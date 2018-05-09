پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
2415بازدید
‍ پ

Iran nuclear deal: Powers seek to save agreement after US exit

Western powers say they are committed to the Iran nuclear deal, after President Donald Trump announced the US was withdrawing from the agreement.
کد خبر: ۷۹۷۴۴۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۱:۳۰ 09 May 2018

Western powers say they are committed to the Iran nuclear deal, after President Donald Trump announced the US was withdrawing from the agreement.


The UK, France and Germany urged the US not to obstruct its implementation.


They said they would work with the other signatories to the 2015 deal - Russia and China - which have stressed continuing support for the deal.


In response, Iran said it would restart uranium enrichment, if the agreement could not be salvaged.
Is there a Plan B?

In a statement, President Hassan Rouhani said: "I have ordered the foreign ministry to negotiate with the European countries, China and Russia in the coming weeks.


"If we achieve the deal's goals in co-operation with other members of the deal, it will remain in place."

The so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) curbed Iran's nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions that had been imposed by the UN, US and EU.

In a televised address on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said the US would withdraw from the JCPOA. He called it a "horrible, one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made".


Rather than protecting the US and its allies, he said it had placed "very weak limits on the regime's nuclear activity and no limits at all on its other malign behaviour, including its sinister activities in Syria, Yemen and other places".


The president added that the accord did not deal with Iran's development of ballistic missiles, and that its inspections mechanisms were not strong enough.


He said he would reimpose economic sanctions that were waived when the deal was signed in 2015.


The US Treasury said economic sanctions would not be reimposed on Iran immediately - companies would have up to six months to wind down their operations.


In a statement on its website, it said the sanctions would target industries mentioned in the deal, including Iran's oil sector, aircraft exports, precious metals trade, and Iranian government attempts to buy US dollar banknotes.


Has Iran's economy been better off under the deal?

US National Security Adviser John Bolton is reported as saying that European companies doing business with Iran will have to finish within six months or face US sanctions.


The deal was not perfect. It did not cover a range of worrying Iranian activities from its missile programme to its regional behaviour.


The inconvenient truth for Donald Trump is that, as far as it goes, the nuclear deal was working.


Despite this, Mr Trump presented it in stark and frankly erroneous terms - for leaving out things that it was never supposed to cover in the first place.


He has put US diplomacy on a collision course with some of Washington's closest allies.


And some fear that he may have brought a new and catastrophic regional war in the Middle East that much closer.


What reaction has there been worldwide?


The Russian foreign ministry said it was "deeply disappointed" by Mr Trump's decision.


Japan said it would closely monitor the impact of the US withdrawal.


The European Union's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, said the EU was "determined to preserve" the agreement.


Former President Barack Obama - who played a key role in the agreement - said on Facebook that it was working and protected US interests.


"Walking away from the JCPOA turns our back on America's closest allies, and an agreement that our country's leading diplomats, scientists, and intelligence professionals negotiated," he said.


A spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply concerned" at the announcement and called on the other signatories to abide by their commitments.


But Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he "fully supports" Mr Trump's "bold" withdrawal from a "disastrous" deal.


And Saudi Arabia, Iran's regional rival, says it "supports and welcomes" Mr Trump's moves towards pulling out of the accord.

The JCPOA saw Iran agree to limit the size of its stockpile of enriched uranium - which is used to make reactor fuel, but also nuclear weapons - for 15 years and the number of centrifuges installed to enrich uranium for 10 years.


Iran also agreed to modify a heavy water facility so it could not produce plutonium suitable for a bomb.

In return, sanctions imposed by the UN, US and EU that had crippled Iran's economy were lifted.

The deal was agreed between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the US, UK, France, China and Russia - plus Germany.

Iran insists its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful, and its compliance with the deal has been verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آذری جهرمی: تنها یک میلیون نفر تلگرام را پاک کردند/پس از «کشور قم»، حالا پیشنهاد تشکیل استان «۱۵ خرداد»

آذری جهرمی: تنها یک میلیون نفر تلگرام را پاک کردند/پس از «کشور قم»، حالا پیشنهاد تشکیل استان «۱۵ خرداد»

مظنه ۲ میلیارد تومانی حضور در لیست اصلاح طلبان درست است؟/علت نگرانی شورای شهر برای شهردار شدن هاشمی/توصیه...

