پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
2423بازدید
‍ پ

Top State Department Nuclear Expert Announces Resignation After Trump Iran Deal Exit

One of the State Department’s top experts on nuclear proliferation resigned this week after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, in what officials and analysts say is part of a worrying brain drain from public service generally over the past 18 months.
کد خبر: ۷۹۸۳۱۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۵۱ 12 May 2018

One of the State Department’s top experts on nuclear proliferation resigned this week after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, in what officials and analysts say is part of a worrying brain drain from public service generally over the past 18 months.

Richard Johnson, a career civil servant who served as acting assistant coordinator in State’s Office of Iran Nuclear Implementation, had been involved in talks with countries that sought to salvage the deal in recent weeks, including Britain, France, and Germany — an effort that ultimately failed.  

He did not give a specific reason for his departure. But in a farewell email to colleagues and staff, Johnson stressed that the 2015 agreement Trump was ditching had successfully curbed Iran’s nuclear program.

“I am proud to have played a small part in this work, particularly the extraordinary achievement of implementing the [deal] with Iran, which has clearly been successful in preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon,” he wrote.

Foreign Policy obtained a copy of the email.

Johnson’s departure leaves a growing void in the State Department’s stable of experts on Iran’s nuclear program and highlights a broader problem of high-level departures from government.

Officials say the trend is particularly evident at the State Department, where Trump sidelined career diplomats and morale plummeted under former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. The office Johnson led has gone from seven full-time staffers to none since Trump’s inauguration.

Tillerson last year shuttered the department’s sanctions coordination office and moved some sanctions experts into administrative roles.

One U.S. official who works on sanctions described Johnson’s resignation as a “big loss” for the department and reflective of a growing sense that the Trump administration is casting aside career experts and ignoring their input as it pushes through a bevy of controversial foreign-policy priorities.

Until the Trump administration moved to dismantle the nuclear pact, Johnson, 38, had planned to remain in government service, according to a former State Department official.

“He’s exactly the kind of person we want to keep in government,” says Brian O’Toole, a former Treasury official who is now a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank.

“The demonization of the civil service is draining experts like Richard. That attitude needs to be reversed if we want to continue being a superpower — you can’t be powerful without good people in government.”

A former State Department official who worked with Johnson described him as “one of the most talented nonproliferation experts in the [U.S. government],” having served at the National Security Council and as an inspector in North Korea.

Johnson is planning to join the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a nonprofit group dedicated to preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The group is headed by a former energy secretary who led the U.S. technical team during the Iran negotiations.

Johnson’s colleagues gave him a send-off at the State Plaza Hotel, blocks from the State Department, on Wednesday night, just hours after Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Iran deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The farewell reception drew current and former officials involved in negotiating or overseeing the Iran agreement, including two of the senior-most career diplomats at the State Department: Thomas Shannon, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, and career Ambassador Stephen Mull, the former Iran nuclear implementation coordinator, according to the former official who worked with Johnson.

“[It] was a mini-reunion for the JCPOA negotiating team — much alcohol was consumed,” one of the people who attended says.

“I am not going to speak for everybody, but I, and a lot of other people at that party, believe that Trump has withdrawn us from the deal based on nothing more than animus toward his predecessor,” says Jarrett Blanc, a Barack Obama-era political appointee who worked on the Iran deal and attended Johnson’s farewell dinner.

“I can’t say I know exactly why [Johnson] left, but if this is another example of the Trump administration being unable to keep talent, we should all be worried,” he says.

“In general, we do not comment on matters involving individual employees,” a State Department spokesperson says in an email. “As directed by the President, we will continue to work with nations around the world to create a new coalition to counter Iran’s nuclear and proliferation threats, as well as its support for terrorism, militancy, and asymmetric weapons like ballistic missiles.”

Johnson did not respond to a request for comment on his reasons for leaving. But in his farewell email, he expressed his belief that the Iran nuclear deal “would only further help to lay the foundation for a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction, a goal we all share.”

In a final signoff, Johnson reflected on the reasons why, as a high school student, he was drawn into government service.

