Almost 45% of voters cast their ballot in Iraqi parliamentary elections

Almost 45% of registered voters cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections that ended in Iraq on Saturday, Al Arabiya reported citing data from the Iraqi election commission.

"44.52% of voters took part in elections to the country’s parliament," the TV channel quoted the Iraqi election commission as saying.

A total of 10.7 million people cast their ballot during the vote. Iraq has 24.5 million registered voters.

Polling stations closed at 18:00 Moscow time, the Alsumaria News channel said. No serious incidents took place, although some media reported law enforcers thwarted several attacks at polling stations by militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

Preliminary results are expected within 24 hours. Final results will be announced after all complaints and appeals are considered.

The parliamentary elections, the first since the defeat of the Islamic State in the country, were held in Iraq’s 18 provinces amid tightened security. The country’s land borders and airports were closed for 24 hours, street traffic was limited at some areas, while a curfew has been put in place in some cities and provinces. However, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered to partially lift those measures hours after polling stations opened at 7:00 Moscow time.

About one million law enforcers have been mobilized to protect voters.

Around 7,400 candidates, including members of 320 parties and independent contenders, competed for 328 seats in the parliament.

Over 900 foreign and 7,000 local observers, hundreds of foreign and Iraqi reporters along with representatives of 20 international organizations were monitoring the elections.