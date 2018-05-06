Donald Trump and Theresa May 'looking forward to UK visit'

Donald Trump and Theresa May have held talks by telephone on a range of international issues, the White House has said. A White House statement said that both leaders “reiterated they are looking forward to the president’s visit to the United Kingdom in July”.

Donald Trump and Theresa May have held talks by telephone on a range of international issues, the White House has said. A White House statement said that both leaders “reiterated they are looking forward to the president’s visit to the United Kingdom in July”.

They also discussed Iran, where the UK is seeking to persuade Trump not to abandon the nuclear deal, and the situation in North Korea.

The statement added: “President Donald J Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom. The two leaders discussed the promotion of fair and reciprocal trade, particularly with regard to China.

“As planning continues for his upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, President Trump emphasised his goal of a denuclearised North Korea. He also underscored his commitment to ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. Both leaders reiterated they are looking forward to the president’s visit to the United Kingdom in July.”

It is understood that the discussion between the two leaders took place before the president made his remarks to the NRA about knife crime, comparing a London hospital to a “warzone”.