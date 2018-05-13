پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
2461بازدید
‍ پ

Iran diplomat visits China for talks on nuclear deal crisis

Iran’s foreign minister is visiting China for talks following President Donald Trump’s decision to scrap U.S. participation in the agreement over Iran’s nuclear program.
کد خبر: ۷۹۸۶۷۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۰ 13 May 2018

Iran’s foreign minister is visiting China for talks following President Donald Trump’s decision to scrap U.S. participation in the agreement over Iran’s nuclear program.

China’s Foreign Ministry and state media said Javad Zarif was visiting Beijing on Sunday at the head of a large political and economic delegation to “exchange views with relevant parties on the developments of the Iranian nuclear issue.”

China was closely involved in negotiating the agreement as one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and has long been a close Iranian economic partner, buying about a third of Iran’s oil shipments.

Beijing has expressed regret over Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 agreement and says it remains committed to the pact.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Wednesday that China would “carry on the normal and transparent pragmatic cooperation with Iran.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز...

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز...

کنایه وزیر ارتباطات به ممنوع‌التصویری‌اش در صداوسیما/درخواست عجیب یک نماینده ؛برجام متعفن را دفن کنید/قوه...

کنایه وزیر ارتباطات به ممنوع‌التصویری‌اش در صداوسیما/درخواست عجیب یک نماینده ؛برجام متعفن را دفن کنید/قوه...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

۳ انفجار انتحاری در ۳ کلیسا در اندونزی

داعش مسئوليت حمله افغانستان را برعهده گرفت

تشویق ویژه خادم در انتظار این سه کشتی گیر جوانمرد

آغاز مأموریت آزمایشی اولین ناو هواپیمابر چین

تیراندازی مراسم عروسی ۳۹ مصدوم برجا گذاشت

پیشتازی «الفتح» در انتخابات پارلمانی عراق

آزادکاران نوجوان ایران با 6 طلا آسیا را فتح کردند

امتناع برانکو از امضا و تحویل شبانه قرارداد

قتل نوزاد 2 ماهه در دعوای خانوادگی

چلسی 3گل خورد و لیگ قهرمانان را هم به لیورپول داد

بیانیه‌وزارت‌خارجه‌به‌مناسبت‌سالگرد‌اشغال‌فلسطین

درخواست برجامی نخست‌وزیر انگلیس از روحانی

لیست 35نفره نهایی کی روش برای جام جهانی

بولتون شرکت های اروپایی را تهدید به تحریم کردا

آخرین سلفی کودک قبل از مرگ !

وب گردی

آیا هزینه ورود به محدوده طرح ترافیک تهران دقیقا محاسبه می شود؟

در صورت بروز اشكال با كسي تعارف ندارم

برآورد رئیس پیشین بانک مرکزی از ذخایر ارزی ایران

10خودروی پرفروش ایران در 9 ماه سال 1396

چرا نویسندگان معمولا وضعیت مالی خوبی ندارند؟

پیش‌بینی بورس در هفته جاری؛ در انتظار ریزش!

قیمت‌های شگفت‌آور در بازار لپ‌تاپ؛ رقابت با پراید!

