پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
2584بازدید
‍ پ

In his Moscow visit, Zarif gains Moscow’s firm support for the nuclear deal

In the second destination of his diplomatic tour aimed at saving the nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is in Moscow today to discuss the issue with the Russian officials. According to Zarif, Russia’s position on the nuclear deal in encouraging and constructive.
کد خبر: ۷۹۹۱۴۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۷:۰۹ 14 May 2018

Tabnak – In the second destination of his diplomatic tour aimed at saving the nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is in Moscow today to discuss the issue with the Russian officials. According to Zarif, Russia’s position on the nuclear deal in encouraging and constructive.

In this vein, Iranian top diplomat described his recent meetings with his Chinese and Russian counterparts as “good and substantive”, saying that he is now heading to Brussels to determine how “P4+1” can guarantee Iran’s benefits under the JCPOA.

Also according to a report by IRNA, Zarif said on Monday that Moscow's position regarding the 2015 nuclear deal is encouraging. “I hope that today I will be able to hold consultations with you on details of cooperation within the 4+1 Group,” Zarif said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

“Unfortunately, the protest against international rules and laws has become a habitual practice for the US administration,” he added.

Zarif underlined that the nuclear deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) corresponds to the balance of commitments between the Iranian side and Europe and, in particular, the United States, and of course this balance has been undermined after the US withdrawal.

Iranian Foreign Minister also says Russia has confirmed its preparedness to respect the nuclear agreement. Russian media further cited Zarif as saying that Tehran and Moscow would do their utmost to keep the Iran deal in place.

Zarif later told a joint news conference with Lavrov that “the final aim of these negotiations is to seek assurances that the interests of the Iranian nation will be safeguarded.”

Meanwhile, Lavrov said that Russia and Europe had a duty to “jointly defend their legal interests” in terms of the Iran deal.

“Unfortunately once again we see that Washington is trying to revise key international agreements as it happens to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as it happens to Jerusalem (al-Quds) problem and a number of other agreements,” the top Russian diplomat said.

“Today we hope to see how we can use the available mechanisms not to allow the undermining of this important document with the participation of European Troika, China, Russia, Iran and European Union,” he stressed.

Lavrov also voiced support for Iran’s right to defend its “legitimate interests” as part of the agreement, which removed nuclear sanctions against Iran in early 2016 in exchange for certain limits to its civilian nuclear activities.

Zarif arrived in Moscow following similar negotiations in China and will later head to Brussels for talks with the EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, and his counterparts from the three European parties.

In the aftermath of Washington’s pullout, Europeans are seeking ways to protect the interests of their firms doing business in Iran and help them escape the brunt of the upcoming US sanctions.

برچسب ها
iran nuclear deal jcpoa russia
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز...

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز...

انتقاد از مدیریت لاریجانی در جریان آتش زدن پرچم آمریکا/قاضی‌پور:سایپا و ایران خودرو 90 هزار خودرو را...

انتقاد از مدیریت لاریجانی در جریان آتش زدن پرچم آمریکا/قاضی‌پور:سایپا و ایران خودرو 90 هزار خودرو را...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تصادف خونین مینی‌بوس دانش‌آموزان بروجردی

قاتل راننده آژانس به قصاص محكوم شد

فکر قلعه‌نویی برای تیم بی دفاعش مقابل استقلال چیست؟

دستگیری متهم زجرکش کردن گراز

طنین شعار «مرگ بر آمریکا» در صحن مجلس

شگرد عجیب ۲ دوست برای سرقت گوشی گرانقیمت

حکم قصاص برای مردی که مادرش را اشتباهی کشت

نتایج آزمون EPT دانشگاه آزاد اسلامی اعلام شد

پرونده چاقوی خشم جنایی شد

افزایش ساعت کار خط ۵ مترو تا ساعت 23:30

انیمیشن کوتاه صبحانه در پاریس

نامه ۱۰عضو شورای‌امنیت به گوترش درباره فلسطین

ترافیک نیمه سنگین در آزادراه کرج-تهران

وب گردی

تاثیرگذارترین چهره غیرسیاسی جهان در سال ۲۰۱۸

ماجرای استارتاپ ایرانی که رسما شکست خود را اعلام کرد

برندگان بازارهای سرمایه‌گذاری در دوره برجام

آیا هزینه ورود به محدوده طرح ترافیک تهران دقیقا محاسبه می شود؟

در صورت بروز اشكال با كسي تعارف ندارم

برآورد رئیس پیشین بانک مرکزی از ذخایر ارزی ایران

10خودروی پرفروش ایران در 9 ماه سال 1396

چرا نویسندگان معمولا وضعیت مالی خوبی ندارند؟

پیش‌بینی بورس در هفته جاری؛ در انتظار ریزش!

