پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
5395بازدید
‍ پ

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd Quits Over Growing 'Windrush' Immigration Scandal

Britain’s interior minister resigned Sunday amid a scandal over authorities’ mistreatment of long-term U.K. residents wrongly caught up in a government drive to reduce illegal immigration.
کد خبر: ۷۹۴۸۲۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۱۲ 30 April 2018

Britain’s interior minister resigned Sunday amid a scandal over authorities’ mistreatment of long-term U.K. residents wrongly caught up in a government drive to reduce illegal immigration.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said late Sunday that May had accepted the resignation of Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Rudd had been due to make a statement to Parliament on Monday over the “Windrush scandal,” which has dominated headlines in Britain for days and has sparked intense criticism of the Conservative government’s tough immigration policies.

The furor has grown since the Guardian newspaper reported that some people who came to the U.K. from the Caribbean in the decades after World War II had recently been refused medical care in Britain or threatened with deportation because they could not produce paperwork proving their right to reside in the country.

Those affected belong to the “Windrush generation,” named for the ship Empire Windrush, which in 1948 brought hundreds of Caribbean immigrants to Britain, which was seeking nurses, railway workers and others to help it rebuild after the devastation of World War II.

They and subsequent Caribbean migrants came from British colonies or ex-colonies and had an automatic right to settle in the U.K. But some have been ensnared by tough new rules introduced since 2012 that were intended to make Britain a “hostile environment” for illegal immigrants.

Legal migrants have been denied housing, jobs or medical treatment because of requirements that landlords, employers and doctors check people’s immigration status. Others have been told by the government that they are in Britain illegally and must leave.

“What has happened to the Windrush generation isn’t an anomaly. It’s not due to an administrative error. It’s a consequence of the hostile environment created by this (Conservative) government,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a member of the opposition Labour Party, said Sunday.

The policy was introduced at a time when May, now the prime minister, was home secretary.

The opposition Liberal Democrat party’s home affairs spokesman, Ed Davey, said Rudd had become “the fall guy to protect the prime minister.”

In recent weeks Rudd and May have apologized repeatedly to the Windrush generation, saying all pre-1973 Commonwealth immigrants who don’t already have British citizenship will get it, and those affected will get compensation.

Rudd’s position worsened after she told lawmakers last week that the government did not have targets for deporting people — only for a 2017 memo to emerge that mentioned specific targets for “enforced removals.”

Rudd said she didn’t see the memo, but The Guardian later published a leaked letter she wrote to the prime minister discussing an aim of increasing removals by 10 percent.

In a resignation letter to the prime minister, Rudd said she had “inadvertently” misled lawmakers. May said she accepted that Rudd had spoken “in good faith” and was sorry to see her resign.

Immigration is a divisive issue in Britain, with cutting the inflow of migrants a major factor for many voters who backed leaving the European Union. The government has an oft-stated but long-unmet goal of reducing net immigration below 100,000 people a year, less than half the current level.

Opponents say the government should drop that target in the wake of the Windrush debacle. The scandal is also causing anxiety for the 3 million European Union citizens living in Britain who are concerned about their immigration status after the country leaves the EU next March. The British government says they will be allowed to stay and has promised to set up a simple no-fuss registration process.

But Labour lawmaker David Lammy, a strong critic of the government’s immigration policies, said the scandal would cause EU citizens to think, “My God, if this can happen to Windrush, of course it can happen to us.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

جعفری دولت‌آبادی: «رفع حصر» ارزش تکذیب هم نداشت/واکنش عادل فردوسی‌پور به سخنان رائفی‌پور/اون:سلاح هسته‌ای...

جعفری دولت‌آبادی: «رفع حصر» ارزش تکذیب هم نداشت/واکنش عادل فردوسی‌پور به سخنان رائفی‌پور/اون:سلاح هسته‌ای...

چهار گزینه احتمالی وزارت جهاد کشاورزی/رئیسی: خدا نگذرد از کسی که ‌شبهه مالیات آستان قدس ‌را در ذهن‌ها...

چهار گزینه احتمالی وزارت جهاد کشاورزی/رئیسی: خدا نگذرد از کسی که ‌شبهه مالیات آستان قدس ‌را در ذهن‌ها...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

سرقت اطلاعات این بار با اپلیکیشن‌های جعلی تلگرام

جبهه پولیساریو دریافت کمک از ایران را تکذیب کرد

ابلاغ ۲ قانون مصوب مجلس توسط رئیس جمهور

ترافیک نیمه‌سنگین و پرحجم در محور کندوان و هراز

جعفری دولت‌آبادی: «رفع حصر» ارزش تکذیب هم نداشت/واکنش عادل فردوسی‌پور به سخنان رائفی‌پور/اون:سلاح هسته‌ای به دردسرش نمی ارزد

اطلاعات آمریکایی‌ها از حمله هوایی به پایگاه سوری

۱۰ نشانه بیماری‌های کلیوی

جشن «شریف زیبای من» در دانشگاه شریف

پناهگاه ناامن ؛ سمپلی تری

هفت راهکار کاربردی برای حفظ امنیت مرورگرها

از «ستاره‌های کم فروغ خودرو‌های بی کیفیت داخلی» تا «واکنش توتال به تحریم‌های احتمالی آمریکا علیه ایران»

زمان نتایج نهایی کنکور دکتری

رئیس دانشگاه صنعتی کرمانشاه ابقا شد

برترین دانشگاه‌های ایران در رتبه‌بندی‌های جهانی

امریکا احتمالا از عراق به سوریه حمله کند

وب گردی

کارگران کدام کشورها بیشتر کار می‌کنند؟

معدن چه چشم‌اندازی در سال جاری دارد؟

داستان شکست استارتاپی که در حوزه خرید و فروش خودرو فعالیت می‌کرد

شورای شهر اعلام آمادگی کرد اما نتوانست قدمی بردارد

استفاده از مس در دکوراسیون داخلی منزل ( عکس )

