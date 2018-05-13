South Korea welcomes North Korea's schedule for dismantling nuclear test site

South Korea welcomes North Korea’s schedule to dismantle its nuclear test site ahead of a historic summit between the North and the United States, the South’s presidential office said on Sunday.

“This shows they are willing to keep their promise made at the inter-Korean summit through action beyond words,” Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a media briefing. North and South Korea held a separate summit in late April.

North Korea has scheduled the dismantlement of its nuclear bomb test site for sometime between May 23-25 in order to uphold its pledge to discontinue nuclear tests, the country’s state media reported on Saturday a month ahead of the summit with the United States.