پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
2512بازدید
‍ پ

North Korea warns US to be ‘sincere’ in talks

NORTH KOREAN state media has warned the United States should be “sincere” and restrain from acting in a way which could ruin the cooperative atmosphere ahead of a proposed summit between the two countries.
کد خبر: ۷۹۷۴۴۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۱:۳۲ 09 May 2018

NORTH KOREAN state media has warned the United States should be “sincere” and restrain from acting in a way which could ruin the cooperative atmosphere ahead of a proposed summit between the two countries.

“The US should know that it will be better off to restrain from words and acts that could undermine the rarely created atmosphere for talks,” Rodong Sinmun the ruling Workers’ Party’s official newspaper said in a commentary as quoted by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

“Also, it should make efforts to show sincere and genuine attitudes conforming to the current situations,” it said.

It also warned that the US risked its own security if it continued to pursue a “hostile policy” against Pyongyang.

The comments came as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for President Donald Trump’s unprecedented meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, planned for May or June.

His visit comes as rumours fly over three US citizens being held in the North, with suggestions they may have been moved in preparation for a release. It is Pompeo’s second visit to North Korea in less than six weeks.

Trump earlier said the two countries had agreed on a date and location for the summit, although he stopped short of providing details.

“We think relationships are building with North Korea,” Trump said in a televised address from the White House. “We will see how it all works out. Maybe it won’t. But it can be a great thing for North Korea, South Korea and the entire world.”

An official at South Korea’s presidential Blue House said Pompeo was expected to finalise the date of the summit and secure the release of the three American detainees.

Simultaneously, the leaders of China, Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo on Wednesday in a powerful gesture of solidarity against the backdrop of historic diplomatic moves by North Korea and a push for the isolated country to give up its nuclear weapons.

On Tuesday, Kim met Chinese President Xi Jinping in China – also the second time in six weeks – highlighting efforts by the Cold War-era allies to mend frayed ties, and with Beijing keen to avoid being left out in the cold.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آذری جهرمی: تنها یک میلیون نفر تلگرام را پاک کردند/پس از «کشور قم»، حالا پیشنهاد تشکیل استان «۱۵ خرداد»

آذری جهرمی: تنها یک میلیون نفر تلگرام را پاک کردند/پس از «کشور قم»، حالا پیشنهاد تشکیل استان «۱۵ خرداد»

مظنه ۲ میلیارد تومانی حضور در لیست اصلاح طلبان درست است؟/علت نگرانی شورای شهر برای شهردار شدن هاشمی/توصیه...

مظنه ۲ میلیارد تومانی حضور در لیست اصلاح طلبان درست است؟/علت نگرانی شورای شهر برای شهردار شدن هاشمی/توصیه...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

واکنش بوئینگ به تصمیم ترامپ

اظهارنظر گزینه ریاست سیا درباره ایران

از «واکنش دوگانه درهم به خروج ترامپ» تا «افزایش ۵ میلیونی قیمت سه محصول ایران خودرو»

مذاکرات واشنگتن با اروپا درباره ایران ادامه دارد

نتانیاهو کنار پوتین در رژه پیروزی ارتش روسیه

نمایی متفاوت از شهرهای زیبای دنیا

رگبار شدید باران در تهران

تمرین مشترک امداد و نجات دریایی ایران و عمان

چه کسانی از تحریم‌های آمریکا ضرر می‌کنند؟

وزیر جهاد کشاورزی وارد رم شد

اسامی و عوامل کاهش تولید ۹ کالا

میزان صادرات صنعتی و معدنی در سال ۹۶

ماکرون: خروج آمریکا از برجام اشتباه بود

ارتش یمن: موشک‌ها با دقتی بالا به ریاض اصابت کرد

تحریم‌های جدید تاثیر خاصی بر اقتصاد ندارد

وب گردی

آینده اقتصاد ایران پس از خروج آمریکا از برجام

خروج آمریکا از برجام؛ چه بر سر صادرات نفت ایران می‌آید؟

بورس تهران یک روز پس از خروج آمریکا از برجام

سه سناریوی ایندیپندنت درباره آینده برجام

چند نما از بازار امین حضور؛ غروب بهاری یک بازار

بازنده‌ترین صنایع بورسی از آغاز اجرای برجام تاکنون

ستارگان فوتبال چقدر درآمد از تبلیغات دارند؟

با همراهی کارشناسان کلینیک نی نی سایت دورهم جمع می شیم.

