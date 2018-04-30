پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
5405بازدید
‍ پ

UK, France & Germany unite to defend Iran deal amid US threats to 'fix or leave'

The leaders of the UK, France and Germany have agreed to defend the Iran nuclear deal while they work out a way to wring more concessions out of Tehran. The 2015 deal is “the best way” to keep Iran from nuclear weapons, they said.
کد خبر: ۷۹۴۸۲۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۲۲ 30 April 2018

The leaders of the UK, France and Germany have agreed to defend the Iran nuclear deal while they work out a way to wring more concessions out of Tehran. The 2015 deal is “the best way” to keep Iran from nuclear weapons, they said.

The renewed push for the deal to stay intact came during separate phone calls between UK Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron, and May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday. The leaders of the countries, which are all party to the landmark 2015 agreement, agreed that it was “the best way of neutralizing the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran,” the statement issued by Downing Street says.

At the same time, as Washington demands the deal be "fixed", the three will be working on forcing Iran to abandon more than just its nuclear development. They acknowledged “the importance of retaining the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name of the deal], they committed to continue working closely together and with the US on how to tackle the range of challenges that Iran poses,” the statement said.

These "challenges," including Tehran’s ballistic missile program and its growing role in the Middle East, might be alleviated by a new deal. The new agreement, one that will also set the framework for the post-2025 period, when the existing deal expires (provided it survives past the next fortnight), was touted by Macron during his state visit to the US.

However, both Macron and Merkel pandered to US President Donald Trump during their back-to-back visits, both agreeing that they want a new constraining deal imposed on Iran, they apparently failed to convince the US president to keep the old one intact for now.

Trump’s State Secretary Mike Pompeo, whose hawkish stance on Iran arguably won him the job, called the embattled agreement “very flawed” during the Israeli leg of his flash inaugural Middle East tour, making it clear that his boss remains hell-bent on pulling out of the agreement if it is not “fixed” by the May 12 deadline.

On Saturday, during his stop in Saudi Arabia, Pompeo called for more sanctions against Iran to target entities and individuals linked to its missile program, saying that the issue has already been taken up with the US' allies in Europe.

But when Macron actually took the time to speak to the other side of the deal, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani told him the JCPOA, which caps its nuclear enrichment capability in exchange for economic sanctions relief, is non-negotiable. “Iran will not accept any restrictions beyond its commitments,” Rouhani said, according to his press service. Tehran earlier indicated that it would pull out of the deal as soon as the US reintroduces sanctions, which will happen if Trump doesn't sign the waiver on May 12.

برچسب ها
iran nuclear deal europe
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

جعفری دولت‌آبادی: «رفع حصر» ارزش تکذیب هم نداشت/واکنش عادل فردوسی‌پور به سخنان رائفی‌پور/اون:سلاح هسته‌ای...

جعفری دولت‌آبادی: «رفع حصر» ارزش تکذیب هم نداشت/واکنش عادل فردوسی‌پور به سخنان رائفی‌پور/اون:سلاح هسته‌ای...

چهار گزینه احتمالی وزارت جهاد کشاورزی/رئیسی: خدا نگذرد از کسی که ‌شبهه مالیات آستان قدس ‌را در ذهن‌ها...

چهار گزینه احتمالی وزارت جهاد کشاورزی/رئیسی: خدا نگذرد از کسی که ‌شبهه مالیات آستان قدس ‌را در ذهن‌ها...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

رئال مادرید2(4)-(3)2بایرن مونیخ/زیدان جامی جز لیگ قهرمانان نمی شناسد!

سرقت اطلاعات این بار با اپلیکیشن‌های جعلی تلگرام

جبهه پولیساریو دریافت کمک از ایران را تکذیب کرد

ابلاغ ۲ قانون مصوب مجلس توسط رئیس جمهور

ترافیک نیمه‌سنگین و پرحجم در محور کندوان و هراز

جعفری دولت‌آبادی: «رفع حصر» ارزش تکذیب هم نداشت/واکنش عادل فردوسی‌پور به سخنان رائفی‌پور/اون:سلاح هسته‌ای به دردسرش نمی ارزد

اطلاعات آمریکایی‌ها از حمله هوایی به پایگاه سوری

۱۰ نشانه بیماری‌های کلیوی

جشن «شریف زیبای من» در دانشگاه شریف

پناهگاه ناامن ؛ سمپلی تری

هفت راهکار کاربردی برای حفظ امنیت مرورگرها

از «ستاره‌های کم فروغ خودرو‌های بی کیفیت داخلی» تا «واکنش توتال به تحریم‌های احتمالی آمریکا علیه ایران»

زمان نتایج نهایی کنکور دکتری

رئیس دانشگاه صنعتی کرمانشاه ابقا شد

برترین دانشگاه‌های ایران در رتبه‌بندی‌های جهانی

وب گردی

کارگران کدام کشورها بیشتر کار می‌کنند؟

معدن چه چشم‌اندازی در سال جاری دارد؟

داستان شکست استارتاپی که در حوزه خرید و فروش خودرو فعالیت می‌کرد

شورای شهر اعلام آمادگی کرد اما نتوانست قدمی بردارد

استفاده از مس در دکوراسیون داخلی منزل ( عکس )

