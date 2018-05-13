پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
2471بازدید
‍ پ

Paris stabbings investigated as terror attack, claimed by IS

A knife-wielding assailant killed a 29-year-old man and injured four others in a lively neighborhood near Paris’ famed Opera Garnier before he was killed by police Saturday night. The Islamic State group claimed the attacker as one of its “soldiers.”
کد خبر: ۷۹۸۶۷۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۰ 13 May 2018

A knife-wielding assailant killed a 29-year-old man and injured four others in a lively neighborhood near Paris’ famed Opera Garnier before he was killed by police Saturday night. The Islamic State group claimed the attacker as one of its “soldiers.”

Counterterrorism authorities took charge of the investigation, and President Emmanuel Macron vowed that France would not bow to extremists despite being the target of multiple deadly attacks in recent years.

Paris police officers evacuated people from some buildings in the Right Bank neighborhood after the attack, which happened on rue Monsigny at about 9 p.m. (1900 GMT.) Bar patrons and opera-goers described surprise and confusion in the immediate area.

Beyond the police cordon, however, crowds still filled nearby cafes and the city’s night life resumed its normal pace soon after the attack.

The unidentified attacker targeted five people and then fled, according to Paris police and a witness. A 29-year-old man was killed, and four others were injured. When police officers arrived minutes later, he threatened them and was shot to death, according to police union official Yvan Assioma.

Authorities are working to identify the assailant and anyone who might have helped him, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told reporters Sunday.

Prosecutor Francois Molins said counterterrorism authorities are leading the investigation on potential charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with terrorist motives.

“At this stage, based on the one hand on the account of witnesses who said the attacker cried ‘Allahu akbar’ (God is great in Arabic) while attacking passersby with a knife, and given the modus operandi, we have turned this over to the counterterrorist section of the Paris prosecutor’s office,” Molins told reporters from the scene.

The Islamic State group’s Aamaq news agency said in a statement early Sunday that the assailant carried out the attack in response to the group’s calls for supporters to target members of the U.S.-led military coalition squeezing the extremists out of Iraq and Syria.

The Aamaq statement did not provide evidence for its claim or details on the assailant’s identity.

France’s military has been active in the coalition since 2014, and Islamic State adherents have killed more than 200 people in France in recent years, including the 130 who died in the coordinated November 2015 attacks in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his praise for police who “neutralized the terrorist” and said “France is once again paying the price of blood but will not cede an inch to enemies of freedom.”

Saturday’s attack occurred near many bars and theaters, as well as the opera.

France’s BFM television interviewed an unnamed witness in a restaurant who said a young woman was at the entrance when “a man arrived and attacked her with a knife.” A friend came to her aid and the attacker left, “hitting on all the doors, all the shops,” the witness told BFM. He turned onto another street, and everyone scattered, the witness said.

“I was having a drink with friends and we heard a boom,” a witness named Gloria, who had been in a nearby bar, recounted on Saturday night. She said she went outside to see what happened and “I saw a guy lying on the ground.”

Another witness described leaving the opera house and being told to go back inside because of the attack.

The interior minister said the lives of the four injured people are no longer in danger.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said it took police less than nine minutes to subdue the attacker from the moment they were alerted. “This speed, calm and effectiveness allowed them to avoid ... a much heavier toll,” he told reporters.

French police have been criticized in the past for failing to prevent attacks.

Paris authorities called for calm and understanding.

“Whatever the motivations of this odious act, let us remain united and standing,” deputy mayor Bruno Julliard tweeted.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز...

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز...

کنایه وزیر ارتباطات به ممنوع‌التصویری‌اش در صداوسیما/درخواست عجیب یک نماینده ؛برجام متعفن را دفن کنید/قوه...

کنایه وزیر ارتباطات به ممنوع‌التصویری‌اش در صداوسیما/درخواست عجیب یک نماینده ؛برجام متعفن را دفن کنید/قوه...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

۳ انفجار انتحاری در ۳ کلیسا در اندونزی

داعش مسئوليت حمله افغانستان را برعهده گرفت

تشویق ویژه خادم در انتظار این سه کشتی گیر جوانمرد

آغاز مأموریت آزمایشی اولین ناو هواپیمابر چین

تیراندازی مراسم عروسی ۳۹ مصدوم برجا گذاشت

پیشتازی «الفتح» در انتخابات پارلمانی عراق

آزادکاران نوجوان ایران با 6 طلا آسیا را فتح کردند

امتناع برانکو از امضا و تحویل شبانه قرارداد

قتل نوزاد 2 ماهه در دعوای خانوادگی

چلسی 3گل خورد و لیگ قهرمانان را هم به لیورپول داد

بیانیه‌وزارت‌خارجه‌به‌مناسبت‌سالگرد‌اشغال‌فلسطین

درخواست برجامی نخست‌وزیر انگلیس از روحانی

لیست 35نفره نهایی کی روش برای جام جهانی

بولتون شرکت های اروپایی را تهدید به تحریم کردا

آخرین سلفی کودک قبل از مرگ !

وب گردی

آیا هزینه ورود به محدوده طرح ترافیک تهران دقیقا محاسبه می شود؟

در صورت بروز اشكال با كسي تعارف ندارم

برآورد رئیس پیشین بانک مرکزی از ذخایر ارزی ایران

10خودروی پرفروش ایران در 9 ماه سال 1396

چرا نویسندگان معمولا وضعیت مالی خوبی ندارند؟

پیش‌بینی بورس در هفته جاری؛ در انتظار ریزش!