روایتگری آسان راهکار حل مشکلات پیچیده پایتخت

شفافيت به سبك شوراي پنجم

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد
چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام
حجاب عجیب مجری مصری در برنامه دینی!
رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا بیش از «10 دروغ» گفت/مسئولین کشور در امتحان بزرگی هستند/ برای ادامه برجام از سه کشور اروپایی تضمین بگیرید
عامل ایجاد انفجار دیشب در قائمشهر چه بود؟
در جنگ احتمالی، کدام نقاط ایران از سوی اسرائیل آماج قرار می‌گیرد؟
حمله تند میرلوحی به حدادعادل: مواظب باشید دق نکنید/کنایه روحانی به علم‌الهدی/ذوالنور: آثاری از پشیمانی در چهره کروبی ندیدم/ادعای دختر رهنورد درباره رفع حصر مادرش
پسر ۱۲ ساله رشتی عاشق دختر ۳۴ ساله شد!
خشم ژاپنی‌ها از بی‌احترامی نتانیاهو سر میز شام
ترامپ: تصمیم خود درباره برجام را امروز ساعت ۲ اعلام می کنم/ربوده شدن دختر حاکم دبی/ کشف مخفیگاه ابوبکر البغدادی/ تأکید عربستان بر افزایش حضور در افغانستان
ایران در حال آمادگی برای حمله تلافی‌جویانه علیه اسرائیل
18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!
موگرینی خطاب به ایران: اجازه ندهید هیچ کس توافق هسته ای را از بین ببرد/اعلام حمایت اسرائیل و عربستان از تصمیم ترامپ/ اوباما: بدون برجام آمریکا بازنده خواهد بود
فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز
دختر جکی چان بی خانمان شد

خروج آمریکا از برجام و واکنش ایران به این اتفاق را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۴۱۸ نظر)

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد  (۲۸۴ نظر)

چهار نشانه جنگ قریب الوقوع در خاورمیانه/اتحاد چهار حزب ترکیه برای شکست دادن اردوغان/تکذیب ادعاهای مغرب علیه ایران از سوی «جبهه پولیساریو»/اعلام عربستان به عنوان رتبه سوم جهان از نظر هزینه های نظامی  (۲۳۱ نظر)

دو گزینه ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌ها بعد از خروج از برجام و واکنش ایران!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ وضعیت بحرانی است، زودتر رئیس کل بانک مرکزی را تغییر دهید!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

از سیگنال جدید بانک مرکزی به بازار سکه تا ریسک ترامپی/ سکه از مرز ۲,۰۰۰,۰۰۰ تومان عبور کرد/ کرکره های بازار طلای مشهد پایین کشیده شده  (۱۲۵ نظر)

چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام  (۱۰۶ نظر)

چرا مردم رفتار دولت درباره فیلترینگ تلگرام را نمی‌پسندند؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

کنایه به ژن‌های خوب از تریبون نماز جمعه/درخواست زیباکلام از روحانی/تهدید عضو جوان شورا به افشای پشت پرده‌ها/دولت باوری به اقتصاد اسلامی ندارد/رد صلاحیت زنان به خاطر جنسیت‌شان نبود  (۱۰۳ نظر)

18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!  (۹۱ نظر)

نمره مردودی برای رئیس شورای شهر شیراز با یک اشتباه درباره «ونیز»!  (۸۸ نظر)

رفع حصر تدریجی / ️گشایش‌ها در وضعیت محصورین / پایان حصر زهرا رهنورد  (۸۷ نظر)

فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز  (۸۱ نظر)

پیشنهاد دو بسته سیاستی به اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام در صورت خروج آمریکا  (۷۹ نظر)

در جنگ احتمالی، کدام نقاط ایران از سوی اسرائیل آماج قرار می‌گیرد؟  (۷۸ نظر)