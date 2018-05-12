Mexico election body blocks 17 male candidates masquerading as transgender women

A Mexican state electoral body on Friday rejected the applications of 17 aspiring male candidates from various parties who tried to register as transgender female contenders for the July 1 elections.

The electoral institute for the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico said in a statement that the 17 candidates had been temporarily blocked due to “suspected irregularities.”

The institute did not give further reasons for the move, but said it “will be vigilant that the constitutional principle of equality is adhered to, and that women have effective access to public office.”

Local Mexican media reported that various political parties, competing ahead of elections in which voters will pick a new president and thousands of local positions, had been unable to find enough female candidates, and filled the available spots with men claiming to be transgender women.

Oaxaca is a state with a long tradition of people known as “muxes” that are born male but identify as a mix of gay and feminine. They are often recognised as a third gender.