پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
3346بازدید
‍ پ

Moscow and Beijing Should Ditch Dollar, Euro in Trade – Chinese Businessman

Russia and China have consistently tried to cut their dependence on the US dollar and decisions taken by the US government and the Federal Reserve, in a bid to balance cross-border payment and trade flows.
کد خبر: ۷۹۳۷۲۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۱:۳۶ 26 April 2018

Russia and China have consistently tried to cut their dependence on the US dollar and decisions taken by the US government and the Federal Reserve, in a bid to balance cross-border payment and trade flows.

Moscow and Beijing should step up their financial cooperation and switch to transactions in their national currencies to minimize the impact of the Western sanctions, Zhou Liqun, chairman of the Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia, said.

Zhou Liqun believes that the US and European sanctions have given Russia and China a chance to ramp up their trade and other economic cooperation.

“There are sanctions and there are problems of course, but there is also hope and opportunity,” Zhou said.

He added that even though many enterprises in Russia and China were having problems with payments, purchases and sales, politically the sanctions could help push the two countries closer together.

“Our leaders should look for ways to improve bilateral relations and ramp up cooperation, especially in finance. Why make payments in dollars or euros? Why not in rubles and the yuan?” Zhou Liqun told Sputnik on the sidelines of a Russian-Chinese conference organized by the Valdai international discussion club in Shanghai.

Russia and China have been gradually ditching the dollar and the euro in their bilateral trade with nine percent of payments for Russian imports to China in 2017 made in rubles and Russian companies paying 15 percent of Chinese imports in yuans.

Early this month, the United States unveiled a new batch of sanctions against Russia targeting several leading businessmen, companies, banks, as well as a number of senior officials.

Their assets in the US will be frozen and Americans are banned from doing business with blacklisted Russian firms.

Moscow said that it reserves the right to respond to the new US sanctions and may review trade deals and will provide support to the companies that were targeted by the new round of US sanctions.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

دختران وزنه‌برداری که سدشکن و تاریخ‌ساز شدند/می‌خواهیم با بی‌حجابی برخورد کنیم اماباعث می‌شویم روسری...

دختران وزنه‌برداری که سدشکن و تاریخ‌ساز شدند/می‌خواهیم با بی‌حجابی برخورد کنیم اماباعث می‌شویم روسری...

۳۱ تن از سران مفسدان اقتصادی شناسایی شدند/تخریب‌ محسن هاشمی کم‌لطفی اصلاح طلبان بود/فیلتر تلگرام قطعی...

۳۱ تن از سران مفسدان اقتصادی شناسایی شدند/تخریب‌ محسن هاشمی کم‌لطفی اصلاح طلبان بود/فیلتر تلگرام قطعی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

سه وضعیت ایران در مقابل برجام و تصمیم ترامپ

طرح سه نماینده علیه ترکیه به سنای آمریکا رفت

تصویب طرح قانونی ضد ایرانی در مجلس نمایندگان

توصیه‌های سیف به سپرده‌گذاران ارزی

سعدی و سعادت

شورای امنیت به استثنا بودن رژیم اسرائیل پایان دهد

ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها دیگر شعار «مرگ بر آمریکا» سر نمی‌دهند/توافق آمریکا و فرانسه در خصوص پیمانی جدید با ایران/هشدار ۲۶ نظامی سابق اسرائیل به ترامپ درباره لغو برجام/ آمادگی فرمانده کردهای سوریه برای همکاری با نیروهای کشورهای عربی

علمای بحرین خواستار تقلیل حکم اعدام جوانان

صف‌آرایی موافقان و مخالفان در مرز دو کره

انتشار تصویر دیدار پمپئو با رهبر کره شمالی

از «کاهش حجم معاملات مسکن شهر تهران در فروردین» تا «عدم پایبندی بوئینگ به زمان تحویل هواپیما به ایران»