فروش تورهای جام جهانی با قیمت باورنکردنی

یک کیس کامپیوتر معادل قیمت دو پراید

خروج آمریکا از برجام، دلار را گران می‌کند؟

هتل اسپیناس پالاس

روایتگری آسان راهکار حل مشکلات پیچیده پایتخت

شفافيت به سبك شوراي پنجم

زندگی ترامپ در دست رهبرانقلاب/تأیید پناهندگی دو ورزشکار ایرانی در استرالیا/شوخی معنادار عارف در مراسم سخنرانی/واکنش یک سیرفروش ارومیه‌ای به اقدام ترامپ! /ناشر ترکیه‌ای: از ما قیمت خانه در ترکیه را می‌پرسند!
نشانه‌هایی از تغییر استراتژی روسیه در قبال ایران پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام!
محمدعلی افشانی کیست؟
این روزها بر کولبران چه می‌گذرد؟
واکنش ستاره فوتبال با دیدن دختر خواستگارش
پلیس ایران لباس عوض می‌کند
کوتاه کردن موی دختربچه با قیچی برای جلوگیری از تحریک آقای ناظم!
آغاز دور جدید مذاکرات برجام بدون آمریکا/ نامه های ترامپ به اعراب برای تقابل با ایران/هشدار جدی البرادعی به اعراب پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام/وزیر اقتصاد ترکیه: ایران قوی یعنی ترکیه قوی
تصاویری از مراسم عروسی بن سلمان
کنایه وزیر ارتباطات به ممنوع‌التصویری‌اش در صداوسیما/درخواست عجیب یک نماینده؛ برجام متعفن را دفن کنید/قوه قضاییه دخالتی در استعفای شهردار نداشت/تقاضای عذرخواهی کردن رئیس جمهور نظر مجلس خبرگان نیست!
جنجال بر سر ادعای ملاقات جان کری و رئیس شورای راهبردی روابط خارجی ایران در پاریس
انتقاد از مدیریت لاریجانی در جریان آتش زدن پرچم آمریکا/قاضی‌پور:سایپا و ایران خودرو 90 هزار خودرو را احتکار کرده اند!/بازگشت ۱۱ مدیر نجومی بگیر به کار/کنایه آیت‌الله جوادی‌آملی به ترامپ/وضعیت حجاب و آرایش دختران در مدارس نامناسب شده است
وزیر خارجه آمریکا: اروپایی‌ها حاضر نشدند به اصلاح برجام تن دهند/درخواست فلسطین از اتحادیه عرب برای برگزاری نشست فوری/پنج شرط دبیرکل شورای همکاری خلیج فارس برای ایران/درخواست محمد البرادعی از اعراب برای آشتی با ایران
«افشانی» شهردار تهران شد
درخواست آمریکا برای انتقال ماهانه پنج سلاح هسته‌ای کره شمالی جهت نابودی در فرانسه

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد  (۶۶۲ نظر)

خروج آمریکا از برجام و واکنش ایران به این اتفاق را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۶۰۳ نظر)

احمدی نژاد هم منتقد برجام شد/آغاز سفرهای استانی قالیباف/رمزگشایی آیت الله علم‌الهدی از لایحه پالرمو/تقاضای دخالت خاتمی در ماجرای انتخاب شهردار  (۱۹۸ نظر)

برجام بدون آمریکا هم ادامه می‌یابد، به شرط «تأمین منافع ایران»/ شاهد تجربه مهم تاریخی بودیم؛ ایران متعهد و آمریکا پیمان شکن است/ آمریکا هرگز به تعهداتش در برابر ملت ایران عمل نکرد  (۱۷۷ نظر)

«سیگار»، عامل درگیری شدید میان ماموران انتظامات دانشگاه آزاد و یک دانشجو!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

الجبیر: دستیابی به سلاح اتمی را دنبال می کنیم/ترامپ: ایران برنامه هسته‌ای خود را آغاز کند با عواقب شدیدی مواجه می‌شود!/ نشست پوتین و شورای امنیت ملی روسیه درباره خروج آمریکا از برجام/ اتحادیه اروپا: به برجام پایبند می‌مانیم  (۱۵۳ نظر)

نشانه‌هایی از تغییر استراتژی روسیه در قبال ایران پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

رژه داعشی‌های «به وقت شام» در مرکز خرید!  (۱۵۱ نظر)

کوتاه کردن موی دختربچه با قیچی برای جلوگیری از تحریک آقای ناظم!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

تقلید امارات از آمریکا در تحریم چند شخص و شرکت ایرانی/ بیانیه ارتش سوریه درباره عملکرد پدافند هوایی و انهدام موشک‌های اسرائیلی/تلاش آلمانی ها برای حفظ منافع شرکت های اروپایی از عواقب تصمیم ترامپ/درخواست ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق عادلانه با ایران!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

تنها چند میلیون مترمکعب آب، فاصله سد زاینده رود با خشکی کامل  (۱۲۹ نظر)

18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!  (۱۲۳ نظر)

چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام  (۱۲۲ نظر)

فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز  (۱۱۹ نظر)

مظنه ۲ میلیارد تومانی حضور در لیست اصلاح طلبان درست است؟/علت نگرانی شورای شهر برای شهردار شدن هاشمی/توصیه به مخالفان دولت: مثل نتانیاهو شادی نکنید  (۱۱۱ نظر)