“When my father (always the engineer) challenged me to defend my choice to major in international relations at a private liberal arts college, [he asked] ‘what kind of job can you get with that degree?’” Johnson recalled.

“I printed out the job description of a Foreign Service Officer from an early version of the State Department website and said, ‘This is what I could do.’”

FP Chief National Security Correspondent Dan De Luce contributed to this report. 

Update, May 11, 2018, 3:18 p.m.: This article was updated to include comments from a State Department spokesperson. 

برچسب ها
usa iran trump nuclear deal
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز...

انتقاد نماینده مجلس از موضع منفعلانه بشار اسد در ماجرای تنش با اسرائیل/راکعی: در اسلام حتی درباره نماز...

زندگی ترامپ در دست رهبرانقلاب/تایید پناهندگی ۲ ورزشکار ایرانی در استرالیا/شوخی معنادار عارف در مراسم...

زندگی ترامپ در دست رهبرانقلاب/تایید پناهندگی ۲ ورزشکار ایرانی در استرالیا/شوخی معنادار عارف در مراسم...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تشدید‌تدابیر‌‌امنیتی‌در‌مراکز‌دپیلماتیک‌‌آمریکا‌در‌خاورمیانه

استراتژی ارزی بدون برجام

آلمان به کشورهای درگیر جنگ سلاح نمی فروشد

سریع‌ترین شات‌گان روسیه

باقیمانده‌ سلاح‌های جنگ شوروی در افغانستان

ترکیه: علیرغم تحریم‌ها در کنار ایران می‌مانیم

میزان مشارکت عراقی‌ها در انتخابات پارلمانی

نفت ایران به مرز ۷۰ دلاری شدن رسید

مصرف قارچ 3 کشته و 90 مسموم برجای گذاشت

انیمیشن کوتاه تعویض باتری‌ها

خسارات شدید سیل در تبریز

طراحی یک نقشه عجیب برای تعویق انتخاب شهردار تهران!

انتقال ۱۵ محکوم از جمهوری آذربایجان به کشور

آلمان: آماده مذاکره و جنگ بر سر منافع‌مان هستیم

توضیحات پلیس مشهد در خصوص حادثه تیراندازی

وب گردی

پیش‌بینی بورس در هفته جاری؛ در انتظار ریزش!

قیمت‌های شگفت‌آور در بازار لپ‌تاپ؛ رقابت با پراید!

