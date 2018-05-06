Iran warns U.S. against quitting nuke deal

Breach of Iran's 2015 international nuclear deal will "bring disgrace for the United States," a senior Iranian security official said on Saturday, Press TV reported.

Breach of Iran's 2015 international nuclear deal will "bring disgrace for the United States," a senior Iranian security official said on Saturday, Press TV reported.

"Any violation of or threat to violate the JCPOA (the nuclear deal) by the United States will practically tarnish the country's international credibility and will prove that Washington cannot be trusted in the international scene," said Alaeddin Boroujerdi, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

The Islamic republic is fully committed to international agreements and is honoring the JCPOA as well, he was quoted as saying.

Iran has envisaged necessary measures based on U.S. decisions after the May 12 deadline, Boroujerdi said, adding that the U.S. president would lose the "game" if he pulls out the nuclear accord.

Boroujerdi made the remarks as the deadline looms for U.S. President Donald Trump to decide whether to leave or to stay in the deal.

The nuclear deal was designed to limit Iran's nuclear weapons program in exchange for the easing of international sanctions on Iran; however, Trump has been criticizing the "sunset clauses" in the deal, which allow Iran to restart its uranium enrichment program after 2025.

In January, Trump said he extended sanctions relief on Iran under the deal for the last time, threatening to withdraw from it if U.S. Congress and his European allies cannot fix the alleged "disastrous flaws."

Iran has ruled out renegotiating the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal or holding talks over its missile program.