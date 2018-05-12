پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
1619بازدید
‍ پ

Iranian foreign minister to start a diplomatic tour aimed at saving the nuclear deal

Days after US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran, Iranian foreign minister is about to start a diplomatic tour in order to save the deal with the remaining parties. This comes as the European countries express their desire to continue implementing the deal.
کد خبر: ۷۹۸۴۹۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۶:۲۴ 12 May 2018

Tabnak – Days after US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran, Iranian foreign minister is about to start a diplomatic tour in order to save the deal with the remaining parties. This comes as the European countries express their desire to continue implementing the deal.

In this vein, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will begin a tight diplomatic trip on Sunday for negotiations on how to save the JCPOA in the wake of the US withdrawal from the multilateral accord.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi announced on Friday that Zarif will travel to Beijing, Moscow and Brussels for intensive talks on the possibility of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) provided that the Iranian nation’s interests are guaranteed.

Zarif will fly to China on Sunday, before travelling to Moscow for talks with Russian officials, he said.

The Iranian minister will then visit Brussels to attend a meeting with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Britain, as well as EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini, the spokesman added.

The trip comes as British Prime Minister Theresa May has told Donald Trump that the UK and its EU partners will remain "firmly committed" to the Iran nuclear deal.

"The prime minister reiterated the government’s position on the Iran nuclear deal, noting that we and our European partners remain firmly committed to ensuring the deal is upheld," Downing Street announced in a statement following May's phone conversation with Trump on Friday.

The British premier discussed the potential impact of US sanctions on the companies currently operating in Iran and the two sides agreed to hold further talks over the issue, the statement added.

Earlier on the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the 2015 landmark nuclear agreement despite the US move to pull out of it.

The German chancellor had said a day before that Europe can no longer rely on the United States for protection, urging European Union member states to take the bloc’s destiny in their own hands.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire repeated a similar position on Friday, saying that European states have come to realize that they cannot submit to American decisions.

Meanwhile, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has reaffirmed the 28-nation bloc's determination to make sure the Iran nuclear agreement is respected despite the US president's decision to abandon it.

In another related development, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov announced that the Russian president plans to meet Yukiya Amano, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in Russia's Black Sea city of Sochi on Monday to discuss the US exit from the Iran nuclear deal.

In a speech from the White House on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism and seeking nukes before announcing the US withdrawal from 2015 agreement between Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the controversial decision, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran weighs plans to remain in the agreement with the other five parties, provided that they ensure full benefits for Iran.

برچسب ها
iran nuclear deal zarif
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

ترامپ: تا «ظریف» را دیدم گفتم امکان ندارد «کری» از پس او برآید/واکنش وزیر آموزش و پرورش به بازداشت معلمان

ترامپ: تا «ظریف» را دیدم گفتم امکان ندارد «کری» از پس او برآید/واکنش وزیر آموزش و پرورش به بازداشت معلمان

احمدی نژاد هم منتقد برجام شد/آغاز سفرهای استانی قالیباف/رمزگشایی آیت الله علم‌الهدی از لایحه پالرمو/تقاضای...

احمدی نژاد هم منتقد برجام شد/آغاز سفرهای استانی قالیباف/رمزگشایی آیت الله علم‌الهدی از لایحه پالرمو/تقاضای...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

