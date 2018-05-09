Iran’s Supreme Leader reacts to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal

Donald Trump’s decision to announce the United States withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal has faced with many reactions from Iranian and foreign officials. The most important reaction came from Iran’s Supreme Leader, who urged the European countries to provide Iran with a concrete commitment for the continuation of the deal.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says President Donald Trump's speech announcing US withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran was "silly and superficial."

"Last night you heard that the US president made silly and superficial remarks. There were maybe more than 10 lies in his comments. He threatened both the establishment and the nation, saying he will do this and that," Ayatollah Khamenei said in a meeting with a number of teachers and university professors in Tehran on Wednesday.

"Mr. Trump I tell you on behalf of the Iranian nation: You are making a damn mistake."

The Leader made the remarks one day after Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the US problem with Iran was not related to the country’s nuclear program.

"We accepted the JCPOA, but enmities with the Islamic Republic did not end. Now they raise the issue of our presence in the region and the issue of missiles. If we accept them too, they will bring up another issue," he said.

"The reason for US opposition to the establishment is that the US used to completely dominate [Iran] but the [Islamic] Revolution cut off their hands [from the country]," he added. The Leader said the Americans want rulers who would carry out their errands and dish out their money, as is the case with the Persian Gulf states.

A few days ago, Ayatollah Khamenei said, Trump sent a letter to the Persian Gulf countries, saying he had spent $7 trillion in the region for them and that they had to compensate. "You spent money to dominate Iraq and Syria; well you couldn't, damn it to hell!" the Leader noted.

"The ugly and silly behavior of the US president was not unexpected. This behavior existed in the era of former presidents in different forms. The Iranian nation has stood firmly and those ex-presidents have died and their bones are rotten but the Islamic Republic is still there," Ayatollah Khamenei said.