فروش تورهای جام جهانی با قیمت باورنکردنی

یک کیس کامپیوتر معادل قیمت دو پراید

خروج آمریکا از برجام، دلار را گران می‌کند؟

خروج آمریکا از برجام با اقتصاد ایران چه می‌کند؟

گزارش هفتگی بازار سهام؛ توقف روند نزولی شاخص

سرانجام قرارداد با بوئینگ و ایرباس چه خواهد شد؟

هتل اسپیناس پالاس

روایتگری آسان راهکار حل مشکلات پیچیده پایتخت

شفافيت به سبك شوراي پنجم

شلیک بیش از 20 موشک به مواضع رژیم اسرائیل / عبور شماری از موشک‌ها از گنبد آهنین / تبادل آتش و بمباران مناطقی از سوریه +فیلم
پایان ممنوع‌التصویری پنج ساله مجری پرحاشیه / کاسبی جالب ۵۰۰ تومانی در روز بارانی کرج! /واکنش جالب عارف به انتقاد از سکوت بلندمدتش
«سیگار»، عامل درگیری شدید میان ماموران انتظامات دانشگاه آزاد و یک دانشجو!
نشانه‌هایی از تغییر استراتژی روسیه در قبال ایران پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام!
تقلید امارات از آمریکا در تحریم چند شخص و شرکت ایرانی/ بیانیه ارتش سوریه درباره عملکرد پدافند هوایی و انهدام موشک‌های اسرائیلی/تلاش آلمانی ها برای حفظ منافع شرکت های اروپایی از عواقب تصمیم ترامپ/درخواست ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق عادلانه با ایران!
این روزها بر کولبران چه می‌گذرد؟
حمله موشکی به اسرائیل
احمدی نژاد هم منتقد برجام شد/آغاز سفرهای استانی قالیباف/رمزگشایی آیت الله علم‌الهدی از لایحه پالرمو/تقاضای دخالت خاتمی در ماجرای انتخاب شهردار
جنگ اقتصادی علنی امارات متحده عربی با ایران / مسئولین به دنبال شریک تجاری تازه باشند
الجبیر: دستیابی به سلاح اتمی را دنبال می کنیم/ترامپ: ایران برنامه هسته‌ای خود را آغاز کند با عواقب شدیدی مواجه می‌شود!/ نشست پوتین و شورای امنیت ملی روسیه درباره خروج آمریکا از برجام/ اتحادیه اروپا: به برجام پایبند می‌مانیم
آغاز دور جدید مذاکرات برجام بدون آمریکا/ نامه های ترامپ به اعراب برای تقابل با ایران/هشدار جدی البرادعی به اعراب پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام/وزیر اقتصاد ترکیه: ایران قوی یعنی ترکیه قوی
واکنش ستاره فوتبال با دیدن دختر خواستگارش
پلیس ایران لباس عوض می‌کند
تصاویری از مراسم عروسی بن سلمان
زندگی ترامپ در دست رهبرانقلاب/تایید پناهندگی ۲ ورزشکار ایرانی در استرالیا/شوخی معنادار عارف در مراسم سخنرانی/واکنش یک سیرفروش ارومیه‌ای به اقدام ترامپ! /ناشر ترکیه‌ای: از ما قیمت خانه در ترکیه را می‌پرسند!

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد  (۶۳۲ نظر)

خروج آمریکا از برجام و واکنش ایران به این اتفاق را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۵۷۳ نظر)

برجام بدون آمریکا هم ادامه می‌یابد، به شرط «تأمین منافع ایران»/ شاهد تجربه مهم تاریخی بودیم؛ ایران متعهد و آمریکا پیمان شکن است/ آمریکا هرگز به تعهداتش در برابر ملت ایران عمل نکرد  (۱۷۷ نظر)

«سیگار»، عامل درگیری شدید میان ماموران انتظامات دانشگاه آزاد و یک دانشجو!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

نشانه‌هایی از تغییر استراتژی روسیه در قبال ایران پس از خروج ترامپ از برجام!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

رژه داعشی‌های «به وقت شام» در مرکز خرید!  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ وضعیت بحرانی است، زودتر رئیس کل بانک مرکزی را تغییر دهید!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

تقلید امارات از آمریکا در تحریم چند شخص و شرکت ایرانی/ بیانیه ارتش سوریه درباره عملکرد پدافند هوایی و انهدام موشک‌های اسرائیلی/تلاش آلمانی ها برای حفظ منافع شرکت های اروپایی از عواقب تصمیم ترامپ/درخواست ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق عادلانه با ایران!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز  (۱۱۰ نظر)

الجبیر: دستیابی به سلاح اتمی را دنبال می کنیم/ترامپ: ایران برنامه هسته‌ای خود را آغاز کند با عواقب شدیدی مواجه می‌شود!/ نشست پوتین و شورای امنیت ملی روسیه درباره خروج آمریکا از برجام/ اتحادیه اروپا: به برجام پایبند می‌مانیم  (۱۰۸ نظر)

چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام  (۱۰۶ نظر)

مظنه ۲ میلیارد تومانی حضور در لیست اصلاح طلبان درست است؟/علت نگرانی شورای شهر برای شهردار شدن هاشمی/توصیه به مخالفان دولت: مثل نتانیاهو شادی نکنید  (۱۰۱ نظر)

کوتاه کردن موی دختربچه با قیچی برای جلوگیری از تحریک آقای ناظم!  (۹۲ نظر)

18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!  (۹۱ نظر)

احمدی نژاد هم منتقد برجام شد/آغاز سفرهای استانی قالیباف/رمزگشایی آیت الله علم‌الهدی از لایحه پالرمو/تقاضای دخالت خاتمی در ماجرای انتخاب شهردار  (۸۷ نظر)