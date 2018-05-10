پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
2519بازدید
‍ پ

Oil jumps after US abandons Iran deal

President Trump’s move to pull out of the nuclear deal and impose the "highest level" of sanctions is expected to cut Iran’s oil supplies amid a tight market.
کد خبر: ۷۹۷۷۷۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۱:۰۷ 10 May 2018

President Trump’s move to pull out of the nuclear deal and impose the "highest level" of sanctions is expected to cut Iran’s oil supplies amid a tight market.

Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania US, on October 5, 2017.

Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania US, on October 5, 2017. (Reuters)
Oil prices rose more than two percent on Wednesday, with Brent hitting a three-and-a-half year high, after US President Trump abandoned a nuclear deal with Iran and announced the "highest level" of sanctions against the OPEC member amid an already tight market.

Ignoring pleas by allies, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran that was agreed in late 2015, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies.

Brent crude oil futures at one point touched their highest since November 2014 at $76.75 per barrel. They were still at $76.62 per barrel at 0653 GMT, up $1.77, or 2.4 percent, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.51 per barrel, or 2.2 percent, at $70.57 a barrel, near highs also last seen in late 2014. In China, the biggest single buyer of Iranian oil, Shanghai crude futures hit their strongest in dollar terms since they were launched in late May, around $73.20 per barrel.

Analysts said the soaring prices were the result of an expected fall in Iranian oil exports.

"Iran's exports of oil to Asia and Europe will almost certainly decline later this year and into 2019 as some nations seek alternatives in order to avoid trouble with Washington and as sanctions start to bite," said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta.

Iran re-emerged as a major oil exporter in 2016 after international sanctions against it were lifted in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, with its April exports standing above 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd).

That made Iran the third-biggest exporter of crude within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Walking away from the deal means that the United States will likely reimpose sanctions against Iran after 180 days, unless some other agreement is reached before then.

ANZ bank said Trump's decision "puts into place a scenario that could see the crude oil market tighten significantly in H2 2018 and into next year."

Several refiners in Asia said they were seeking alternatives to Iranian supplies.

"There are worries that Iran's oil exports could fall by about one million barrels per day (bpd) from current levels," said Tomomichi Akuta, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting in Tokyo.

"The oil supply/demand balance is roughly in balance now, but it could turn to a complete supply shortage (in case of new supply curbs). Oil prices could rise at least $10 (a barrel), with Brent approaching near $90," Akuta said.

All key crude oil futures contracts saw traded volumes jump as speculators took on new positions in the hope of profiting from rising prices while refiners hedged to protect themselves from higher feedstock oil prices.Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore, said the soaring volumes were "causing clearing delays."

Trying to ease market concerns, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it would work with other producers to lessen the impact of any shortage in oil supplies. The country has been leading efforts since 2017 to withhold production to prop up prices.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

ویزای آمریکایی‌ها صادر نشد، کنسرت «کیتارو »لغو شد/آیت‌الله یزدی: برخی خواستار بازگشت حوزه به پیش از انقلاب...

ویزای آمریکایی‌ها صادر نشد، کنسرت «کیتارو »لغو شد/آیت‌الله یزدی: برخی خواستار بازگشت حوزه به پیش از انقلاب...

پایان ممنوع‌التصویری ۵ ساله مجری پرحاشیه / کاسبی جالب ۵۰۰ تومانی در روز بارانی کرج! /واکنش جالب عارف...

پایان ممنوع‌التصویری ۵ ساله مجری پرحاشیه / کاسبی جالب ۵۰۰ تومانی در روز بارانی کرج! /واکنش جالب عارف...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

روزنما: درگیری دو کشتی‌گیر در مسابقه انتخابی

بدافزارهایی در لباس فیلترشکن

از «فرش قرمز ترامپ برای شرکت‌های اسلحه سازی با تحریم مجدد ایران» تا «توصیه مشاوران املاک به خریداران مسکن»

هشدار مسکو درباره تبعات خروج آمریکا از برجام

ثبت‌نام کارت ملی هوشمند تمدید شد

احزاب نباید خود را در حوزه سیاسی محدود کنند

آخرین وضعیت طرح انتقال آب دریای عمان

خسارات سیل در استان اصفهان

شکار 10 سرکرده خطرناک "داعش"

