پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
6101بازدید
‍ پ

Netanyahu’s anti-Iran claims backfire as various parties react with criticism

In a televised speech last night, Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu targeted Iran with a set of claims regarding the 2015 nuclear deal. The move, however, appears not to affect anyone’s positions, as different parties note that there was nothing new in his so-called “documents”.
کد خبر: ۷۹۵۳۰۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۷:۴۵ 01 May 2018

Tabnak – In a televised speech last night, Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu targeted Iran with a set of claims regarding the 2015 nuclear deal. The move, however, appears not to affect anyone’s positions, as different parties note that there was nothing new in his so-called “documents”.

The UN's nuclear agency has reiterated that it has "no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009," citing its assessments from 2015.

In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) referred to the so-called possible military dimensions (PMD) case in Iran’s nuclear program, saying that the agency's Board of Governors had "declared that its consideration of this issue was closed" after it was presented with a report in December 2015.

The IAEA spokesman further said, "In line with standard IAEA practice, the IAEA evaluates all [nuclear] safeguards-relevant information available to it. However, it is not the practice of the IAEA to publicly discuss issues related to any such information."

In the same vein, the EU foreign policy chief says what the Israeli premier tried to present as documents on Iran’s “secret” nuclear work fails to question Tehran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, and that any such claims should solely be assessed by the UN nuclear watchdog.

“What I have seen from the first reports is that Prime Minister Netanyahu has not put into question Iran’s compliance with the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) commitments, meaning post-2015 nuclear commitments,” Federica Mogherini said Monday.

Mogherini further said the JCPOA “is not based on assumptions of good faith or trust - it is based on concrete commitments, verification mechanisms and a very strict monitoring of facts, done by the IAEA. The IAEA has published 10 reports, certifying that Iran has fully complied with its commitments.”

The top EU diplomat further reiterated that she had not seen from “Netanyahu arguments for the moment on non-compliance, meaning violation by Iran of its nuclear commitments under the deal.”

For its part, Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced the Israeli premier’s “ridiculous” and “shameful” show, during which he tried to persuade the world that Tehran has a “secret” nuclear program, saying the regime sees its survival dependent on demonizing others.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Netanyahu’s presentation was a repetition of Israel’s “futile” and “shameful” shows against Iran. He referred to Netanyahu as a “lying and scandal-hit bankrupt,” who has “nothing to offer but rumor-mongering and deception.”

Standing in front of a large screen at the Israeli ministry for military affairs, Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday used props, video and slides to claim that Iran is lying about its nuclear program.

He showed documents and scores of CDs, which he said were “evidence” of Iran’s “secret” activities. The premier, however, did not go beyond making claims and refused to unveil the content of the materials he was presenting as alleged proof.

برچسب ها
iran israel jcpoa netanyahu
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

جعفری دولت‌آبادی: «رفع حصر» ارزش تکذیب هم نداشت/واکنش عادل فردوسی‌پور به سخنان رائفی‌پور/اون:سلاح هسته‌ای...

جعفری دولت‌آبادی: «رفع حصر» ارزش تکذیب هم نداشت/واکنش عادل فردوسی‌پور به سخنان رائفی‌پور/اون:سلاح هسته‌ای...

چهار گزینه احتمالی وزارت جهاد کشاورزی/رئیسی: خدا نگذرد از کسی که ‌شبهه مالیات آستان قدس ‌را در ذهن‌ها...

چهار گزینه احتمالی وزارت جهاد کشاورزی/رئیسی: خدا نگذرد از کسی که ‌شبهه مالیات آستان قدس ‌را در ذهن‌ها...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

سیاست آب بازی ترکیه و مصیبت هایی که متوجه ایران، عراق و سوریه است!

سفر روز گذشته وزیر خارجه مراکش به تهران

بازگشت احتمالی یوز به پیراهن تیم ملی‌

مرگ سالانه ۷ میلیون نفر به دلیل آلودگی هوا

شایع‌ترین علت سکته مغزی

حمله تروریستی در پایتخت لیبی

درخواست فراکسیون اهل سنت از رییس جمهور

محرومیت افشین پیروانی اجرایی شد

برپایی نمایشگاه بین المللی کتاب تهران

سرکوب خونین تظاهرات در پاریس

نگاه دو جناح سیاسی به احتمال تغییر در کابینه /احتمال تغییر کدام یک از وزیران بیشتر است؟

کری: پاره کردن برجام ما را یک دهه به عقب می‌برد

مرگ سالانه ۷ میلیون نفر در جهان به دلیل آلودگی هوا

برگزاری نشست بین‌المللی سبک زندگی در دانشگاه تهران

روایت زندگی زن معلول موتورسوار مشهد

وب گردی

کارگران کدام کشورها بیشتر کار می‌کنند؟

معدن چه چشم‌اندازی در سال جاری دارد؟

داستان شکست استارتاپی که در حوزه خرید و فروش خودرو فعالیت می‌کرد

شورای شهر اعلام آمادگی کرد اما نتوانست قدمی بردارد

استفاده از مس در دکوراسیون داخلی منزل ( عکس )

