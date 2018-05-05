پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
Israel pulls out of UN Security Council seat race

Israel has pulled out of a race for a seat on the UN Security Council after being locked in a three-way contest with Germany and Belgium for two seats on the powerful body starting in January.
کد خبر: ۷۹۶۰۳۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۵۷ 05 May 2018

Israel has pulled out of a race for a seat on the UN Security Council after being locked in a three-way contest with Germany and Belgium for two seats on the powerful body starting in January.

Security Council members are elected by the 193-member General Assembly, and Israel faced an uphill struggle in winning a seat.

In a statement on Friday, Israel's UN mission said that "after consulting with our partners, including our good friends, the State of Israel has decided to postpone its candidacy for a seat on the Security Council".

"It was decided that we will continue to act with our allies to allow for Israel to realise its right for full participation and inclusion in decision-making processes at the UN," the statement said.

While no reason was given for the withdrawal, recent weeks indicated that Israel would lose to Germany and Belgium in the vote on 8 June. European diplomats made clear that they would back fellow European candidates for the two seats.

Arab countries were "doing everything possible to convince as many countries as possible to block the vote on Israel’s bid for a seat at the Security Council" said Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki last month.

The Security Council is made up of five permanent members - the UK, China, France, Russia and the US - while the 10 other seats are filled by elected members that serve two-year stints.

"We will continue to act with our allies to allow for Israel to realize its right for full participation and inclusion in decision-making processes at the UN," the Israeli mission said.

"This includes the Security Council as well as an emphasis on areas related to development and innovation."