مروری بر 10 مورد از جالب ترین و جذاب ترین خودروهای دهه 70 میلادی

جورابی هوشمند برای بیماران دیابتی

گرانی 33 درصدی یورو در روزهای سرکوب دلار؛ نرخ واقعی دلار چقدر است؟

سکته در تجارت با میزبان جام‌جهانی

افزایش میلیونی قیمت محصولات ایران‌خودرو در اردیبهشت ۹۷

آشنایی خاصیت های برتر هویج

تلگرام از دسترس خارج شد؛ اختلال فنی یا بیشتر؟!
دختر شکنجه شده ماهشهری، اسیر دستان پزشک ناوارد و مجری مشهور تلویزیونی!
عاقبت جوانی که دختری را از تجاوز نجات داد!
باید از مأمور ناجا در برخورد با زن بی‌حجاب تقدیر کرد/توهین رائفی‌پور به باقری و مهدوی‌کیا!/واکنش اژه‌ای به شایعه‌ی ارتداد مشایی/برای ضربه زدن به دولت اعتراضات دی ماه را راه انداختند
اختیار کامل پارلمان اسرائیل به نتانیاهو برای راه اندازی جنگ/اعلام آمادگی ترامپ برای مذاکره بر سر یک توافق هسته ای جدید با ایران/حضور یگان‌های نظامی عربستان در ترکیه
تقدیر فرمانده ناجا از مأمور زن گشت ارشاد/وزرا در برخی‌ موارد گل‌ به‌ خودی هم می‌زنند/وزیر ارتباطات ممنوع التصویر شد/حمایت جالب روحانی سرشناس از ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه
بازتاب جهانی محاکمه متهمان حملات تروریستی تهران/محمد بن سلمان: وقت تغییر در روابط اسرائیل و عربستان فرا رسیده است/ فشار شدید آمریکا به اروپایی‌ها برای تحریم برنامه موشکی ایران/هشت کشته در تیراندازی کاخ سلطنتی عربستان
حمله رژیم اسرائیل به مراکز نظامی در حلب و حما در سوریه
دستور مسدودسازی «تلگرام» صادر شد
رونمایی از دختر پسرانه‌پوش ورزشگاه آزادی
جزئیات بیشتر از حمله به پایگاه های نظامی سوریه/ چه کسی مسئول این حملات بود؟
اتهام «بغی» برای متهم ردیف اول پرونده که در افغانستان و سوریه دوره دیده بود/ ماهی ۵۰ دلار می‌گرفتم/ نمایش سند بیعت متهم در دادگاه/ پوشیدن جلیقه انتحاری قانون داعش است
سعید مرتضوی تبرئه شد
توضیحات پاول دوروف درباره اختلال در تلگرام
اولین تصویر از چهره قاتل دانش‌آموز مشهدی

تلگرام از دسترس خارج شد؛ اختلال فنی یا بیشتر؟!  (۴۱۸ نظر)

روش سخن گفتن درباره سرمایه‌های اجتماعی را اصلاح کنید!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

دو نشانه آشکار ابتلای جامعه‌مان به بیماری بدخیم!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

باید از مأمور ناجا در برخورد با زن بی‌حجاب تقدیر کرد/توهین رائفی‌پور به باقری و مهدوی‌کیا!/واکنش اژه‌ای به شایعه‌ی ارتداد مشایی/برای ضربه زدن به دولت اعتراضات دی ماه را راه انداختند  (۱۶۷ نظر)

موضع گیری عجیب ترامپ در مورد شعار مرگ بر آمریکا در ایران/ توافق آمریکا و فرانسه در خصوص پیمانی جدید با ایران/هشدار ۲۶ نظامی سابق اسرائیل به ترامپ درباره لغو برجام/ آمادگی فرمانده کردهای سوریه برای همکاری با نیروهای کشورهای عربی  (۱۵۵ نظر)

حسن عباسی: شرایط اقتصادی ایران بهتر از آمریکاست/حداقل پنج دختر پرسپولیسی در جشن قهرمانی قرمزها  (۱۵۳ نظر)

تقدیر فرمانده ناجا از مأمور زن گشت ارشاد/وزرا در برخی‌ موارد گل‌ به‌ خودی هم می‌زنند/وزیر ارتباطات ممنوع التصویر شد/حمایت جالب روحانی سرشناس از ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه  (۱۴۷ نظر)

ضربات سنگین پنجه بوکس، هدیه معلم خوزستانی در آستانه روز معلم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر از ایران است؟/بعضی اعضاءشورا برای تلگرام بیش از تهران کار می‌کنند  (۱۱۱ نظر)

هشدار عارف درباره انتخاب شهردار تهران/سردرگمی احمدی‌نژاد بین حضور یا عدم حضور در مجمع تشخیص/وعده کریمی‌قدوسی برای افشای نام سیصد مدیر دوتابعیتی/علت غیبت وزیر بهداشت در برخی جلسات دولت  (۹۹ نظر)

درد کودکان شکنجه شده ماهشهری لاعلاج بوده و لاعلاج خواهد ماند!  (۹۷ نظر)

صاحب این عکس معروف اکنون در چه حالی است؟  (۹۶ نظر)

طرح چهار مرحله‌ای ماکرون برای توافق هسته‌ای / نشانه‌های اساسی از تغییر رویکرد ترامپ به برجام  (۹۶ نظر)

دختر شکنجه شده ماهشهری، اسیر دستان پزشک ناوارد و مجری مشهور تلویزیونی!  (۹۴ نظر)

دستفروشی یک روحانی در تهران  (۷۴ نظر)