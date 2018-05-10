US slaps sanctions on Russian defense structures under nonproliferation law

The United States has worked out sanctions against certain Russian, Iranian, North Korean and Chinese individuals and legal entities as well as against organizations from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, accusing them of violating US national legislation on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, says a public notice posted by the US Department of State on the Federal Register, the daily journal of US government, on Wednesday, reports TASS.

Among the blacklisted entities are the Gatchina Surface-to-Air Missile Training Center, the Russian Defense Ministry’s 18th Central Scientific Research Institute in Kursk, the Instrument Design Bureau (KBP) in Tula, the 183rd Guard Air Defense Missile Regiment, and the Russian Research and Production Concern (BARL). New restrictions have been again imposed on the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (former GRU).

The list includes 28 individuals and legal entities. Among them are Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force, Iranian air and defense companies, a Chinese trade corporation, Lebanese Hezbollah, Syria’s Air Force and Scientific Studies and Research Center, three legal entities of Egypt, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.