قیمت‌های شگفت‌آور در بازار لپ‌تاپ؛ رقابت با پراید!

فروش تورهای جام جهانی با قیمت باورنکردنی

یک کیس کامپیوتر معادل قیمت دو پراید

خروج آمریکا از برجام، دلار را گران می‌کند؟

هتل اسپیناس پالاس

روایتگری آسان راهکار حل مشکلات پیچیده پایتخت

شفافيت به سبك شوراي پنجم

«سیگار»، عامل درگیری شدید میان ماموران انتظامات دانشگاه آزاد و یک دانشجو!
زندگی ترامپ در دست رهبرانقلاب/تأیید پناهندگی دو ورزشکار ایرانی در استرالیا/شوخی معنادار عارف در مراسم سخنرانی/واکنش یک سیرفروش ارومیه‌ای به اقدام ترامپ! /ناشر ترکیه‌ای: از ما قیمت خانه در ترکیه را می‌پرسند!
نشانه‌هایی از تغییر استراتژی روسیه در قبال ایران پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام!
تقلید امارات از آمریکا در تحریم چند شخص و شرکت ایرانی/ بیانیه ارتش سوریه درباره عملکرد پدافند هوایی و انهدام موشک‌های اسرائیلی/تلاش آلمانی ها برای حفظ منافع شرکت های اروپایی از عواقب تصمیم ترامپ/درخواست ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق عادلانه با ایران!
احمدی نژاد هم منتقد برجام شد/آغاز سفرهای استانی قالیباف/رمزگشایی آیت الله علم‌الهدی از لایحه پالرمو/تقاضای دخالت خاتمی در ماجرای انتخاب شهردار
این روزها بر کولبران چه می‌گذرد؟
محمدعلی افشانی کیست؟
جنگ اقتصادی علنی امارات متحده عربی با ایران / مسئولین به دنبال شریک تجاری تازه باشند
واکنش ستاره فوتبال با دیدن دختر خواستگارش
پلیس ایران لباس عوض می‌کند
آغاز دور جدید مذاکرات برجام بدون آمریکا/ نامه های ترامپ به اعراب برای تقابل با ایران/هشدار جدی البرادعی به اعراب پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام/وزیر اقتصاد ترکیه: ایران قوی یعنی ترکیه قوی
کوتاه کردن موی دختربچه با قیچی برای جلوگیری از تحریک آقای ناظم!
تصاویری از مراسم عروسی بن سلمان
درخواست آمریکا برای انتقال ماهانه پنج سلاح هسته‌ای کره شمالی جهت نابودی در فرانسه
«افشانی» شهردار تهران شد

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد  (۶۳۲ نظر)

خروج آمریکا از برجام و واکنش ایران به این اتفاق را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۵۷۳ نظر)

احمدی نژاد هم منتقد برجام شد/آغاز سفرهای استانی قالیباف/رمزگشایی آیت الله علم‌الهدی از لایحه پالرمو/تقاضای دخالت خاتمی در ماجرای انتخاب شهردار  (۱۹۸ نظر)

برجام بدون آمریکا هم ادامه می‌یابد، به شرط «تأمین منافع ایران»/ شاهد تجربه مهم تاریخی بودیم؛ ایران متعهد و آمریکا پیمان شکن است/ آمریکا هرگز به تعهداتش در برابر ملت ایران عمل نکرد  (۱۷۷ نظر)

«سیگار»، عامل درگیری شدید میان ماموران انتظامات دانشگاه آزاد و یک دانشجو!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

الجبیر: دستیابی به سلاح اتمی را دنبال می کنیم/ترامپ: ایران برنامه هسته‌ای خود را آغاز کند با عواقب شدیدی مواجه می‌شود!/ نشست پوتین و شورای امنیت ملی روسیه درباره خروج آمریکا از برجام/ اتحادیه اروپا: به برجام پایبند می‌مانیم  (۱۵۳ نظر)

نشانه‌هایی از تغییر استراتژی روسیه در قبال ایران پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

رژه داعشی‌های «به وقت شام» در مرکز خرید!  (۱۵۱ نظر)

کوتاه کردن موی دختربچه با قیچی برای جلوگیری از تحریک آقای ناظم!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

تقلید امارات از آمریکا در تحریم چند شخص و شرکت ایرانی/ بیانیه ارتش سوریه درباره عملکرد پدافند هوایی و انهدام موشک‌های اسرائیلی/تلاش آلمانی ها برای حفظ منافع شرکت های اروپایی از عواقب تصمیم ترامپ/درخواست ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق عادلانه با ایران!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!  (۱۲۳ نظر)

چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام  (۱۲۲ نظر)

فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز  (۱۱۹ نظر)

مظنه ۲ میلیارد تومانی حضور در لیست اصلاح طلبان درست است؟/علت نگرانی شورای شهر برای شهردار شدن هاشمی/توصیه به مخالفان دولت: مثل نتانیاهو شادی نکنید  (۱۱۱ نظر)

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز هم اجباری نیست، چه برسد به حجاب  (۸۸ نظر)