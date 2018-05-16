پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
3034بازدید
‍ پ

Extraordinary summit of OIC on Palestine to be held in Istanbul, Friday

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary summit in Istanbul on Friday to discuss “the latest serious developments in the State of Palestine.”
کد خبر: ۷۹۹۶۶۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۴۴ 16 May 2018

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary summit in Istanbul on Friday to discuss “the latest serious developments in the State of Palestine.”

The organization, which comprises 57 member nations, said in a statement that the summit will be held at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the chairman of the 13th session of the Islamic Summit Conference.

The Israeli occupation army killed 61 Palestinians on Monday, including a baby girl, and injured nearly 3,000 during a protest in the Gaza Strip against the transfer of the US Embassy to the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Turkey also declared a three-day mourning period for those killed in Gaza on Monday, and called its ambassadors in Washington and Tel Aviv for consultations.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

مرگ غم‌انگیز مدافع سابق استقلال در سانحه رانندگی/سومین روز از اعتراض کارگران هپکو

مرگ غم‌انگیز مدافع سابق استقلال در سانحه رانندگی/سومین روز از اعتراض کارگران هپکو

نظر جامعه روحانیت مبارز درباره ادامه برجام/واکنش احمدی‌نژاد به حمایت برخی اصلاح‌طلبان از مواضعش/حمله...

نظر جامعه روحانیت مبارز درباره ادامه برجام/واکنش احمدی‌نژاد به حمایت برخی اصلاح‌طلبان از مواضعش/حمله...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حمله جنگنده‌های رژیم‌صهیونیستی به مناطقی از غزه

کمیسیونر انرژی اروپا به ایران سفر می‌کند

حمایت صدراعظم اتریش از برجام

گفت‌وگوی روحانی و اردوغان درباره تحولات غزه

ایران خواستار اقدام عملی سازمان همکاری اسلامی

گوترش: حامی تلاش اروپا برای حفظ برجام هستیم

توافق رهبران اروپا درباره جلوگیری ازتضعیف برجام

مرگ یک هوادار بعد از برد آبی‌ها مقابل ذوب آهن

مسی:بهترین،دومین،سومین و چهارمین بازیکن برترتاریخ هم نیستم!

تصاویر خوراکی‌های لاکچری با روکش طلا

تلف شدن 400 راس گوسفند در حمله 2 پلنگ

حمله مردی با ساطور به یک زن

پیام توهین‌آمیز پسر نتانیاهو خطاب به ترکیه

استخدام ژن‌های خوب لغو می‌شود! / چرایی گم شدن بعضی خبر‌های مهم میان خبر‌های داغ رسانه‌ها/تکلیف دولت آینده عراق چه خواهد شد؟ /دلایل محبوبیت قاسم افشار به روایت رئیس اسبق صدا و سیما

