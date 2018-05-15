پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
Sand and Thunderstorms Sweep Across India, Leaving More Than 86 Dead

A wave of sandstorms and thunderstorms sweeping through in India have left at least 86 people dead and 100 others injured, authorities said Monday.
کد خبر: ۷۹۹۳۳۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۱ 15 May 2018

Federal officials said violent gales higher than 62 mph hit areas in the north, south and east of the country, wrecking homes and uprooting trees, Agence France-Presse reports.

Walls, trees and power pylons were taken down in Uttar Pradesh state by hail, wind and thunderstorms, leaving 48 dead, according to T.P. Gupta of the state disaster management department. Uttar Pradesh is the country’s most populous state.

In the state’s Barabanki district, heavy winds capsized a boat and killed eight people. 80 more were injured and 40 homes were destroyed, AFP reports.

Strong winds also forced the Indira Gandhi International Airport to close for two hours, diverting 70 flights.

Since early May, India has been experiencing bizarre weather patterns. The country has undergone similar storms in the past, but seldom this extreme. This season is the deadliest in decades, AFP reports.

On May 1, over 40,000 lightning bolts hit Andhra Pradesh, killing 14 people.

Just 10 days ago, more than 134 people were reportedly killed in a sandstorm in Agra, home of the Taj Mahal.

