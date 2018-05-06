پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
837بازدید
‍ پ

Iran warns U.S. against quitting nuke deal

Breach of Iran's 2015 international nuclear deal will "bring disgrace for the United States," a senior Iranian security official said on Saturday, Press TV reported.
کد خبر: ۷۹۶۳۷۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۱ 06 May 2018

Breach of Iran's 2015 international nuclear deal will "bring disgrace for the United States," a senior Iranian security official said on Saturday, Press TV reported.

"Any violation of or threat to violate the JCPOA (the nuclear deal) by the United States will practically tarnish the country's international credibility and will prove that Washington cannot be trusted in the international scene," said Alaeddin Boroujerdi, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

The Islamic republic is fully committed to international agreements and is honoring the JCPOA as well, he was quoted as saying.

Iran has envisaged necessary measures based on U.S. decisions after the May 12 deadline, Boroujerdi said, adding that the U.S. president would lose the "game" if he pulls out the nuclear accord.

Boroujerdi made the remarks as the deadline looms for U.S. President Donald Trump to decide whether to leave or to stay in the deal.

The nuclear deal was designed to limit Iran's nuclear weapons program in exchange for the easing of international sanctions on Iran; however, Trump has been criticizing the "sunset clauses" in the deal, which allow Iran to restart its uranium enrichment program after 2025.

In January, Trump said he extended sanctions relief on Iran under the deal for the last time, threatening to withdraw from it if U.S. Congress and his European allies cannot fix the alleged "disastrous flaws."

Iran has ruled out renegotiating the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal or holding talks over its missile program.

برچسب ها
iran usa nuclear deal
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

رحیم‌پور ازغدی: شایسته نیست مسئولان بگویند «تلگرام» جزء حقوق مردم است/کواکبیان: ما در نقش نردبان آقای...

رحیم‌پور ازغدی: شایسته نیست مسئولان بگویند «تلگرام» جزء حقوق مردم است/کواکبیان: ما در نقش نردبان آقای...

جزییات شب نشینی ضرغامی با احمدی‌نژاد/رئیس جمهور مخصوصا اگر آخوند باشد، نباید حرفش تناقض داشته باشد/جلسه...

جزییات شب نشینی ضرغامی با احمدی‌نژاد/رئیس جمهور مخصوصا اگر آخوند باشد، نباید حرفش تناقض داشته باشد/جلسه...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

مرگ مشکوک مرد مفقود شده در شهریار

جدال خونبار پس از فرار از بیمارستان

کلاهبرداری میلیاردی شوهر جوان از بیوه ثروتمند

وب گردی

استیکر و تماس ویدیویی گروهی به پیام رسان واتس اپ اضافه می شود

حضور شرکت پرتوصنعت بیست و سومین نمایشگاه بین المللی نفت، گاز، پالایش و پتروشیمی

پایان کشاورزی در اصفهان

چرا معادن ایران کشته می‌دهند؟

سود سه میلیونی از هر پراید به چه قیمتی؟

فرزندان و نوادگان امام خمینی چه می‌کنند؟
چهار نشانه جنگ قریب الوقوع در خاورمیانه/اتحاد چهار حزب ترکیه برای شکست دادن اردوغان/تکذیب ادعاهای مغرب علیه ایران از سوی «جبهه پولیساریو»/اعلام عربستان به عنوان رتبه سوم جهان از نظر هزینه های نظامی
اظهارات شدیداللحن وزیر کشور لبنان علیه ایران/ تأکید وزیر خارجه مصر بر امکان اعزام «نیروهای عربی» به سوریه/استقبال «اتحادیه عرب» از قطع روابط مغرب با تهران
در اسلام نه حق نگهداری جسد داریم نه حق مومیایی/اصلاح‌طلبان توقع زیادی از روحانی دارند/گمانه‌زنی یک روزنامه از وزیر مورد غضب روحانی/دختران استقلالی اجازه ورود به استادیوم را پیدا نکردند
کنایه به ژن‌های خوب از تریبون نماز جمعه/درخواست زیباکلام از روحانی/تهدید عضو جوان شورا به افشای پشت پرده‌ها/دولت باوری به اقتصاد اسلامی ندارد/رد صلاحیت زنان به خاطر جنسیت‌شان نبود
توافق احتمالی آمریکا و اروپا بر سر تنبیه ایران/خوشحالی عربستان، امارات، بحرین، قطر و اردن از قطع روابط مغرب با ایران/درخواست لاوروف از اسرائیل برای ارائه مدارک علیه برنامه هسته ای ایران
ناصر چشم آذر، هنرمند موسیقیدان درگذشت + فیلم
دو گزینه ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌ها بعد از خروج از برجام و واکنش ایران!
دورهمی احمدی‌نژاد در میدان ۷۲/تحرکات مشکوک علیه ظریف/مضحکه جدید نتانیاهو
از سیگنال جدید بانک مرکزی به بازار سکه تا ریسک ترامپی/ سکه از مرز ۲,۰۰۰,۰۰۰ تومان عبور کرد/ کرکره های بازار طلای مشهد پایین کشیده شده
چرا مردم رفتار دولت درباره فیلترینگ تلگرام را نمی‌پسندند؟
جزییات شب نشینی ضرغامی با احمدی‌نژاد/رئیس جمهور مخصوصا اگر آخوند باشد، نباید حرفش تناقض داشته باشد/جلسه سران قوا «خاله بازی نیست»
نمره مردودی برای رئیس شورای شهر شیراز با یک اشتباه درباره «ونیز»!
موصل پس از داعش‎
اطلاعیه پلیس درباره خیابان ولیعصر تهران

