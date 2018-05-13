پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
2405بازدید
‍ پ

UAE-China investment fund commits $1bn for potential investments

Mubadala Investment Company together with its partners in China has committed $1 billion towards about 10 opportunities as part of the $10bn joint investment plan between Abu Dhabi and Beijing in line with the emirate's plans to diversify the economy away from hydrocarbons sector.
کد خبر: ۷۹۸۶۶۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۳۱ 13 May 2018

Mubadala Investment Company together with its partners in China has committed $1 billion towards about 10 opportunities as part of the $10bn joint investment plan between Abu Dhabi and Beijing in line with the emirate's plans to diversify the economy away from hydrocarbons sector.

“We have made over 10 investment decisions, jointly [with our Chinese partners] and committed close to $1bn across eight to 10 investments,” Khaled Al Shamlan, the head of sovereign investment partnerships at Mubadala Capital told the Abu Dhabi Global Market’s inaugural Belt-and-Road financial summit in Beijing.

“In our short operations of two-and-a-half years in the Chinese market, we have managed to evaluate more than 150 [opportunities for] investments …… some of them are at the closing phase.”

In December 2015, Mubadala, China Development Bank Capital, and China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange, agreed to set up a $10bn investment fund. The standalone investment vehicle, which is being equally funded by China and the UAE, aims to deploy capital against jointly-approved investments. It is mandated to look at a range of alternative investment strategies and special investment opportunities, including greenfield projects, with targets of building a balanced portfolio, sustainable returns and principal capital protection.

Mubadala, which has more than $200bn of assets under management, and its Chinese co-investors are investing across sectors, Mr Al Shamlan said, without saying when the capital will be deployed.

“This investments vehicle has the agility to invest across different sectors and when it comes to asset classes [it is] agnostic,” he said.

Mubadala has been proactive in snapping up new assets and forging global partnerships to propel the company’s growth and exposure to other regions. The company, which is active in 13 industries and 30 countries around the world, teamed up with Greece’s New Economy Development Fund (Taneo) in March to set up a 400 million euro platform to co-invest in the European country. Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will chip in 200m euros each to the investment vehicle.

Mubadala’s pursuit of growth has also brought it to China, which is the world’s second-biggest economy and the UAE’s top global trade partner. Over the past 20 years China's economy recorded only one year of gross domestic product expansion below 5 per cent, he noted.

Emirates Global Aluminium, a Mubadala portfolio company which is the largest industrial entity in the UAE outside oil and gas, has also recently opened its offices in Shanghai in an effort to expand its footprint and extend its customer base into the region.

Mubadala, through semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries has also set up a joint venture with the government of Chongqing in China to expand its global footprint by establishing a manufacturing facility in the country. The project has made significant progress and a “big announcement will be made in the coming year,” Mr Al Shamlan said.

“As we expand as an entity and as our investment strategy evolves over time, the main goal of Mubadala remains to be a conduit of economic diversification of Abu Dhabi’s portfolio away from hydrocarbons,” he added.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز...

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز...

کنایه وزیر ارتباطات به ممنوع‌التصویری‌اش در صداوسیما/درخواست عجیب یک نماینده ؛برجام متعفن را دفن کنید/قوه...

کنایه وزیر ارتباطات به ممنوع‌التصویری‌اش در صداوسیما/درخواست عجیب یک نماینده ؛برجام متعفن را دفن کنید/قوه...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

نجات مرد ۷۰ ساله از زیر آوار/مصدومیت دو نفر

برای خرید خودرو جک در بازار چقدر باید هزینه کرد؟

شیوه جدید صادرات هنوز ابلاغ نشده است

بارسلونا مقابل لوانته5تایی شد و رکورد بدون باخت پرید

سنگ آهن بالا رفت

هیچکس از اثرات منفی دود سیگار در امان نیست

اردوغان خواستار کاهش نرخ سود بانکی در ترکیه شد

مزایای لایحه جدید مزرعه

میانگین قیمت طلا امسال به 1360 دلار خواهد رسید

توقف موقت خرید قراضه در ترکیه

بانک آنلاین آلمانی انتقال وام با ارز رمزنگار را کلید زد

جنجال بر سر ادعای ملاقات جان کری و رئیس شورای راهبردی روابط خارجی ایران در پاریس

تکذیب اظهارات منتسب به جابری انصاری

۳ انفجار انتحاری در ۳ کلیسا در اندونزی

داعش مسئوليت حمله افغانستان را برعهده گرفت

وب گردی

آیا هزینه ورود به محدوده طرح ترافیک تهران دقیقا محاسبه می شود؟

در صورت بروز اشكال با كسي تعارف ندارم

برآورد رئیس پیشین بانک مرکزی از ذخایر ارزی ایران

10خودروی پرفروش ایران در 9 ماه سال 1396

چرا نویسندگان معمولا وضعیت مالی خوبی ندارند؟

پیش‌بینی بورس در هفته جاری؛ در انتظار ریزش!

قیمت‌های شگفت‌آور در بازار لپ‌تاپ؛ رقابت با پراید!