فروش تورهای جام جهانی با قیمت باورنکردنی

یک کیس کامپیوتر معادل قیمت دو پراید

خروج آمریکا از برجام، دلار را گران می‌کند؟

هتل اسپیناس پالاس

روایتگری آسان راهکار حل مشکلات پیچیده پایتخت

شفافيت به سبك شوراي پنجم

«سیگار»، عامل درگیری شدید میان ماموران انتظامات دانشگاه آزاد و یک دانشجو!
زندگی ترامپ در دست رهبرانقلاب/تأیید پناهندگی دو ورزشکار ایرانی در استرالیا/شوخی معنادار عارف در مراسم سخنرانی/واکنش یک سیرفروش ارومیه‌ای به اقدام ترامپ! /ناشر ترکیه‌ای: از ما قیمت خانه در ترکیه را می‌پرسند!
نشانه‌هایی از تغییر استراتژی روسیه در قبال ایران پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام!
تقلید امارات از آمریکا در تحریم چند شخص و شرکت ایرانی/ بیانیه ارتش سوریه درباره عملکرد پدافند هوایی و انهدام موشک‌های اسرائیلی/تلاش آلمانی ها برای حفظ منافع شرکت های اروپایی از عواقب تصمیم ترامپ/درخواست ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق عادلانه با ایران!
احمدی نژاد هم منتقد برجام شد/آغاز سفرهای استانی قالیباف/رمزگشایی آیت الله علم‌الهدی از لایحه پالرمو/تقاضای دخالت خاتمی در ماجرای انتخاب شهردار
این روزها بر کولبران چه می‌گذرد؟
محمدعلی افشانی کیست؟
جنگ اقتصادی علنی امارات متحده عربی با ایران / مسئولین به دنبال شریک تجاری تازه باشند
واکنش ستاره فوتبال با دیدن دختر خواستگارش
پلیس ایران لباس عوض می‌کند
آغاز دور جدید مذاکرات برجام بدون آمریکا/ نامه های ترامپ به اعراب برای تقابل با ایران/هشدار جدی البرادعی به اعراب پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام/وزیر اقتصاد ترکیه: ایران قوی یعنی ترکیه قوی
کوتاه کردن موی دختربچه با قیچی برای جلوگیری از تحریک آقای ناظم!
تصاویری از مراسم عروسی بن سلمان
درخواست آمریکا برای انتقال ماهانه پنج سلاح هسته‌ای کره شمالی جهت نابودی در فرانسه
«افشانی» شهردار تهران شد

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد  (۶۳۲ نظر)

خروج آمریکا از برجام و واکنش ایران به این اتفاق را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۵۷۳ نظر)

احمدی نژاد هم منتقد برجام شد/آغاز سفرهای استانی قالیباف/رمزگشایی آیت الله علم‌الهدی از لایحه پالرمو/تقاضای دخالت خاتمی در ماجرای انتخاب شهردار  (۱۹۸ نظر)

برجام بدون آمریکا هم ادامه می‌یابد، به شرط «تأمین منافع ایران»/ شاهد تجربه مهم تاریخی بودیم؛ ایران متعهد و آمریکا پیمان شکن است/ آمریکا هرگز به تعهداتش در برابر ملت ایران عمل نکرد  (۱۷۷ نظر)

«سیگار»، عامل درگیری شدید میان ماموران انتظامات دانشگاه آزاد و یک دانشجو!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

الجبیر: دستیابی به سلاح اتمی را دنبال می کنیم/ترامپ: ایران برنامه هسته‌ای خود را آغاز کند با عواقب شدیدی مواجه می‌شود!/ نشست پوتین و شورای امنیت ملی روسیه درباره خروج آمریکا از برجام/ اتحادیه اروپا: به برجام پایبند می‌مانیم  (۱۵۳ نظر)

نشانه‌هایی از تغییر استراتژی روسیه در قبال ایران پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

رژه داعشی‌های «به وقت شام» در مرکز خرید!  (۱۵۱ نظر)

کوتاه کردن موی دختربچه با قیچی برای جلوگیری از تحریک آقای ناظم!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

تقلید امارات از آمریکا در تحریم چند شخص و شرکت ایرانی/ بیانیه ارتش سوریه درباره عملکرد پدافند هوایی و انهدام موشک‌های اسرائیلی/تلاش آلمانی ها برای حفظ منافع شرکت های اروپایی از عواقب تصمیم ترامپ/درخواست ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق عادلانه با ایران!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!  (۱۲۳ نظر)

چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام  (۱۲۲ نظر)

فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز  (۱۱۹ نظر)

مظنه ۲ میلیارد تومانی حضور در لیست اصلاح طلبان درست است؟/علت نگرانی شورای شهر برای شهردار شدن هاشمی/توصیه به مخالفان دولت: مثل نتانیاهو شادی نکنید  (۱۱۱ نظر)

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز هم اجباری نیست، چه برسد به حجاب  (۸۸ نظر)