مظنه ۲ میلیارد تومانی حضور در لیست اصلاح طلبان درست است؟/علت نگرانی شورای شهر برای شهردار شدن هاشمی/توصیه...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

واکنش بوئینگ به تصمیم ترامپ

اظهارنظر گزینه ریاست سیا درباره ایران

از «واکنش دوگانه درهم به خروج ترامپ» تا «افزایش ۵ میلیونی قیمت سه محصول ایران خودرو»

مذاکرات واشنگتن با اروپا درباره ایران ادامه دارد

نتانیاهو کنار پوتین در رژه پیروزی ارتش روسیه

نمایی متفاوت از شهرهای زیبای دنیا

رگبار شدید باران در تهران

تمرین مشترک امداد و نجات دریایی ایران و عمان

چه کسانی از تحریم‌های آمریکا ضرر می‌کنند؟

وزیر جهاد کشاورزی وارد رم شد

اسامی و عوامل کاهش تولید ۹ کالا

میزان صادرات صنعتی و معدنی در سال ۹۶

ماکرون: خروج آمریکا از برجام اشتباه بود

ارتش یمن: موشک‌ها با دقتی بالا به ریاض اصابت کرد

تحریم‌های جدید تاثیر خاصی بر اقتصاد ندارد

وب گردی

آینده اقتصاد ایران پس از خروج آمریکا از برجام

خروج آمریکا از برجام؛ چه بر سر صادرات نفت ایران می‌آید؟

بورس تهران یک روز پس از خروج آمریکا از برجام

سه سناریوی ایندیپندنت درباره آینده برجام

چند نما از بازار امین حضور؛ غروب بهاری یک بازار

بازنده‌ترین صنایع بورسی از آغاز اجرای برجام تاکنون

ستارگان فوتبال چقدر درآمد از تبلیغات دارند؟

با همراهی کارشناسان کلینیک نی نی سایت دورهم جمع می شیم.

روایتگری آسان راهکار حل مشکلات پیچیده پایتخت

شفافيت به سبك شوراي پنجم

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد
چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام
حجاب عجیب مجری مصری در برنامه دینی!
رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا بیش از «10 دروغ» گفت/مسئولین کشور در امتحان بزرگی هستند/ برای ادامه برجام از سه کشور اروپایی تضمین بگیرید
عامل ایجاد انفجار دیشب در قائمشهر چه بود؟
در جنگ احتمالی، کدام نقاط ایران از سوی اسرائیل آماج قرار می‌گیرد؟
حمله تند میرلوحی به حدادعادل: مواظب باشید دق نکنید/کنایه روحانی به علم‌الهدی/ذوالنور: آثاری از پشیمانی در چهره کروبی ندیدم/ادعای دختر رهنورد درباره رفع حصر مادرش
پسر ۱۲ ساله رشتی عاشق دختر ۳۴ ساله شد!
خشم ژاپنی‌ها از بی‌احترامی نتانیاهو سر میز شام
ترامپ: تصمیم خود درباره برجام را امروز ساعت ۲ اعلام می کنم/ربوده شدن دختر حاکم دبی/ کشف مخفیگاه ابوبکر البغدادی/ تأکید عربستان بر افزایش حضور در افغانستان
ایران در حال آمادگی برای حمله تلافی‌جویانه علیه اسرائیل
18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!
موگرینی خطاب به ایران: اجازه ندهید هیچ کس توافق هسته ای را از بین ببرد/اعلام حمایت اسرائیل و عربستان از تصمیم ترامپ/ اوباما: بدون برجام آمریکا بازنده خواهد بود
فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز
دختر جکی چان بی خانمان شد

خروج آمریکا از برجام و واکنش ایران به این اتفاق را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۴۱۸ نظر)

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد  (۲۸۴ نظر)

چهار نشانه جنگ قریب الوقوع در خاورمیانه/اتحاد چهار حزب ترکیه برای شکست دادن اردوغان/تکذیب ادعاهای مغرب علیه ایران از سوی «جبهه پولیساریو»/اعلام عربستان به عنوان رتبه سوم جهان از نظر هزینه های نظامی  (۲۳۱ نظر)

دو گزینه ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌ها بعد از خروج از برجام و واکنش ایران!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ وضعیت بحرانی است، زودتر رئیس کل بانک مرکزی را تغییر دهید!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

از سیگنال جدید بانک مرکزی به بازار سکه تا ریسک ترامپی/ سکه از مرز ۲,۰۰۰,۰۰۰ تومان عبور کرد/ کرکره های بازار طلای مشهد پایین کشیده شده  (۱۲۵ نظر)

چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام  (۱۰۶ نظر)

چرا مردم رفتار دولت درباره فیلترینگ تلگرام را نمی‌پسندند؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

کنایه به ژن‌های خوب از تریبون نماز جمعه/درخواست زیباکلام از روحانی/تهدید عضو جوان شورا به افشای پشت پرده‌ها/دولت باوری به اقتصاد اسلامی ندارد/رد صلاحیت زنان به خاطر جنسیت‌شان نبود  (۱۰۳ نظر)

18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!  (۹۱ نظر)

نمره مردودی برای رئیس شورای شهر شیراز با یک اشتباه درباره «ونیز»!  (۸۸ نظر)

رفع حصر تدریجی / ️گشایش‌ها در وضعیت محصورین / پایان حصر زهرا رهنورد  (۸۷ نظر)

فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز  (۸۱ نظر)

پیشنهاد دو بسته سیاستی به اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام در صورت خروج آمریکا  (۷۹ نظر)

در جنگ احتمالی، کدام نقاط ایران از سوی اسرائیل آماج قرار می‌گیرد؟  (۷۸ نظر)