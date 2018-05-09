پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
2518بازدید
‍ پ

Taliban advance on district compound in northern Afghanistan

Taliban insurgents have advanced on a district compound in northern Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday, with one reporting the capture of the district by the insurgents and another saying heavy fighting was still underway.
کد خبر: ۷۹۷۴۴۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۱:۳۱ 09 May 2018

Taliban insurgents have advanced on a district compound in northern Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday, with one reporting the capture of the district by the insurgents and another saying heavy fighting was still underway.

The battle for the compound in the Bilchirgh district, in the northern Faryab province, came a day after the insurgents captured the district compound in the remote Tala wa Barfak district, in the northern Baghlan province. The Taliban have captured several districts in different parts of the country from Afghan security forces since 2014, when the U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission and shifted to a supporting role.

Mohammad Hashim, a member of parliament from Faryab province, said the Taliban captured the district headquarters in Bilchirgh early Wednesday after more than 40 security forces retreated under heavy fire. He said the Taliban also captured several villages nearby.

Provincial police spokesman Abdul Karim Yuresh said the fighting is still underway and that government forces still hold the compound.

The Taliban issued a statement saying they control the district and claiming to have killed 10 security forces.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, the Taliban attacked a school being used as a voter registration center, killing eight soldiers in the latest in a series of attacks targeting preparations for elections later this year.

Abdul Aziz Beg, head of the governing council in the western Badghis province, said two other soldiers were wounded and one is missing.

“There are many areas in the province under a high security threat, and this site was one of those areas,” he said, adding that the center was some 30 kilometers (20 miles) west of the provincial capital of Qala-e Now.

In the eastern Nangarhar province, a rocket fired by insurgents struck a market, killing two people and wounding 19, according to Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor. He said another four other civilians were killed and 15 wounded in a gunbattle in the same district, in which two insurgents were killed and seven wounded. It was unclear who was behind the attacks, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are both active in the province.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آذری جهرمی: تنها یک میلیون نفر تلگرام را پاک کردند/پس از «کشور قم»، حالا پیشنهاد تشکیل استان «۱۵ خرداد»

آذری جهرمی: تنها یک میلیون نفر تلگرام را پاک کردند/پس از «کشور قم»، حالا پیشنهاد تشکیل استان «۱۵ خرداد»

مظنه ۲ میلیارد تومانی حضور در لیست اصلاح طلبان درست است؟/علت نگرانی شورای شهر برای شهردار شدن هاشمی/توصیه...

مظنه ۲ میلیارد تومانی حضور در لیست اصلاح طلبان درست است؟/علت نگرانی شورای شهر برای شهردار شدن هاشمی/توصیه...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

واکنش بوئینگ به تصمیم ترامپ

اظهارنظر گزینه ریاست سیا درباره ایران

از «واکنش دوگانه درهم به خروج ترامپ» تا «افزایش ۵ میلیونی قیمت سه محصول ایران خودرو»

مذاکرات واشنگتن با اروپا درباره ایران ادامه دارد

نتانیاهو کنار پوتین در رژه پیروزی ارتش روسیه

نمایی متفاوت از شهرهای زیبای دنیا

رگبار شدید باران در تهران

تمرین مشترک امداد و نجات دریایی ایران و عمان

چه کسانی از تحریم‌های آمریکا ضرر می‌کنند؟

وزیر جهاد کشاورزی وارد رم شد

اسامی و عوامل کاهش تولید ۹ کالا

میزان صادرات صنعتی و معدنی در سال ۹۶

ماکرون: خروج آمریکا از برجام اشتباه بود

ارتش یمن: موشک‌ها با دقتی بالا به ریاض اصابت کرد

تحریم‌های جدید تاثیر خاصی بر اقتصاد ندارد

وب گردی

آینده اقتصاد ایران پس از خروج آمریکا از برجام

خروج آمریکا از برجام؛ چه بر سر صادرات نفت ایران می‌آید؟

بورس تهران یک روز پس از خروج آمریکا از برجام

سه سناریوی ایندیپندنت درباره آینده برجام

چند نما از بازار امین حضور؛ غروب بهاری یک بازار

بازنده‌ترین صنایع بورسی از آغاز اجرای برجام تاکنون

ستارگان فوتبال چقدر درآمد از تبلیغات دارند؟

با همراهی کارشناسان کلینیک نی نی سایت دورهم جمع می شیم.