تلگرام از دسترس خارج شد؛ اختلال فنی یا بیشتر؟!  (۴۱۸ نظر)

روش سخن گفتن درباره سرمایه‌های اجتماعی را اصلاح کنید!  (۲۴۲ نظر)

چهار نشانه جنگ قریب الوقوع در خاورمیانه/اتحاد چهار حزب ترکیه برای شکست دادن اردوغان/تکذیب ادعاهای مغرب علیه ایران از سوی «جبهه پولیساریو»/اعلام عربستان به عنوان رتبه سوم جهان از نظر هزینه های نظامی  (۱۸۶ نظر)

باید از مأمور ناجا در برخورد با زن بی‌حجاب تقدیر کرد/توهین رائفی‌پور به باقری و مهدوی‌کیا!/واکنش اژه‌ای به شایعه‌ی ارتداد مشایی/برای ضربه زدن به دولت اعتراضات دی ماه را راه انداختند  (۱۶۷ نظر)

به احتمال قوی تا ۲۲ اردیبهشت ماه، آمریکا از برجام خارج می‌شود/تدابیر و بودجه‌های لازم را برای روز‌های متفاوت با امروز، آماده کرده ایم  (۱۶۷ نظر)

تقدیر فرمانده ناجا از مأمور زن گشت ارشاد/وزرا در برخی‌ موارد گل‌ به‌ خودی هم می‌زنند/وزیر ارتباطات ممنوع التصویر شد/حمایت جالب روحانی سرشناس از ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه  (۱۶۳ نظر)

سیاست آب بازی ترکیه و مصیبت‌هایی که متوجه ایران، عراق و سوریه است!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

از سیگنال جدید بانک مرکزی به بازار سکه تا ریسک ترامپی/ سکه از مرز ۲,۰۰۰,۰۰۰ تومان عبور کرد/ کرکره های بازار طلای مشهد پایین کشیده شده  (۱۲۲ نظر)

چهار گزینه احتمالی وزارت جهاد کشاورزی/رئیسی: خدا نگذرد از کسی که ‌شبهه مالیات آستان قدس ‌را در ذهن‌ها ایجاد کرد/روحانی وزیر مأیوس را عزل کند/باید سالیانه ۲۰۰ میلیون تومان به خانه مداحان بدهند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

چرا مردم رفتار دولت درباره فیلترینگ تلگرام را نمی‌پسندند؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

کنایه به ژن‌های خوب از تریبون نماز جمعه/درخواست زیباکلام از روحانی/تهدید عضو جوان شورا به افشای پشت پرده‌ها/دولت باوری به اقتصاد اسلامی ندارد/رد صلاحیت زنان به خاطر جنسیت‌شان نبود  (۱۰۳ نظر)

روایت علی لاریجانی از نامه محرمانه‌ای که رهبری برای او نوشت/دست رد اصولگراها به پذیرش مسئولیت در دولت روحانی/هاشمی‌طبا: هیچ‌کدام از دو جناح به فکر مردم نیستند  (۱۰۱ نظر)

دختر شکنجه شده ماهشهری، اسیر دستان پزشک ناوارد و مجری مشهور تلویزیونی!  (۹۴ نظر)

دو گزینه ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌ها بعد از خروج از برجام و واکنش ایران!  (۹۴ نظر)

نمره مردودی برای رئیس شورای شهر شیراز با یک اشتباه درباره «ونیز»!  (۸۸ نظر)