مروری بر 10 مورد از جالب ترین و جذاب ترین خودروهای دهه 70 میلادی

جورابی هوشمند برای بیماران دیابتی

گرانی 33 درصدی یورو در روزهای سرکوب دلار؛ نرخ واقعی دلار چقدر است؟

سکته در تجارت با میزبان جام‌جهانی

افزایش میلیونی قیمت محصولات ایران‌خودرو در اردیبهشت ۹۷

آشنایی خاصیت های برتر هویج

تلگرام از دسترس خارج شد؛ اختلال فنی یا بیشتر؟!
دختر شکنجه شده ماهشهری، اسیر دستان پزشک ناوارد و مجری مشهور تلویزیونی!
عاقبت جوانی که دختری را از تجاوز نجات داد!
باید از مأمور ناجا در برخورد با زن بی‌حجاب تقدیر کرد/توهین رائفی‌پور به باقری و مهدوی‌کیا!/واکنش اژه‌ای به شایعه‌ی ارتداد مشایی/برای ضربه زدن به دولت اعتراضات دی ماه را راه انداختند
اختیار کامل پارلمان اسرائیل به نتانیاهو برای راه اندازی جنگ/اعلام آمادگی ترامپ برای مذاکره بر سر یک توافق هسته ای جدید با ایران/حضور یگان‌های نظامی عربستان در ترکیه
تقدیر فرمانده ناجا از مأمور زن گشت ارشاد/وزرا در برخی‌ موارد گل‌ به‌ خودی هم می‌زنند/وزیر ارتباطات ممنوع التصویر شد/حمایت جالب روحانی سرشناس از ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه
بازتاب جهانی محاکمه متهمان حملات تروریستی تهران/محمد بن سلمان: وقت تغییر در روابط اسرائیل و عربستان فرا رسیده است/ فشار شدید آمریکا به اروپایی‌ها برای تحریم برنامه موشکی ایران/هشت کشته در تیراندازی کاخ سلطنتی عربستان
حمله رژیم اسرائیل به مراکز نظامی در حلب و حما در سوریه
دستور مسدودسازی «تلگرام» صادر شد
رونمایی از دختر پسرانه‌پوش ورزشگاه آزادی
جزئیات بیشتر از حمله به پایگاه های نظامی سوریه/ چه کسی مسئول این حملات بود؟
اتهام «بغی» برای متهم ردیف اول پرونده که در افغانستان و سوریه دوره دیده بود/ ماهی ۵۰ دلار می‌گرفتم/ نمایش سند بیعت متهم در دادگاه/ پوشیدن جلیقه انتحاری قانون داعش است
سعید مرتضوی تبرئه شد
توضیحات پاول دوروف درباره اختلال در تلگرام
اولین تصویر از چهره قاتل دانش‌آموز مشهدی

تلگرام از دسترس خارج شد؛ اختلال فنی یا بیشتر؟!  (۴۱۸ نظر)

روش سخن گفتن درباره سرمایه‌های اجتماعی را اصلاح کنید!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

دو نشانه آشکار ابتلای جامعه‌مان به بیماری بدخیم!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

باید از مأمور ناجا در برخورد با زن بی‌حجاب تقدیر کرد/توهین رائفی‌پور به باقری و مهدوی‌کیا!/واکنش اژه‌ای به شایعه‌ی ارتداد مشایی/برای ضربه زدن به دولت اعتراضات دی ماه را راه انداختند  (۱۶۷ نظر)

موضع گیری عجیب ترامپ در مورد شعار مرگ بر آمریکا در ایران/ توافق آمریکا و فرانسه در خصوص پیمانی جدید با ایران/هشدار ۲۶ نظامی سابق اسرائیل به ترامپ درباره لغو برجام/ آمادگی فرمانده کردهای سوریه برای همکاری با نیروهای کشورهای عربی  (۱۵۵ نظر)

حسن عباسی: شرایط اقتصادی ایران بهتر از آمریکاست/حداقل پنج دختر پرسپولیسی در جشن قهرمانی قرمزها  (۱۵۳ نظر)

تقدیر فرمانده ناجا از مأمور زن گشت ارشاد/وزرا در برخی‌ موارد گل‌ به‌ خودی هم می‌زنند/وزیر ارتباطات ممنوع التصویر شد/حمایت جالب روحانی سرشناس از ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه  (۱۴۷ نظر)

ضربات سنگین پنجه بوکس، هدیه معلم خوزستانی در آستانه روز معلم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر از ایران است؟/بعضی اعضاءشورا برای تلگرام بیش از تهران کار می‌کنند  (۱۱۱ نظر)

هشدار عارف درباره انتخاب شهردار تهران/سردرگمی احمدی‌نژاد بین حضور یا عدم حضور در مجمع تشخیص/وعده کریمی‌قدوسی برای افشای نام سیصد مدیر دوتابعیتی/علت غیبت وزیر بهداشت در برخی جلسات دولت  (۹۹ نظر)

درد کودکان شکنجه شده ماهشهری لاعلاج بوده و لاعلاج خواهد ماند!  (۹۷ نظر)

صاحب این عکس معروف اکنون در چه حالی است؟  (۹۶ نظر)

طرح چهار مرحله‌ای ماکرون برای توافق هسته‌ای / نشانه‌های اساسی از تغییر رویکرد ترامپ به برجام  (۹۶ نظر)

دختر شکنجه شده ماهشهری، اسیر دستان پزشک ناوارد و مجری مشهور تلویزیونی!  (۹۴ نظر)

دستفروشی یک روحانی در تهران  (۷۴ نظر)