روایتگری آسان راهکار حل مشکلات پیچیده پایتخت

شفافيت به سبك شوراي پنجم

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد
چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام
حجاب عجیب مجری مصری در برنامه دینی!
رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا بیش از «10 دروغ» گفت/مسئولین کشور در امتحان بزرگی هستند/ برای ادامه برجام از سه کشور اروپایی تضمین بگیرید
عامل ایجاد انفجار دیشب در قائمشهر چه بود؟
در جنگ احتمالی، کدام نقاط ایران از سوی اسرائیل آماج قرار می‌گیرد؟
حمله تند میرلوحی به حدادعادل: مواظب باشید دق نکنید/کنایه روحانی به علم‌الهدی/ذوالنور: آثاری از پشیمانی در چهره کروبی ندیدم/ادعای دختر رهنورد درباره رفع حصر مادرش
پسر ۱۲ ساله رشتی عاشق دختر ۳۴ ساله شد!
خشم ژاپنی‌ها از بی‌احترامی نتانیاهو سر میز شام
ترامپ: تصمیم خود درباره برجام را امروز ساعت ۲ اعلام می کنم/ربوده شدن دختر حاکم دبی/ کشف مخفیگاه ابوبکر البغدادی/ تأکید عربستان بر افزایش حضور در افغانستان
ایران در حال آمادگی برای حمله تلافی‌جویانه علیه اسرائیل
18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!
موگرینی خطاب به ایران: اجازه ندهید هیچ کس توافق هسته ای را از بین ببرد/اعلام حمایت اسرائیل و عربستان از تصمیم ترامپ/ اوباما: بدون برجام آمریکا بازنده خواهد بود
فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز
دختر جکی چان بی خانمان شد

خروج آمریکا از برجام و واکنش ایران به این اتفاق را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۴۱۸ نظر)

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد  (۲۸۴ نظر)

چهار نشانه جنگ قریب الوقوع در خاورمیانه/اتحاد چهار حزب ترکیه برای شکست دادن اردوغان/تکذیب ادعاهای مغرب علیه ایران از سوی «جبهه پولیساریو»/اعلام عربستان به عنوان رتبه سوم جهان از نظر هزینه های نظامی  (۲۳۱ نظر)

دو گزینه ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌ها بعد از خروج از برجام و واکنش ایران!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ وضعیت بحرانی است، زودتر رئیس کل بانک مرکزی را تغییر دهید!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

از سیگنال جدید بانک مرکزی به بازار سکه تا ریسک ترامپی/ سکه از مرز ۲,۰۰۰,۰۰۰ تومان عبور کرد/ کرکره های بازار طلای مشهد پایین کشیده شده  (۱۲۵ نظر)

چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام  (۱۰۶ نظر)

چرا مردم رفتار دولت درباره فیلترینگ تلگرام را نمی‌پسندند؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

کنایه به ژن‌های خوب از تریبون نماز جمعه/درخواست زیباکلام از روحانی/تهدید عضو جوان شورا به افشای پشت پرده‌ها/دولت باوری به اقتصاد اسلامی ندارد/رد صلاحیت زنان به خاطر جنسیت‌شان نبود  (۱۰۳ نظر)

18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!  (۹۱ نظر)

نمره مردودی برای رئیس شورای شهر شیراز با یک اشتباه درباره «ونیز»!  (۸۸ نظر)

رفع حصر تدریجی / ️گشایش‌ها در وضعیت محصورین / پایان حصر زهرا رهنورد  (۸۷ نظر)

فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز  (۸۱ نظر)

پیشنهاد دو بسته سیاستی به اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام در صورت خروج آمریکا  (۷۹ نظر)

در جنگ احتمالی، کدام نقاط ایران از سوی اسرائیل آماج قرار می‌گیرد؟  (۷۸ نظر)