر)

«سیگار»، عامل درگیری شدید میان ماموران انتظامات دانشگاه آزاد و یک دانشجو!  (۳۴۰ نظر)

نشانه‌هایی از تغییر استراتژی روسیه در قبال ایران پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام!  (۲۹۵ نظر)

احمدی نژاد هم منتقد برجام شد/آغاز سفرهای استانی قالیباف/رمزگشایی آیت الله علم‌الهدی از لایحه پالرمو/تقاضای دخالت خاتمی در ماجرای انتخاب شهردار  (۲۰۳ نظر)

کوتاه کردن موی دختربچه با قیچی برای جلوگیری از تحریک آقای ناظم!  (۱۸۱ نظر)

چه کسی در انتخابات آینده اعتماد مردم را جلب خواهد کرد؟  (۱۷۶ نظر)

تنها چند میلیون مترمکعب آب، فاصله سد زاینده رود با خشکی کامل  (۱۷۴ نظر)

انتقاد از مدیریت لاریجانی در جریان آتش زدن پرچم آمریکا/قاضی‌پور:سایپا و ایران خودرو 90 هزار خودرو را احتکار کرده اند!/بازگشت ۱۱ مدیر نجومی بگیر به کار/کنایه آیت‌الله جوادی‌آملی به ترامپ/وضعیت حجاب و آرایش دختران در مدارس نامناسب شده است  (۱۵۵ نظر)

بازی جدید روس ها با منافع ایران؛ حفظ برجام بدون دادن امتیازاتی از سوی ایران غیرممکن است!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

تقلید امارات از آمریکا در تحریم چند شخص و شرکت ایرانی/ بیانیه ارتش سوریه درباره عملکرد پدافند هوایی و انهدام موشک‌های اسرائیلی/تلاش آلمانی ها برای حفظ منافع شرکت های اروپایی از عواقب تصمیم ترامپ/درخواست ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق عادلانه با ایران!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز هم اجباری نیست، چه برسد به حجاب  (۱۱۷ نظر)

نماینده مرند: پرچم که سهل است، خودش را هم به آتش می کشیم/ نماینده اردکان: پرچم نماد حاکمیت هر کشور است/ نماینده تبریز: آتش زدن برجام، کار سخیفی بود  (۱۱۰ نظر)

تلگرام، تیغ دو دم «فیلترینگ» و گلوی وزیر جوان!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

قیچی کردن موی 9 دانش آموز دختر توسط خانم معلم در شهرستان فسا  (۱۰۶ نظر)

زندگی ترامپ در دست رهبرانقلاب/تأیید پناهندگی دو ورزشکار ایرانی در استرالیا/شوخی معنادار عارف در مراسم سخنرانی/واکنش یک سیرفروش ارومیه‌ای به اقدام ترامپ! /ناشر ترکیه‌ای: از ما قیمت خانه در ترکیه را می‌پرسند!  (۱۰۵ نظر)