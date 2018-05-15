پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
362بازدید
‍ پ

Dismantling of North Korea nuclear site 'well under way', satellite images show

Satellite photos indicate North Korea has begun dismantling its nuclear test site ahead of a historic summit between leader Kim Jong-un and US president Donald Trump, a US monitor has said.
کد خبر: ۷۹۹۳۳۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۲ 15 May 2018

Satellite photos indicate North Korea has begun dismantling its nuclear test site ahead of a historic summit between leader Kim Jong-un and US president Donald Trump, a US monitor has said.

In a move welcomed by Washington and Seoul, North Korea said at the weekend it will “completely” destroy the Punggye-ri test site, in a ceremony scheduled between 23 and 25 May in front of invited foreign media.

Punggye-ri, in the northeast of the country, has been the site of all six of the North’s nuclear tests, the latest and by far the most powerful in September last year, which Pyongyang said was an H-bomb.

North Korea pledged to destroy the testing ground after Kim last month declared the country’s nuclear force complete and said it had no further need for the complex.

The respected 38 North website said on Tuesday that satellite images dated 7 May showed “the first definitive evidence that dismantlement of the test site was already well under way”.

Several key operational buildings as well as smaller sheds had been razed and rails connecting the tunnels to their waste piles were removed, the monitoring group said.

Excavation of a new tunnel has also been halted since late March, it added.

Images showed preparatory work for the destruction ceremony had also begun, including a newly positioned foundation among the waste piles presumably built for the invited journalists.

“It is conceivably for a future camera position to record the closure of the West Portal,” the group said.

However no tunnel entrances appear to have been permanently closed and some main buildings are still intact, it added, saying that work will likely be carried out in front of the foreign media.

The news of the dismantling of the site comes as it was reported that the two Koreas would hold a high-level meeting on Wednesday to discuss setting up military and Red Cross talks aimed at reducing border tension and restarting reunions between families separated by the Korean War.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry said on Tuesday that the meeting at a border truce village will discuss ways to carry out peace commitments made between Kim and South Korean president Moon Jae-in in their summit last month.

The discussions may also include setting up working-level talks between the countries’ sports officials over plans to field combined teams in certain sports at the Asian Games in August.

Dialogue brokered by South Korea has seen US-North Korea relations go from trading personal insults and threats of war last year to a summit between Kim and Trump which will be held in Singapore on 12 June.

Washington is seeking the “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation” of the North and stresses that verification will be key.

But sceptics warn that Pyongyang has yet to make any public commitment to give up its arsenal, which includes missiles capable of reaching the United States.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز...

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز...

انتقاد از مدیریت لاریجانی در جریان آتش زدن پرچم آمریکا/قاضی‌پور:سایپا و ایران خودرو 90 هزار خودرو را...

انتقاد از مدیریت لاریجانی در جریان آتش زدن پرچم آمریکا/قاضی‌پور:سایپا و ایران خودرو 90 هزار خودرو را...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

علل خارش انگشتان دست و پا

کسی به «وعده‌های شکلاتی ترامپ» وقعی نمی‌نهد

انتقاد جهانی از انتقال سفارت امریکا و خشونت نظامیان صهیونیست

خیال تیمهای ایرانی راحت؛همه سعودی ها حذف شدند

رقم خبر: آمار نگران کننده از اعتیاد کارگران

بیرانوند: بی‌خود کرده‌ام بگویم پرسپولیس تمام!

نکبت یا روز استقلال؟

معروفترین داورعربستان رشوه گرفت وجام جهانی را ازدست داد

گلادیاتور ایرانی مسابقات MMA

معرفی بهترین بازی‌های اندروید و iOS

واکنش توییتری ظریف به انتقال سفارت آمریکا به قدس

جزئیات بخشنامه معافیت مالیاتی جدید حقوق‌بگیران

استاد مرد بچه به بغل، سر کلاس دانشگاه!

۹۵ درصد پیامک‌ها در ایران به زبان فارسی است

نظام پزشکی گزارش درمان کیارستمی را نمی‌دهد!

وب گردی

تاثیرگذارترین چهره غیرسیاسی جهان در سال ۲۰۱۸

ماجرای استارتاپ ایرانی که رسما شکست خود را اعلام کرد

برندگان بازارهای سرمایه‌گذاری در دوره برجام

آیا هزینه ورود به محدوده طرح ترافیک تهران دقیقا محاسبه می شود؟

در صورت بروز اشكال با كسي تعارف ندارم

برآورد رئیس پیشین بانک مرکزی از ذخایر ارزی ایران

10خودروی پرفروش ایران در 9 ماه سال 1396

چرا نویسندگان معمولا وضعیت مالی خوبی ندارند؟

پیش‌بینی بورس در هفته جاری؛ در انتظار ریزش!

