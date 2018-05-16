Extraordinary summit of OIC on Palestine to be held in Istanbul, Friday

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary summit in Istanbul on Friday to discuss “the latest serious developments in the State of Palestine.”

The organization, which comprises 57 member nations, said in a statement that the summit will be held at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the chairman of the 13th session of the Islamic Summit Conference.

The Israeli occupation army killed 61 Palestinians on Monday, including a baby girl, and injured nearly 3,000 during a protest in the Gaza Strip against the transfer of the US Embassy to the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Turkey also declared a three-day mourning period for those killed in Gaza on Monday, and called its ambassadors in Washington and Tel Aviv for consultations.