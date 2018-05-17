Luxembourg summons Israeli ambassador over Gaza massacre

Luxembourg’s Foreign Ministry summoned on Wednesday Israeli Ambassador to his country Simona Frankel for reprimand and protest over the massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces on Monday on the Gaza Strip border.

Luxembourg’s Foreign Ministry summoned on Wednesday Israeli Ambassador to his country Simona Frankel for reprimand and protest over the massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces on Monday on the Gaza Strip border.

It is noteworthy that Frankel, who is also envoy to Belgium, was summoned for a similar conversation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium.

“Belgium’s Foreign Minister Didier Reynders called in Frankel after she claimed that all Palestinians killed in border clashes earlier in the week were “terrorists”, The Time of Israel reported.

Summoning of Frankel comes one day after Ireland had summoned the Israeli ambassador the country.

It should also be noted that South Africa had recalled its ambassador to Israel on Monday. Moreover, Turkey had expelled the Israeli consul and the Israeli ambassador to Turkey. It also called the Turkish ambassador to Israel.

These actions came following the massacre that was committed by Israel in response to the Palestinian March of the Great Return, in which 62 Palestinians were killed and more than 3,000 others were wounded.