فروش تورهای جام جهانی با قیمت باورنکردنی

یک کیس کامپیوتر معادل قیمت دو پراید

خروج آمریکا از برجام، دلار را گران می‌کند؟

هتل اسپیناس پالاس

روایتگری آسان راهکار حل مشکلات پیچیده پایتخت

شفافيت به سبك شوراي پنجم

زندگی ترامپ در دست رهبرانقلاب/تأیید پناهندگی دو ورزشکار ایرانی در استرالیا/شوخی معنادار عارف در مراسم سخنرانی/واکنش یک سیرفروش ارومیه‌ای به اقدام ترامپ! /ناشر ترکیه‌ای: از ما قیمت خانه در ترکیه را می‌پرسند!
نشانه‌هایی از تغییر استراتژی روسیه در قبال ایران پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام!
محمدعلی افشانی کیست؟
این روزها بر کولبران چه می‌گذرد؟
واکنش ستاره فوتبال با دیدن دختر خواستگارش
پلیس ایران لباس عوض می‌کند
کوتاه کردن موی دختربچه با قیچی برای جلوگیری از تحریک آقای ناظم!
آغاز دور جدید مذاکرات برجام بدون آمریکا/ نامه های ترامپ به اعراب برای تقابل با ایران/هشدار جدی البرادعی به اعراب پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام/وزیر اقتصاد ترکیه: ایران قوی یعنی ترکیه قوی
تصاویری از مراسم عروسی بن سلمان
کنایه وزیر ارتباطات به ممنوع‌التصویری‌اش در صداوسیما/درخواست عجیب یک نماینده؛ برجام متعفن را دفن کنید/قوه قضاییه دخالتی در استعفای شهردار نداشت/تقاضای عذرخواهی کردن رئیس جمهور نظر مجلس خبرگان نیست!
جنجال بر سر ادعای ملاقات جان کری و رئیس شورای راهبردی روابط خارجی ایران در پاریس
وزیر خارجه آمریکا: اروپایی‌ها حاضر نشدند به اصلاح برجام تن دهند/درخواست فلسطین از اتحادیه عرب برای برگزاری نشست فوری/پنج شرط دبیرکل شورای همکاری خلیج فارس برای ایران/درخواست محمد البرادعی از اعراب برای آشتی با ایران
«افشانی» شهردار تهران شد
درخواست آمریکا برای انتقال ماهانه پنج سلاح هسته‌ای کره شمالی جهت نابودی در فرانسه
انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز هم اجباری نیست، چه برسد به حجاب

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد  (۶۶۲ نظر)

خروج آمریکا از برجام و واکنش ایران به این اتفاق را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۶۰۳ نظر)

احمدی نژاد هم منتقد برجام شد/آغاز سفرهای استانی قالیباف/رمزگشایی آیت الله علم‌الهدی از لایحه پالرمو/تقاضای دخالت خاتمی در ماجرای انتخاب شهردار  (۱۹۸ نظر)

برجام بدون آمریکا هم ادامه می‌یابد، به شرط «تأمین منافع ایران»/ شاهد تجربه مهم تاریخی بودیم؛ ایران متعهد و آمریکا پیمان شکن است/ آمریکا هرگز به تعهداتش در برابر ملت ایران عمل نکرد  (۱۷۷ نظر)

«سیگار»، عامل درگیری شدید میان ماموران انتظامات دانشگاه آزاد و یک دانشجو!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

الجبیر: دستیابی به سلاح اتمی را دنبال می کنیم/ترامپ: ایران برنامه هسته‌ای خود را آغاز کند با عواقب شدیدی مواجه می‌شود!/ نشست پوتین و شورای امنیت ملی روسیه درباره خروج آمریکا از برجام/ اتحادیه اروپا: به برجام پایبند می‌مانیم  (۱۵۳ نظر)

نشانه‌هایی از تغییر استراتژی روسیه در قبال ایران پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

رژه داعشی‌های «به وقت شام» در مرکز خرید!  (۱۵۱ نظر)

کوتاه کردن موی دختربچه با قیچی برای جلوگیری از تحریک آقای ناظم!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

تقلید امارات از آمریکا در تحریم چند شخص و شرکت ایرانی/ بیانیه ارتش سوریه درباره عملکرد پدافند هوایی و انهدام موشک‌های اسرائیلی/تلاش آلمانی ها برای حفظ منافع شرکت های اروپایی از عواقب تصمیم ترامپ/درخواست ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق عادلانه با ایران!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

تنها چند میلیون مترمکعب آب، فاصله سد زاینده رود با خشکی کامل  (۱۲۹ نظر)

18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!  (۱۲۳ نظر)

چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام  (۱۲۲ نظر)

فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز  (۱۱۹ نظر)

مظنه ۲ میلیارد تومانی حضور در لیست اصلاح طلبان درست است؟/علت نگرانی شورای شهر برای شهردار شدن هاشمی/توصیه به مخالفان دولت: مثل نتانیاهو شادی نکنید  (۱۱۱ نظر)