آتش سوزی مهیب یک فروشگاه در کالیفرنیا

وب گردی

آثار فشار خون بالا روی بدن

چه نوع کسب درآمدی در اقتصاد ایران بازدهی بیشتری دارد؟

‫علل ایجاد آفت دهانی و بهترین روش های درمان آن‬

۱۰ کشوری که بیشترین اشتها را برای خرید طلا دارند

معرفی کتاب «قوی سیاه» اثر نسیم طالب

اولین محصول ایرانی برای هر ایرانی

قیمتهای استثنایی تور جام جهانی

خواص برتر و مهم کرفس

استخدام گسترده نیروی متخصص

تاثیرگذارترین چهره غیرسیاسی جهان در سال ۲۰۱۸

آیا هزینه ورود به محدوده طرح ترافیک تهران دقیقا محاسبه می شود؟

در صورت بروز اشكال با كسي تعارف ندارم

انتقاد از مدیریت لاریجانی در جریان آتش زدن پرچم آمریکا/قاضی‌پور:سایپا و ایران خودرو 90 هزار خودرو را احتکار کرده اند!/بازگشت ۱۱ مدیر نجومی بگیر به کار/کنایه آیت‌الله جوادی‌آملی به ترامپ/وضعیت حجاب و آرایش دختران در مدارس نامناسب شده است
رونمایی از طرح اروپا برای «حفظ منافع اقتصادی ایران از برجام»
دو شگفتی بزرگ انتخاباتی در عراق/ائتلاف جریان صدر و الفتح در رتبه اول و دوم/ آینده دولت عراق چگونه خواهد شد؟
مخالفت شیخ الازهر با حضور قاریان مصری در ایران/گزارشی تکان‌دهنده از جراحانی که سر جان مردم معامله می‌کنند! /استخدام سه روزه مدیران در شهرداری! /پیش‌بینی زیباکلام از رأی ۲۰ میلیونی اصولگرایان در ۱۴۰۰
هشدار فرانسه نسبت به وقوع جنگ در خاورمیانه/اخراج سفیر اسرائیل از ترکیه/افزایش شمار شهدای فلسطینی به 63 تن/درگیری لفطی شدید اردوغان و نتانیاهو
وقتی امنیت ملی با ترجمه اشتباه یک عضو کمیسیون امنیت ملی خدشه دار می شود!
بازی جدید روس ها با منافع ایران؛ حفظ برجام بدون دادن امتیازاتی از سوی ایران غیرممکن است!
وزیر خارجه آمریکا: اروپایی‌ها حاضر نشدند به اصلاح برجام تن دهند/درخواست فلسطین از اتحادیه عرب برای برگزاری نشست فوری/پنج شرط دبیرکل شورای همکاری خلیج فارس برای ایران/درخواست محمد البرادعی از اعراب برای آشتی با ایران
جنجال بر سر ادعای ملاقات جان کری و رئیس شورای راهبردی روابط خارجی ایران در پاریس
ناگفته‌های تلخ دختر ۱۴ساله از پسران بی‌رحم
موساد همراه با غول فناوری آمریکا، در راه ساخت یک ماجرای هسته‌ای جدید برای ایران
دستور ترامپ به وزرای خزانه‌ داری، خارجه و انرژی آمریکا برای تحریم نفتی ایران/توافق عربستان و امارات بر سر جزیره یمنی/ترکیه سفرای خود را از واشنگتن و تل‌آویو فراخواند/نامه ظریف به موگرینی
مهم ترین محورهای مطالبات ایران از اروپا برای ماندن در برجام
استاد مرد بچه به بغل، سر کلاس دانشگاه!
تهدید کره شمالی به خروج از مذاکرات و لغو دیدار با ترامپ

معرفی حکیم، شاعر و فیلسوف بزرگ ایرانی به نام ترکیه در آنکارا  (۳۲۵ نظر)

نشانه‌هایی از تغییر استراتژی روسیه در قبال ایران پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام!  (۲۹۵ نظر)

«سیگار»، عامل درگیری شدید میان ماموران انتظامات دانشگاه آزاد و یک دانشجو!  (۲۵۹ نظر)

احمدی نژاد هم منتقد برجام شد/آغاز سفرهای استانی قالیباف/رمزگشایی آیت الله علم‌الهدی از لایحه پالرمو/تقاضای دخالت خاتمی در ماجرای انتخاب شهردار  (۲۰۳ نظر)

کوتاه کردن موی دختربچه با قیچی برای جلوگیری از تحریک آقای ناظم!  (۱۷۸ نظر)

تنها چند میلیون مترمکعب آب، فاصله سد زاینده رود با خشکی کامل  (۱۶۴ نظر)

انتقاد از مدیریت لاریجانی در جریان آتش زدن پرچم آمریکا/قاضی‌پور:سایپا و ایران خودرو 90 هزار خودرو را احتکار کرده اند!/بازگشت ۱۱ مدیر نجومی بگیر به کار/کنایه آیت‌الله جوادی‌آملی به ترامپ/وضعیت حجاب و آرایش دختران در مدارس نامناسب شده است  (۱۵۵ نظر)

الجبیر: دستیابی به سلاح اتمی را دنبال می کنیم/ترامپ: ایران برنامه هسته‌ای خود را آغاز کند با عواقب شدیدی مواجه می‌شود!/ نشست پوتین و شورای امنیت ملی روسیه درباره خروج آمریکا از برجام/ اتحادیه اروپا: به برجام پایبند می‌مانیم  (۱۵۳ نظر)

بازی جدید روس ها با منافع ایران؛ حفظ برجام بدون دادن امتیازاتی از سوی ایران غیرممکن است!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

تقلید امارات از آمریکا در تحریم چند شخص و شرکت ایرانی/ بیانیه ارتش سوریه درباره عملکرد پدافند هوایی و انهدام موشک‌های اسرائیلی/تلاش آلمانی ها برای حفظ منافع شرکت های اروپایی از عواقب تصمیم ترامپ/درخواست ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق عادلانه با ایران!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

اصولگرایان چه تغییراتی باید انجام بدهند تا مورد پسند مردم باشند؟  (۹۳ نظر)

مخالفت شیخ الازهر با حضور قاریان مصری در ایران/گزارشی تکان‌دهنده از جراحانی که سر جان مردم معامله می‌کنند! /استخدام سه روزه مدیران در شهرداری! /پیش‌بینی زیباکلام از رأی ۲۰ میلیونی اصولگرایان در ۱۴۰۰  (۸۸ نظر)

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز هم اجباری نیست، چه برسد به حجاب  (۸۸ نظر)

زندگی ترامپ در دست رهبرانقلاب/تأیید پناهندگی دو ورزشکار ایرانی در استرالیا/شوخی معنادار عارف در مراسم سخنرانی/واکنش یک سیرفروش ارومیه‌ای به اقدام ترامپ! /ناشر ترکیه‌ای: از ما قیمت خانه در ترکیه را می‌پرسند!  (۸۶ نظر)

تجمع اعتراضی مردم روی ریل‌های قطار با چاشنی «خشم»!  (۷۹ نظر)