مروری بر 10 مورد از جالب ترین و جذاب ترین خودروهای دهه 70 میلادی

جورابی هوشمند برای بیماران دیابتی

گرانی 33 درصدی یورو در روزهای سرکوب دلار؛ نرخ واقعی دلار چقدر است؟

سکته در تجارت با میزبان جام‌جهانی

افزایش میلیونی قیمت محصولات ایران‌خودرو در اردیبهشت ۹۷

آشنایی خاصیت های برتر هویج

تلگرام از دسترس خارج شد؛ اختلال فنی یا بیشتر؟!
دختر شکنجه شده ماهشهری، اسیر دستان پزشک ناوارد و مجری مشهور تلویزیونی!
عاقبت جوانی که دختری را از تجاوز نجات داد!
اختیار کامل پارلمان اسرائیل به نتانیاهو برای راه اندازی جنگ/اعلام آمادگی ترامپ برای مذاکره بر سر یک توافق هسته ای جدید با ایران/حضور یگان‌های نظامی عربستان در ترکیه
باید از مأمور ناجا در برخورد با زن بی‌حجاب تقدیر کرد/توهین رائفی‌پور به باقری و مهدوی‌کیا!/واکنش اژه‌ای به شایعه‌ی ارتداد مشایی/برای ضربه زدن به دولت اعتراضات دی ماه را راه انداختند
تقدیر فرمانده ناجا از مأمور زن گشت ارشاد/وزرا در برخی‌ موارد گل‌ به‌ خودی هم می‌زنند/وزیر ارتباطات ممنوع التصویر شد/حمایت جالب روحانی سرشناس از ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه
چهار گزینه احتمالی وزارت جهاد کشاورزی/رئیسی: خدا نگذرد از کسی که ‌شبهه مالیات آستان قدس ‌را در ذهن‌ها ایجاد کرد/روحانی وزیر مأیوس را عزل کند/باید سالیانه ۲۰۰ میلیون تومان به خانه مداحان بدهند
بازتاب جهانی محاکمه متهمان حملات تروریستی تهران/محمد بن سلمان: وقت تغییر در روابط اسرائیل و عربستان فرا رسیده است/ فشار شدید آمریکا به اروپایی‌ها برای تحریم برنامه موشکی ایران/هشت کشته در تیراندازی کاخ سلطنتی عربستان
حمله رژیم اسرائیل به مراکز نظامی در حلب و حما در سوریه
دستور مسدودسازی «تلگرام» صادر شد
رونمایی از دختر پسرانه‌پوش ورزشگاه آزادی
جزئیات بیشتر از حمله به پایگاه های نظامی سوریه/ چه کسی مسئول این حملات بود؟
سعید مرتضوی تبرئه شد
اتهام «بغی» برای متهم ردیف اول پرونده که در افغانستان و سوریه دوره دیده بود/ ماهی ۵۰ دلار می‌گرفتم/ نمایش سند بیعت متهم در دادگاه/ پوشیدن جلیقه انتحاری قانون داعش است
توضیحات پاول دوروف درباره اختلال در تلگرام

تلگرام از دسترس خارج شد؛ اختلال فنی یا بیشتر؟!  (۴۱۸ نظر)

روش سخن گفتن درباره سرمایه‌های اجتماعی را اصلاح کنید!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

دو نشانه آشکار ابتلای جامعه‌مان به بیماری بدخیم!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

باید از مأمور ناجا در برخورد با زن بی‌حجاب تقدیر کرد/توهین رائفی‌پور به باقری و مهدوی‌کیا!/واکنش اژه‌ای به شایعه‌ی ارتداد مشایی/برای ضربه زدن به دولت اعتراضات دی ماه را راه انداختند  (۱۶۷ نظر)

موضع گیری عجیب ترامپ در مورد شعار مرگ بر آمریکا در ایران/ توافق آمریکا و فرانسه در خصوص پیمانی جدید با ایران/هشدار ۲۶ نظامی سابق اسرائیل به ترامپ درباره لغو برجام/ آمادگی فرمانده کردهای سوریه برای همکاری با نیروهای کشورهای عربی  (۱۵۵ نظر)

حسن عباسی: شرایط اقتصادی ایران بهتر از آمریکاست/حداقل پنج دختر پرسپولیسی در جشن قهرمانی قرمزها  (۱۵۳ نظر)

تقدیر فرمانده ناجا از مأمور زن گشت ارشاد/وزرا در برخی‌ موارد گل‌ به‌ خودی هم می‌زنند/وزیر ارتباطات ممنوع التصویر شد/حمایت جالب روحانی سرشناس از ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه  (۱۴۷ نظر)

ضربات سنگین پنجه بوکس، هدیه معلم خوزستانی در آستانه روز معلم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر از ایران است؟/بعضی اعضاءشورا برای تلگرام بیش از تهران کار می‌کنند  (۱۱۱ نظر)

چهار گزینه احتمالی وزارت جهاد کشاورزی/رئیسی: خدا نگذرد از کسی که ‌شبهه مالیات آستان قدس ‌را در ذهن‌ها ایجاد کرد/روحانی وزیر مأیوس را عزل کند/باید سالیانه ۲۰۰ میلیون تومان به خانه مداحان بدهند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

هشدار عارف درباره انتخاب شهردار تهران/سردرگمی احمدی‌نژاد بین حضور یا عدم حضور در مجمع تشخیص/وعده کریمی‌قدوسی برای افشای نام سیصد مدیر دوتابعیتی/علت غیبت وزیر بهداشت در برخی جلسات دولت  (۹۹ نظر)

درد کودکان شکنجه شده ماهشهری لاعلاج بوده و لاعلاج خواهد ماند!  (۹۷ نظر)

صاحب این عکس معروف اکنون در چه حالی است؟  (۹۶ نظر)

طرح چهار مرحله‌ای ماکرون برای توافق هسته‌ای / نشانه‌های اساسی از تغییر رویکرد ترامپ به برجام  (۹۶ نظر)

دختر شکنجه شده ماهشهری، اسیر دستان پزشک ناوارد و مجری مشهور تلویزیونی!  (۹۴ نظر)