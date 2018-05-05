پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
3828بازدید
‍ پ

'Pyongyang Time' scrapped as North Korea synchronises clocks with the South

orth Korea readjusted its time zone to match South Korea’s on Saturday and described the change as an early step towards making the longtime rivals "become one" following a landmark summit.
کد خبر: ۷۹۶۰۲۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۵۴ 05 May 2018

orth Korea readjusted its time zone to match South Korea’s on Saturday and described the change as an early step towards making the longtime rivals "become one" following a landmark summit.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promised to sync his country’s time zone with the South’s during his April 27 talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

A dispatch from the North’s Korean Central News Agency said that promise was fulfilled on Saturday by a decree of the nation’s Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly.

The Koreas used the same time zone for decades before the North in 2015 created its own "Pyongyang Time" by setting its clocks 30 minutes behind South Korea and Japan.

It said at the time that it did so to root out the legacy of Tokyo’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, when clocks in Korea were changed to be the same as in Japan.

"Pyongyang Time" was created as tensions between the authoritarian country and the US grew over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme and international sanctions aimed at dismantling it. But in recent months relations between the Koreas have warmed dramatically, with Mr Kim and Mr Moon pledging at their summit to rid their peninsula of nuclear weapons.

The meeting produced many steps towards reconciliation, including an agreement to resume reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, though it lacked a breakthrough in the nuclear standoff. Those details await Mr Kim and President Donald Trump, who are expected to meet in the coming weeks.

KCNA earlier said Mr Kim proposed returning North Korea to the South’s time zone because it was "a painful wrench to see two clocks indicating Pyongyang and Seoul times hanging on a wall of the summit venue".

The news agency said resynchronising North and South Korean time was "the first practical step" since the summit "to speed up the process for the north and the south to become one and turn their different and separated things into the same and single ones".

According to South Korea, Mr Kim has said he’d be willing to give up his nukes if the United States commits to a formal end to the war and pledges not to attack the North.

But his exact demands for relinquishing weapons that his nation spent decades building remains unclear.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

رحیم‌پور ازغدی: شایسته نیست مسئولان بگویند «تلگرام» جزء حقوق مردم است/کواکبیان: ما در نقش نردبان آقای...

رحیم‌پور ازغدی: شایسته نیست مسئولان بگویند «تلگرام» جزء حقوق مردم است/کواکبیان: ما در نقش نردبان آقای...

جزییات شب نشینی ضرغامی با احمدی‌نژاد/رئیس جمهور مخصوصا اگر آخوند باشد، نباید حرفش تناقض داشته باشد/جلسه...

جزییات شب نشینی ضرغامی با احمدی‌نژاد/رئیس جمهور مخصوصا اگر آخوند باشد، نباید حرفش تناقض داشته باشد/جلسه...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

جزئیات برگزاری آزمون متقاضیان پروانه کارآموزی وکالت

بازیکن پرسپولیس روی رشوه نگرفتن پیروانی سرش را گذاشت

پیشنهاد دو بسته سیاستی به اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام در صورت خروج آمریکا

جعل فیزیکی و معنوی مدرک تحصیلی

دستان شما راهی برای تشخیص بیماری‌هایتان است

بالاخره قد واقعی کیم جونگ اون لو رفت!

زمان توزیع کارت آزمون زبان پیشرفته اعلام شد

فرصت ۴۸ ساعته برای ثبت ورود غیرمجاز به طرح

کمبود خواب کودکان را چاق می‌کند

کمیته المپیک مبلغ قرارداد کرانچار را پرداخت نمی کند

نقد و بررسی رنو ساندرو 2017

ایران خواهان قیمت بالای نفت نیست

چطور یک کت و شلوار ارزان را تشخیص دهیم؟

اهتزاز پرچم ایران در مراکش بدست فرنگی کاران

قضاوت دربی ایرانی آسیا به ژاپنی ها رسید

وب گردی

هر روز 2 نفر از کارگران ایرانی به خانه برنمی‌گردند!

نگرانی اکونومیست از آغاز مسابقه تسلیحاتی در جهان

پیش‌بینی بورس در هفته جاری؛ پایان خوش‌بینی!