خطر تشکیل سنگ کلیه با مصرف برخی آنتی‌بیوتیک‌ها

معرفی برگزیدگان جشنواره علمی اساتید حوزه های علمیه

آخرین خبر از لیست خروجی های استقلالِ شفر

فردا؛ نشست غیرعلنی مجلس درباره ارز

علی‌رغم تهدید‌های آمریکا به ایران هواپیما می‌فروشیم

احضار ۸ نفر از عوامل درگیری در کشتی

خرم آبادی: فیلتر تلگرام دائمی و قطعی است

صاعقه جان مرد سلماسی را گرفت

احضار ۸نفر ازعوامل درگیری در انتخابی تیم ملی کشتی

فردا؛ آغاز ثبت نام پنجمین آزمون استخدامی کشور

ارتباط رژیم غذایی با شنوایی در زنان

سنگ آهن ۱.۳ درصد گران شد

کی‌روش به جلسه آشتی با کرانچار تن می دهد؟

رسول خادم:سیاسیون برای دفاع از قهرمانان کشتی هیچ‌کاری نکردند

یک ایرانی قهرمان اسنوکر آسیا شد

وب گردی

یک کیس کامپیوتر معادل قیمت دو پراید

خروج آمریکا از برجام، دلار را گران می‌کند؟

خروج آمریکا از برجام با اقتصاد ایران چه می‌کند؟

گزارش هفتگی بازار سهام؛ توقف روند نزولی شاخص

سرانجام قرارداد با بوئینگ و ایرباس چه خواهد شد؟

هتل اسپیناس پالاس

آینده اقتصاد ایران پس از خروج آمریکا از برجام

آینده اقتصاد ایران پس از خروج آمریکا از برجام

خروج آمریکا از برجام؛ چه بر سر صادرات نفت ایران می‌آید؟

روایتگری آسان راهکار حل مشکلات پیچیده پایتخت

شفافيت به سبك شوراي پنجم

چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام
شلیک بیش از 20 موشک به مواضع رژیم اسرائیل / عبور شماری از موشک‌ها از گنبد آهنین / تبادل آتش و بمباران مناطقی از سوریه +فیلم
پایان ممنوع‌التصویری پنج ساله مجری پرحاشیه / کاسبی جالب ۵۰۰ تومانی در روز بارانی کرج! /واکنش جالب عارف به انتقاد از سکوت بلندمدتش
رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا بیش از «10 دروغ» گفت/مسئولین کشور در امتحان بزرگی هستند/ برای ادامه برجام از سه کشور اروپایی تضمین بگیرید
«سیگار»، عامل درگیری شدید میان ماموران انتظامات دانشگاه آزاد و یک دانشجو!
سه میلیاردری که ترامپ را به سوی خروج از برجام هدایت کردند
خشم ژاپنی‌ها از بی‌احترامی نتانیاهو سر میز شام
تقلید امارات از آمریکا در تحریم چند شخص و شرکت ایرانی/ بیانیه ارتش سوریه درباره عملکرد پدافند هوایی و انهدام موشک‌های اسرائیلی/تلاش آلمانی ها برای حفظ منافع شرکت های اروپایی از عواقب تصمیم ترامپ/درخواست ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق عادلانه با ایران!
این روزها بر کولبران چه می‌گذرد؟
حمله موشکی به اسرائیل
فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز
احمدی نژاد هم منتقد برجام شد/آغاز سفرهای استانی قالیباف/رمزگشایی آیت الله علم‌الهدی از لایحه پالرمو/تقاضای دخالت خاتمی در ماجرای انتخاب شهردار
جنگ اقتصادی علنی امارات متحده عربی با ایران / مسئولین به دنبال شریک تجاری تازه باشند
الجبیر: دستیابی به سلاح اتمی را دنبال می کنیم/ترامپ: ایران برنامه هسته‌ای خود را آغاز کند با عواقب شدیدی مواجه می‌شود!/ نشست پوتین و شورای امنیت ملی روسیه درباره خروج آمریکا از برجام/ اتحادیه اروپا: به برجام پایبند می‌مانیم
نشانه هایی از تغییر استراتژی روسیه در قبال ایران پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام!

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد  (۶۳۲ نظر)

خروج آمریکا از برجام و واکنش ایران به این اتفاق را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۵۷۳ نظر)

برجام بدون آمریکا هم ادامه می‌یابد، به شرط «تأمین منافع ایران»/ شاهد تجربه مهم تاریخی بودیم؛ ایران متعهد و آمریکا پیمان شکن است/ آمریکا هرگز به تعهداتش در برابر ملت ایران عمل نکرد  (۱۷۷ نظر)

رژه داعشی‌های «به وقت شام» در مرکز خرید!  (۱۵۱ نظر)

نشانه هایی از تغییر استراتژی روسیه در قبال ایران پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

دو گزینه ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌ها بعد از خروج از برجام و واکنش ایران!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ وضعیت بحرانی است، زودتر رئیس کل بانک مرکزی را تغییر دهید!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

از سیگنال جدید بانک مرکزی به بازار سکه تا ریسک ترامپی/ سکه از مرز ۲,۰۰۰,۰۰۰ تومان عبور کرد/ کرکره های بازار طلای مشهد پایین کشیده شده  (۱۲۵ نظر)

تقلید امارات از آمریکا در تحریم چند شخص و شرکت ایرانی/ بیانیه ارتش سوریه درباره عملکرد پدافند هوایی و انهدام موشک‌های اسرائیلی/تلاش آلمانی ها برای حفظ منافع شرکت های اروپایی از عواقب تصمیم ترامپ/درخواست ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق عادلانه با ایران!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز  (۱۱۰ نظر)

الجبیر: دستیابی به سلاح اتمی را دنبال می کنیم/ترامپ: ایران برنامه هسته‌ای خود را آغاز کند با عواقب شدیدی مواجه می‌شود!/ نشست پوتین و شورای امنیت ملی روسیه درباره خروج آمریکا از برجام/ اتحادیه اروپا: به برجام پایبند می‌مانیم  (۱۰۸ نظر)

چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام  (۱۰۶ نظر)

مظنه ۲ میلیارد تومانی حضور در لیست اصلاح طلبان درست است؟/علت نگرانی شورای شهر برای شهردار شدن هاشمی/توصیه به مخالفان دولت: مثل نتانیاهو شادی نکنید  (۱۰۱ نظر)

18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!  (۹۱ نظر)

احمدی نژاد هم منتقد برجام شد/آغاز سفرهای استانی قالیباف/رمزگشایی آیت الله علم‌الهدی از لایحه پالرمو/تقاضای دخالت خاتمی در ماجرای انتخاب شهردار  (۸۷ نظر)