آمریکا تحریم های جدیدی علیه ایران اعمال کرد

جزئیات قرارداد جدید نفتی ایران و آذربایجان در خزر

خسارتی از مناطق زلزله‌ خراسان گزارش نشده است

ایران حمله رژیم صهیونیستی به سوریه را محکوم کرد

نشست‌دیپلمات‌های‌ایران‌و‌سه‌کشور‌اروپایی‌درباره‌برجام

گفتگوی پوتین و اردوغان درباره خروج آمریکا از برجام

وب گردی

گزارش هفتگی بازار سهام؛ توقف روند نزولی شاخص

سرانجام قرارداد با بوئینگ و ایرباس چه خواهد شد؟

آینده اقتصاد ایران پس از خروج آمریکا از برجام

انجمن دو قلوها و چند قلوهای پارسی

آینده اقتصاد ایران پس از خروج آمریکا از برجام

خروج آمریکا از برجام؛ چه بر سر صادرات نفت ایران می‌آید؟

بورس تهران یک روز پس از خروج آمریکا از برجام

سه سناریوی ایندیپندنت درباره آینده برجام

چند نما از بازار امین حضور؛ غروب بهاری یک بازار

بازنده‌ترین صنایع بورسی از آغاز اجرای برجام تاکنون

روایتگری آسان راهکار حل مشکلات پیچیده پایتخت

شفافيت به سبك شوراي پنجم

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد
چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام
شلیک بیش از 20 موشک به مواضع رژیم اسرائیل / عبور شماری از موشک‌ها از گنبد آهنین / تبادل آتش و بمباران مناطقی از سوریه +فیلم
در جنگ احتمالی، کدام نقاط ایران از سوی اسرائیل آماج قرار می‌گیرد؟
رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا بیش از «10 دروغ» گفت/مسئولین کشور در امتحان بزرگی هستند/ برای ادامه برجام از سه کشور اروپایی تضمین بگیرید
حمله تند میرلوحی به حدادعادل: مواظب باشید دق نکنید/کنایه روحانی به علم‌الهدی/ذوالنور: آثاری از پشیمانی در چهره کروبی ندیدم/ادعای دختر رهنورد درباره رفع حصر مادرش
سه میلیاردری که ترامپ را به سوی خروج از برجام هدایت کردند
خشم ژاپنی‌ها از بی‌احترامی نتانیاهو سر میز شام
18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!
ترامپ: تصمیم خود درباره برجام را امروز ساعت ۲ اعلام می کنم/ربوده شدن دختر حاکم دبی/ کشف مخفیگاه ابوبکر البغدادی/ تأکید عربستان بر افزایش حضور در افغانستان
فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز
موگرینی خطاب به ایران: اجازه ندهید هیچ کس توافق هسته ای را از بین ببرد/اعلام حمایت اسرائیل و عربستان از تصمیم ترامپ/ اوباما: بدون برجام آمریکا بازنده خواهد بود
الجبیر: دستیابی به سلاح اتمی را دنبال می کنیم/ترامپ: ایران برنامه هسته‌ای خود را آغاز کند با عواقب شدیدی مواجه می‌شود!/ نشست پوتین و شورای امنیت ملی روسیه درباره خروج آمریکا از برجام/ اتحادیه اروپا: به برجام پایبند می‌مانیم
ساخت یک فیلم سینمایی چقدر تمام می‌شود؟
آذری جهرمی: تنها یک میلیون نفر تلگرام را پاک کردند/پس از «کشور قم»، حالا پیشنهاد تشکیل استان «۱۵ خرداد»

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد  (۶۳۲ نظر)

خروج آمریکا از برجام و واکنش ایران به این اتفاق را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۵۷۳ نظر)

چرا مردم رفتار دولت درباره فیلترینگ تلگرام را نمی‌پسندند؟  (۳۰۵ نظر)

برجام بدون آمریکا هم ادامه می‌یابد، به شرط «تأمین منافع ایران»/ شاهد تجربه مهم تاریخی بودیم؛ ایران متعهد و آمریکا پیمان شکن است/ آمریکا هرگز به تعهداتش در برابر ملت ایران عمل نکرد  (۱۷۷ نظر)

رژه داعشی‌های «به وقت شام» در مرکز خرید!  (۱۵۱ نظر)

دو گزینه ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌ها بعد از خروج از برجام و واکنش ایران!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ وضعیت بحرانی است، زودتر رئیس کل بانک مرکزی را تغییر دهید!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

از سیگنال جدید بانک مرکزی به بازار سکه تا ریسک ترامپی/ سکه از مرز ۲,۰۰۰,۰۰۰ تومان عبور کرد/ کرکره های بازار طلای مشهد پایین کشیده شده  (۱۲۵ نظر)

شلیک بیش از 20 موشک به مواضع رژیم اسرائیل / عبور شماری از موشک‌ها از گنبد آهنین / تبادل آتش و بمباران مناطقی از سوریه +فیلم  (۱۲۱ نظر)

فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز  (۱۱۰ نظر)

الجبیر: دستیابی به سلاح اتمی را دنبال می کنیم/ترامپ: ایران برنامه هسته‌ای خود را آغاز کند با عواقب شدیدی مواجه می‌شود!/ نشست پوتین و شورای امنیت ملی روسیه درباره خروج آمریکا از برجام/ اتحادیه اروپا: به برجام پایبند می‌مانیم  (۱۰۸ نظر)

چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام  (۱۰۶ نظر)

کنایه به ژن‌های خوب از تریبون نماز جمعه/درخواست زیباکلام از روحانی/تهدید عضو جوان شورا به افشای پشت پرده‌ها/دولت باوری به اقتصاد اسلامی ندارد/رد صلاحیت زنان به خاطر جنسیت‌شان نبود  (۱۰۳ نظر)

مظنه ۲ میلیارد تومانی حضور در لیست اصلاح طلبان درست است؟/علت نگرانی شورای شهر برای شهردار شدن هاشمی/توصیه به مخالفان دولت: مثل نتانیاهو شادی نکنید  (۱۰۱ نظر)

18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!  (۹۱ نظر)