استیکر و تماس ویدیویی گروهی به پیام رسان واتس اپ اضافه می شود

حضور شرکت پرتوصنعت بیست و سومین نمایشگاه بین المللی نفت، گاز، پالایش و پتروشیمی

پایان کشاورزی در اصفهان

چرا معادن ایران کشته می‌دهند؟

سود سه میلیونی از هر پراید به چه قیمتی؟

فرزندان و نوادگان امام خمینی چه می‌کنند؟
چهار نشانه جنگ قریب الوقوع در خاورمیانه/اتحاد چهار حزب ترکیه برای شکست دادن اردوغان/تکذیب ادعاهای مغرب علیه ایران از سوی «جبهه پولیساریو»/اعلام عربستان به عنوان رتبه سوم جهان از نظر هزینه های نظامی
اظهارات شدیداللحن وزیر کشور لبنان علیه ایران/ تأکید وزیر خارجه مصر بر امکان اعزام «نیروهای عربی» به سوریه/استقبال «اتحادیه عرب» از قطع روابط مغرب با تهران
در اسلام نه حق نگهداری جسد داریم نه حق مومیایی/اصلاح‌طلبان توقع زیادی از روحانی دارند/گمانه‌زنی یک روزنامه از وزیر مورد غضب روحانی/دختران استقلالی اجازه ورود به استادیوم را پیدا نکردند
کنایه به ژن‌های خوب از تریبون نماز جمعه/درخواست زیباکلام از روحانی/تهدید عضو جوان شورا به افشای پشت پرده‌ها/دولت باوری به اقتصاد اسلامی ندارد/رد صلاحیت زنان به خاطر جنسیت‌شان نبود
توافق احتمالی آمریکا و اروپا بر سر تنبیه ایران/خوشحالی عربستان، امارات، بحرین، قطر و اردن از قطع روابط مغرب با ایران/درخواست لاوروف از اسرائیل برای ارائه مدارک علیه برنامه هسته ای ایران
از سیگنال جدید بانک مرکزی به بازار سکه تا ریسک ترامپی/ سکه از مرز ۲,۰۰۰,۰۰۰ تومان عبور کرد/ کرکره های بازار طلای مشهد پایین کشیده شده
دو گزینه ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌ها بعد از خروج از برجام و واکنش ایران!
ناصر چشم آذر، هنرمند موسیقیدان درگذشت + فیلم
جزییات شب نشینی ضرغامی با احمدی‌نژاد/رئیس جمهور مخصوصا اگر آخوند باشد، نباید حرفش تناقض داشته باشد/جلسه سران قوا «خاله بازی نیست»
دورهمی احمدی‌نژاد در میدان ۷۲/تحرکات مشکوک علیه ظریف/مضحکه جدید نتانیاهو
چرا مردم رفتار دولت درباره فیلترینگ تلگرام را نمی‌پسندند؟
نمره مردودی برای رئیس شورای شهر شیراز با یک اشتباه درباره «ونیز»!
موصل پس از داعش‎
اطلاعیه پلیس درباره خیابان ولیعصر تهران

تلگرام از دسترس خارج شد؛ اختلال فنی یا بیشتر؟!  (۴۱۸ نظر)

روش سخن گفتن درباره سرمایه‌های اجتماعی را اصلاح کنید!  (۲۴۲ نظر)

چهار نشانه جنگ قریب الوقوع در خاورمیانه/اتحاد چهار حزب ترکیه برای شکست دادن اردوغان/تکذیب ادعاهای مغرب علیه ایران از سوی «جبهه پولیساریو»/اعلام عربستان به عنوان رتبه سوم جهان از نظر هزینه های نظامی  (۱۸۶ نظر)

باید از مأمور ناجا در برخورد با زن بی‌حجاب تقدیر کرد/توهین رائفی‌پور به باقری و مهدوی‌کیا!/واکنش اژه‌ای به شایعه‌ی ارتداد مشایی/برای ضربه زدن به دولت اعتراضات دی ماه را راه انداختند  (۱۶۷ نظر)

به احتمال قوی تا ۲۲ اردیبهشت ماه، آمریکا از برجام خارج می‌شود/تدابیر و بودجه‌های لازم را برای روز‌های متفاوت با امروز، آماده کرده ایم  (۱۶۷ نظر)

تقدیر فرمانده ناجا از مأمور زن گشت ارشاد/وزرا در برخی‌ موارد گل‌ به‌ خودی هم می‌زنند/وزیر ارتباطات ممنوع التصویر شد/حمایت جالب روحانی سرشناس از ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه  (۱۶۳ نظر)

سیاست آب بازی ترکیه و مصیبت‌هایی که متوجه ایران، عراق و سوریه است!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

از سیگنال جدید بانک مرکزی به بازار سکه تا ریسک ترامپی/ سکه از مرز ۲,۰۰۰,۰۰۰ تومان عبور کرد/ کرکره های بازار طلای مشهد پایین کشیده شده  (۱۲۴ نظر)

چهار گزینه احتمالی وزارت جهاد کشاورزی/رئیسی: خدا نگذرد از کسی که ‌شبهه مالیات آستان قدس ‌را در ذهن‌ها ایجاد کرد/روحانی وزیر مأیوس را عزل کند/باید سالیانه ۲۰۰ میلیون تومان به خانه مداحان بدهند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

چرا مردم رفتار دولت درباره فیلترینگ تلگرام را نمی‌پسندند؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

کنایه به ژن‌های خوب از تریبون نماز جمعه/درخواست زیباکلام از روحانی/تهدید عضو جوان شورا به افشای پشت پرده‌ها/دولت باوری به اقتصاد اسلامی ندارد/رد صلاحیت زنان به خاطر جنسیت‌شان نبود  (۱۰۳ نظر)

روایت علی لاریجانی از نامه محرمانه‌ای که رهبری برای او نوشت/دست رد اصولگراها به پذیرش مسئولیت در دولت روحانی/هاشمی‌طبا: هیچ‌کدام از دو جناح به فکر مردم نیستند  (۱۰۱ نظر)

دختر شکنجه شده ماهشهری، اسیر دستان پزشک ناوارد و مجری مشهور تلویزیونی!  (۹۴ نظر)

دو گزینه ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌ها بعد از خروج از برجام و واکنش ایران!  (۹۴ نظر)

نمره مردودی برای رئیس شورای شهر شیراز با یک اشتباه درباره «ونیز»!  (۸۸ نظر)