دیدار تاریخی رهبران دو کره در منطقه غیرنظامی

با دستور مرکزملی فضای مجازی، تلگرام کند می‌شود

قتل فجیع یک کودک ۱۰ ساله در مشهد

آغاز رقابت ۳۲۹ هزار داوطلب کنکور کارشناسی ارشد

وب گردی

مانور بنز، مک‌لارن و هیوندای در نمایشگاه پکن

بازندگان اقتصادی خروج آمریکا از برجام

چند میگیری لایک کنی؟

هتل اسپیناس پالاس

خواص برتر و مهم کرفس

مناظره بی نظیر و خواندنی دو مقام سابق ایران و عربستان/ سید حسین موسویان: ترامپ بنزین به آتش اختلافات دو کشور می ریزد/ ترکی فیصل: آغوش ما به روی ایران باز است/برای بهبود روابط باید ابتدا تبلیغات منفی دو کشور علیه یکدیگر متوقف شود
کشف و جمع‌آوری دستگاه‌های شنود در منزل «رئیس دولت اصلاحات»!/شرط آیت‌الله مکارم برای فیلتر نکردن شبکه‌های اجتماعی/انتقاد حدادعادل از برخی مجریان صداوسیما/سیف با مجلس قهر کرده است؟
آيا کمربندهاي ويبراتور در لاغری مؤثرند؟
اگر ملت قیام کند همه ما را به دریا خواهد ریخت/ملت فقیری که ویلچری شد توان مقاومت ندارد/بی‌عرضگی‌های برخی مسوولان قابل تحمل نیست/دانشگاه‌های ما میزنشین تربیت نکنند
سه پیشنهاد وسوسه‌انگیز به پوتین برای حمایت نکردن از اسد/ تهیه چهار سند برای همکاری با آمریکا جهت اصلاح برجام از سوی اروپایی ها/ آغاز عملیات جدید ارتش سوریه در شمال حمص/هشدار جدی وزیر خارجه آلمان در مورد تبعات خاورمیانه بدون برجام
طرح چهار مرحله‌ای ماکرون برای توافق هسته‌ای / نشانه‌های اساسی از تغییر رویکرد ترامپ به برجام
تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر از ایران است؟/بعضی اعضاءشورا برای تلگرام بیش از تهران کار می‌کنند
ماجرای زنی با دو همسر
روسیه: حمله اسرائیل به اس-‌300 در سوریه فاجعه به بار خواهد آورد
خلخالی درباره جسد رضا خان چه گفت؟/«حمید بقایی» تحت مراقبت پزشکی است
شرط عجیب برای بخشش در یک پرونده تجاوز!
دختران وزنه‌برداری که سدشکن و تاریخ‌ساز شدند/می‌خواهیم با بی‌حجابی برخورد کنیم اماباعث می‌شویم روسری فرد از سرش بیفتد
درد کودکان شکنجه شده ماهشهری لاعلاج بوده و لاعلاج خواهد ماند!
شهردار بعدی تهران یکی از این هفت نفر خواهد بود +سوابق
تماس معاون اول رئیس جمهور با نخبه کردستانی و دانش آموختگانی که از این تماس محرومند!

سعید مرتضوی در شمال کشور دستگیر شد +تکمیلی  (۲۱۸ نظر)

روایت تابش از دستور رهبری درباره موضوع حصر/واکنش علم‌الهدی به برخورد پلیس با یک دختر/گوینده عبارت «دختر …» در مجلس پیدا شد/پیشنهاد جدا شدن قم ویژه‌خواری است  (۲۰۳ نظر)

«کشور شدن قم» پیشنهاد خطرناک و اشتباهی است/ «جدایی دین از سیاست» در قالبی نو!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

ناراحتی پیشنهاد دهنده «کشور مستقل قم» از تلگرام/مأموران گشت ارشاد قاضی نیستند/ذوالنور: قطعا با خانمی که دو تار مویش بیرون است برخورد نمی‌شود/فرمانده کل ارتش: دوست داشتم جانشین بسیج باشم  (۱۴۸ نظر)

کشف و جمع‌آوری دستگاه‌های شنود در منزل «رئیس دولت اصلاحات»!/شرط آیت‌الله مکارم برای فیلتر نکردن شبکه‌های اجتماعی/انتقاد حدادعادل از برخی مجریان صداوسیما/سیف با مجلس قهر کرده است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

انگشت دست مأمور زن گشت ارشاد در ماجرای کتک زدن دختر جوان شکسته/جمله نامتعارف پخش شده از تریبون مجلس، صداگذاری نبوده است  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور به بهانه دفاع از «ارتش»، «سپاه» را تخریب کرد؟!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

در کره شمالی اتفاقی مهم‌تر از مذاکره هسته‌ای با آمریکا در جریان است  (۱۱۷ نظر)

خودروسازی ما، یا مافیاست یا شبه مافیا/ حمایت از خودرو به اصطلاح ایرانی دل مردم را از بقیه کالاها هم زده است  (۱۱۷ نظر)

بخشنامه و مهلت دولت درباره کوچ از تلگرام مؤثر بود/ 27 درصد مراجعه به تلگرام کاهش یافته است/ خواهان آنیم که مردم خودشان کوچ کنند  (۱۱۷ نظر)

تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر از ایران است؟/بعضی اعضاءشورا برای تلگرام بیش از تهران کار می‌کنند  (۱۱۱ نظر)

نمی توان مادام العمر تعرفه واردات خودرو را بالا نگه داشت/ حمایت از خودرو داخلی، نتیجه عکس داشته است  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آمریکا بدعهدی کند، ایران مطابق قانون از «ان‌پی‌تی» خارج می‌شود/ کاری می‌کنیم که طرف مقابل فکرش را هم نکند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

مناظره بی نظیر و خواندنی دو مقام سابق ایران و عربستان/ سید حسین موسویان: ترامپ بنزین به آتش اختلافات دو کشور می ریزد/ ترکی فیصل: آغوش ما به روی ایران باز است/برای بهبود روابط باید ابتدا تبلیغات منفی دو کشور علیه یکدیگر متوقف شود  (۹۷ نظر)

درد کودکان شکنجه شده ماهشهری لاعلاج بوده و لاعلاج خواهد ماند!  (۹۷ نظر)