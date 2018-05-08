پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
5698بازدید
‍ پ

Nobel laureates say violence against Rohingya is genocide

TWO laureates of the Nobel Peace Prize have publicly called mass violence against Rohingya Muslims in Burma (Myanmar) “genocide” after making a visit to refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh earlier this year.
کد خبر: ۷۹۷۰۴۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۵۲ 08 May 2018

TWO laureates of the Nobel Peace Prize have publicly called mass violence against Rohingya Muslims in Burma (Myanmar) “genocide” after making a visit to refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh earlier this year.

Iranian lawyer Shirin Ebadi and Yemeni journalist Tawakkol Karman last week co-wrote an opinion piece in the prominent Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail in which they described their eyewitness accounts of the “fastest-growing refugee crisis in the world today.”

The two women visited Rohingya refugees in late February along with the Nobel Women Initiative and have vowed to fight for justice on behalf of the persecuted Muslim group. “Nothing could have prepared us for what we saw and heard,” they wrote.

“The systematic use of the most brutal and dehumanising forms of violence that we witnessed in the Bangladesh camps should awaken us all to the fact that what is happening to the Rohingya has a name: It is genocide.”

Humanitarian agencies have said that at least 687,000 Rohingya refugees have fled Rakhine State into Cox’s Bazar in since Aug 25 last year in response to so-called “clearing operations” by the Tatmadaw army.

Security forces and Buddhist vigilantes stand accused of mass killings, rape and arson in Muslim villages amid a campaign described by the UN human rights chief as a “textbook example” of ethnic cleansing.

Burma’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi – herself a Nobel laureate once seen as a human rights champion – has been heavily criticised by many in the international community for failing to stop alleged atrocities against the Rohingya or defend their rights.

Fellow laureates Malala Yousafzai and Desmond Tutu have are also among those who have publicly criticised Suu Kyi.

“More than 100 women told us how the Myanmar security forces burned villages, tortured, killed and systematically raped women and girls,” wrote Ebadi and Karman. Many medical aid organisations and rights groups have similarly documented widespread sexual violence against Rohingya girls and women.

The UN Secretary General’s Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict recently added Burma’s military to a blacklist of organisations known to use sexual violence amid armed conflict, stating that rape was a “calculated tool” against the Rohingyas.

The authors also quoted Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s special envoy to Burma Bob Rae’s recent report, stating that: “the lesson of history is that genocide is not an event like a bolt of lightning. It is a process, one that starts with hate speech and the politics of exclusion, then moves to legal discrimination, then policies of removal, and then finally to a sustained drive to physical extermination.”

Rae’s report, entitled Tell them we’re human, argued that Canada should hold Burmese government officials, the military and vigilante groups accountable for committing “crimes against humanity” against the Rohingya, while arguing against sanctions against the long isolated Southeast Asian country.

“Ending the genocide against the Rohingya is a global imperative, and urgently requires robust, concrete leadership from Canada,” wrote Karman and Ebadi.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آذری جهرمی: تنها یک میلیون نفر تلگرام را پاک کردند/پس از «کشور قم»، حالا پیشنهاد تشکیل استان «۱۵ خرداد»

آذری جهرمی: تنها یک میلیون نفر تلگرام را پاک کردند/پس از «کشور قم»، حالا پیشنهاد تشکیل استان «۱۵ خرداد»

مظنه ۲ میلیارد تومانی حضور در لیست اصلاح طلبان درست است؟/علت نگرانی شورای شهر برای شهردار شدن هاشمی/توصیه...

مظنه ۲ میلیارد تومانی حضور در لیست اصلاح طلبان درست است؟/علت نگرانی شورای شهر برای شهردار شدن هاشمی/توصیه...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

انفجار در سومالی ۵ کشته برجای گذاشت

برنامه جنگ علیه ایران منتفی شد/ دوران ترامپ گذرا خواهد بود/اروپا چه تضمین‌هایی باید بدهد؟

شلیک بیش از 20 موشک به مواضع صهیونیست‌ها در جولان اشغالی / حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل به مواضع لشکر دهم ارتش سوریه

اشعار و نقاشی‌های جالب کامیونی در پاکستان

واکنش بوئینگ به تصمیم ترامپ

اظهارنظر گزینه ریاست سیا درباره ایران

از «واکنش دوگانه درهم به خروج ترامپ» تا «افزایش ۵ میلیونی قیمت سه محصول ایران خودرو»

مذاکرات واشنگتن با اروپا درباره ایران ادامه دارد

نتانیاهو کنار پوتین در رژه پیروزی ارتش روسیه

نمایی متفاوت از شهرهای زیبای دنیا

رگبار شدید باران در تهران

تمرین مشترک امداد و نجات دریایی ایران و عمان

چه کسانی از تحریم‌های آمریکا ضرر می‌کنند؟

وزیر جهاد کشاورزی وارد رم شد

اسامی و عوامل کاهش تولید ۹ کالا

وب گردی

آینده اقتصاد ایران پس از خروج آمریکا از برجام

خروج آمریکا از برجام؛ چه بر سر صادرات نفت ایران می‌آید؟

بورس تهران یک روز پس از خروج آمریکا از برجام

سه سناریوی ایندیپندنت درباره آینده برجام

چند نما از بازار امین حضور؛ غروب بهاری یک بازار

بازنده‌ترین صنایع بورسی از آغاز اجرای برجام تاکنون

ستارگان فوتبال چقدر درآمد از تبلیغات دارند؟

با همراهی کارشناسان کلینیک نی نی سایت دورهم جمع می شیم.

