U.S. diplomat involved in accident allowed to leave Pakistan

A U.S. diplomat who was allegedly involved in a traffic crash that killed a motorcyclist has left Pakistan, a U.S. State Department spokesman said Monday, two days after the diplomat reportedly was stopped from leaving the South Asian country.

“We can confirm that the American diplomat who was involved in a tragic car accident on April 7 in Islamabad has departed Pakistan,” the spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

The spokesman did not identify the U.S. diplomat and provided no further details .

Pakistani newspapers reported that the American, identified as a military attache, was blocked Saturday from leaving Pakistan, forcing the U.S. military aircraft sent on his behalf to depart without him.

On Friday, an Islamabad court ruled that the American’s diplomatic immunity might not apply in the traffic crash in which his vehicle allegedly hit a motorcycle, killing the 22-year-old driver, according to the Nation and the Express Tribune newspapers.