فروش تورهای جام جهانی با قیمت باورنکردنی

یک کیس کامپیوتر معادل قیمت دو پراید

خروج آمریکا از برجام، دلار را گران می‌کند؟

هتل اسپیناس پالاس

روایتگری آسان راهکار حل مشکلات پیچیده پایتخت

شفافيت به سبك شوراي پنجم

«سیگار»، عامل درگیری شدید میان ماموران انتظامات دانشگاه آزاد و یک دانشجو!
زندگی ترامپ در دست رهبرانقلاب/تأیید پناهندگی دو ورزشکار ایرانی در استرالیا/شوخی معنادار عارف در مراسم سخنرانی/واکنش یک سیرفروش ارومیه‌ای به اقدام ترامپ! /ناشر ترکیه‌ای: از ما قیمت خانه در ترکیه را می‌پرسند!
نشانه‌هایی از تغییر استراتژی روسیه در قبال ایران پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام!
تقلید امارات از آمریکا در تحریم چند شخص و شرکت ایرانی/ بیانیه ارتش سوریه درباره عملکرد پدافند هوایی و انهدام موشک‌های اسرائیلی/تلاش آلمانی ها برای حفظ منافع شرکت های اروپایی از عواقب تصمیم ترامپ/درخواست ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق عادلانه با ایران!
احمدی نژاد هم منتقد برجام شد/آغاز سفرهای استانی قالیباف/رمزگشایی آیت الله علم‌الهدی از لایحه پالرمو/تقاضای دخالت خاتمی در ماجرای انتخاب شهردار
این روزها بر کولبران چه می‌گذرد؟
محمدعلی افشانی کیست؟
جنگ اقتصادی علنی امارات متحده عربی با ایران / مسئولین به دنبال شریک تجاری تازه باشند
واکنش ستاره فوتبال با دیدن دختر خواستگارش
پلیس ایران لباس عوض می‌کند
آغاز دور جدید مذاکرات برجام بدون آمریکا/ نامه های ترامپ به اعراب برای تقابل با ایران/هشدار جدی البرادعی به اعراب پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام/وزیر اقتصاد ترکیه: ایران قوی یعنی ترکیه قوی
کوتاه کردن موی دختربچه با قیچی برای جلوگیری از تحریک آقای ناظم!
تصاویری از مراسم عروسی بن سلمان
درخواست آمریکا برای انتقال ماهانه پنج سلاح هسته‌ای کره شمالی جهت نابودی در فرانسه
«افشانی» شهردار تهران شد

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد  (۶۳۲ نظر)

خروج آمریکا از برجام و واکنش ایران به این اتفاق را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۵۷۳ نظر)

احمدی نژاد هم منتقد برجام شد/آغاز سفرهای استانی قالیباف/رمزگشایی آیت الله علم‌الهدی از لایحه پالرمو/تقاضای دخالت خاتمی در ماجرای انتخاب شهردار  (۱۹۸ نظر)

برجام بدون آمریکا هم ادامه می‌یابد، به شرط «تأمین منافع ایران»/ شاهد تجربه مهم تاریخی بودیم؛ ایران متعهد و آمریکا پیمان شکن است/ آمریکا هرگز به تعهداتش در برابر ملت ایران عمل نکرد  (۱۷۷ نظر)

«سیگار»، عامل درگیری شدید میان ماموران انتظامات دانشگاه آزاد و یک دانشجو!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

الجبیر: دستیابی به سلاح اتمی را دنبال می کنیم/ترامپ: ایران برنامه هسته‌ای خود را آغاز کند با عواقب شدیدی مواجه می‌شود!/ نشست پوتین و شورای امنیت ملی روسیه درباره خروج آمریکا از برجام/ اتحادیه اروپا: به برجام پایبند می‌مانیم  (۱۵۳ نظر)

نشانه‌هایی از تغییر استراتژی روسیه در قبال ایران پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

رژه داعشی‌های «به وقت شام» در مرکز خرید!  (۱۵۱ نظر)

کوتاه کردن موی دختربچه با قیچی برای جلوگیری از تحریک آقای ناظم!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

تقلید امارات از آمریکا در تحریم چند شخص و شرکت ایرانی/ بیانیه ارتش سوریه درباره عملکرد پدافند هوایی و انهدام موشک‌های اسرائیلی/تلاش آلمانی ها برای حفظ منافع شرکت های اروپایی از عواقب تصمیم ترامپ/درخواست ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق عادلانه با ایران!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!  (۱۲۳ نظر)

چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام  (۱۲۲ نظر)

فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز  (۱۱۹ نظر)

مظنه ۲ میلیارد تومانی حضور در لیست اصلاح طلبان درست است؟/علت نگرانی شورای شهر برای شهردار شدن هاشمی/توصیه به مخالفان دولت: مثل نتانیاهو شادی نکنید  (۱۱۱ نظر)

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز هم اجباری نیست، چه برسد به حجاب  (۸۸ نظر)