روایتگری آسان راهکار حل مشکلات پیچیده پایتخت

شفافيت به سبك شوراي پنجم

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد
چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام
حجاب عجیب مجری مصری در برنامه دینی!
رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا بیش از «10 دروغ» گفت/مسئولین کشور در امتحان بزرگی هستند/ برای ادامه برجام از سه کشور اروپایی تضمین بگیرید
عامل ایجاد انفجار دیشب در قائمشهر چه بود؟
در جنگ احتمالی، کدام نقاط ایران از سوی اسرائیل آماج قرار می‌گیرد؟
حمله تند میرلوحی به حدادعادل: مواظب باشید دق نکنید/کنایه روحانی به علم‌الهدی/ذوالنور: آثاری از پشیمانی در چهره کروبی ندیدم/ادعای دختر رهنورد درباره رفع حصر مادرش
پسر ۱۲ ساله رشتی عاشق دختر ۳۴ ساله شد!
خشم ژاپنی‌ها از بی‌احترامی نتانیاهو سر میز شام
ترامپ: تصمیم خود درباره برجام را امروز ساعت ۲ اعلام می کنم/ربوده شدن دختر حاکم دبی/ کشف مخفیگاه ابوبکر البغدادی/ تأکید عربستان بر افزایش حضور در افغانستان
ایران در حال آمادگی برای حمله تلافی‌جویانه علیه اسرائیل
18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!
موگرینی خطاب به ایران: اجازه ندهید هیچ کس توافق هسته ای را از بین ببرد/اعلام حمایت اسرائیل و عربستان از تصمیم ترامپ/ اوباما: بدون برجام آمریکا بازنده خواهد بود
فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز
دختر جکی چان بی خانمان شد

خروج آمریکا از برجام و واکنش ایران به این اتفاق را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۴۱۸ نظر)

ایالات متحده از توافق هسته ای خارج شد/ترامپ: فرمان اجرایی برای اعمال شدیدترین تحریم‌ها علیه ایران را امضا خواهم کرد  (۲۸۴ نظر)

چهار نشانه جنگ قریب الوقوع در خاورمیانه/اتحاد چهار حزب ترکیه برای شکست دادن اردوغان/تکذیب ادعاهای مغرب علیه ایران از سوی «جبهه پولیساریو»/اعلام عربستان به عنوان رتبه سوم جهان از نظر هزینه های نظامی  (۲۳۱ نظر)

دو گزینه ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌ها بعد از خروج از برجام و واکنش ایران!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ وضعیت بحرانی است، زودتر رئیس کل بانک مرکزی را تغییر دهید!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

از سیگنال جدید بانک مرکزی به بازار سکه تا ریسک ترامپی/ سکه از مرز ۲,۰۰۰,۰۰۰ تومان عبور کرد/ کرکره های بازار طلای مشهد پایین کشیده شده  (۱۲۵ نظر)

چه کسی متن سخنرانی ترامپ را نوشت؟ / نخستین موضع‌گیری مغز متفکر خروج ترامپ از برجام / آمریکا چه تحریم‌هایی را به چه شکلی بازمی‌گرداند؟ / تحلیل رئیس پیشین سی آی ای / اهرم فشار آمریکا برای همراه کردن آلمان و فرانسه / واکنش برنی سندرز و دیگر سناتورهای آمریکا / جان کری وزیر خارجه در سایه آمریکا! / بسته مورد نیاز اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام  (۱۰۶ نظر)

چرا مردم رفتار دولت درباره فیلترینگ تلگرام را نمی‌پسندند؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

کنایه به ژن‌های خوب از تریبون نماز جمعه/درخواست زیباکلام از روحانی/تهدید عضو جوان شورا به افشای پشت پرده‌ها/دولت باوری به اقتصاد اسلامی ندارد/رد صلاحیت زنان به خاطر جنسیت‌شان نبود  (۱۰۳ نظر)

18.9 میلیارد تومان از چک های دختران وزیر سابق برگشت خورده است!  (۹۱ نظر)

نمره مردودی برای رئیس شورای شهر شیراز با یک اشتباه درباره «ونیز»!  (۸۸ نظر)

رفع حصر تدریجی / ️گشایش‌ها در وضعیت محصورین / پایان حصر زهرا رهنورد  (۸۷ نظر)

فرصت شش ماهه آمریکا به شرکت های اروپایی برای خارج شدن از ایران/حمله موشکی اسرائیل به جنوب دمشق/لغو سخنرانی نظامی اسرائیل از بیم انتقام موشکی ایران/از سرگرفته شدن تحریم های آمریکا علیه ایران پس از90 و 180 روز  (۸۱ نظر)

پیشنهاد دو بسته سیاستی به اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام در صورت خروج آمریکا  (۷۹ نظر)

در جنگ احتمالی، کدام نقاط ایران از سوی اسرائیل آماج قرار می‌گیرد؟  (۷۸ نظر)