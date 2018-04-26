پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
3323بازدید
‍ پ

South Korea swept by wave of optimism ahead of historic Moon-Kim summit

ust hours before a summit in the border village of Panmunjom that could finally bring a lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula, optimism is breaking out all over the South.
کد خبر: ۷۹۳۷۱۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۱:۲۹ 26 April 2018

ust hours before a summit in the border village of Panmunjom that could finally bring a lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula, optimism is breaking out all over the South.

Local governments and civic groups are busily hanging up “unification flags” that depict the Korean Peninsula in pale blue on a white background, local authorities are drawing up ambitious plans for cultural, sporting and economic exchanges and there are suggestions that more concerts by hugely popular K-pop bands from the South could take place in Pyongyang.

Cho Seung-hwan, a 51-year-old from South Jeolla Province, has just completed a barefoot run of 427 km (265 miles), signifying the April 27 date of the summit, to express his desire for a successful summit.

“Running barefoot, I felt my energy was draining away, but I wished for the peaceful unification of the two Koreas with every step that I took”, Mr Cho told The Korea Times after completing his feat at the peace park on the southern edge of the Demilitarised Zone that divides the two countries.

His dream, Mr Cho added, would be to run from the southern tip of a unified Korea to the top of the fabled Mount Paektu, on the Chinese border.

Kim Jong-un, the North Korean dictator, is due to step over the concrete blocks that mark the border at 9.30am on Friday and be greeted by Mr Moon, Seoul announced on Thursday as the final details emerged of the talks.

The two men will inspect an honour guard before entering the Freedom House on the South side of the border for a day of discussions that are expected to focus on the abolition of the North’s nuclear weapons and improving bilateral relations.

Mr Moon and Kim will plant a tree together on the demarcation line before the afternoon session in the Peace House, Im said. After they sign an agreement a joint statement will be issued.

A banquet and farewell ceremony full of symbolism will follow in the evening before Kim returns to the North.

It was also revealed on Thursday that Pyongyang's delegation will include Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong, one of his closest advisers, who attended the Winter Olympics in the South in February as his envoy. The North's ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam, who accompanied Yo Jong to the Games, will also be part of the group.

Hundreds of unification flags have been raised alongside the highway that leads north from Seoul, the route that Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, will take on Friday morning to attend the summit.

“I wish to see the leaders of the two Koreas make a definite decision and provide a historic watershed”, Lee Sun-kyung, the head of the local chapter of a group that supports reunification told Yonhap news as he hoisted more flags.

“Down the road, I hope the summit will lead to brisk inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation and, eventually, national reunification”, he added.

Flags have also been attached to buses in a number of cities and are being flown by fishing boats.

Some are warning, however, against over-optimism for an initial meeting that is likely to be merely the first step in a long and drawn-out process - and one that could still collapse, as such talks have in the past.

Some municipalities ”are coming up with too ambitious plans, such as the connection of severed inter-Korean railways and building ports and industrial parks”, the Korea Times said in an editorial on Thursday.

“Their recklessness can only weaken international sanctions against the North before it completes denuclearization.

“It is not time to fantasize about the inter-Korean thaw and float unrealistic ideas”, it added. “It would be better to make a fresh start, but with no rush to detente as Kim has yet to give up his nuclear ambitions”.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

دختران وزنه‌برداری که سدشکن و تاریخ‌ساز شدند/می‌خواهیم با بی‌حجابی برخورد کنیم اماباعث می‌شویم روسری...

دختران وزنه‌برداری که سدشکن و تاریخ‌ساز شدند/می‌خواهیم با بی‌حجابی برخورد کنیم اماباعث می‌شویم روسری...

۳۱ تن از سران مفسدان اقتصادی شناسایی شدند/تخریب‌ محسن هاشمی کم‌لطفی اصلاح طلبان بود/فیلتر تلگرام قطعی...

۳۱ تن از سران مفسدان اقتصادی شناسایی شدند/تخریب‌ محسن هاشمی کم‌لطفی اصلاح طلبان بود/فیلتر تلگرام قطعی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

سه وضعیت ایران در مقابل برجام و تصمیم ترامپ

طرح سه نماینده علیه ترکیه به سنای آمریکا رفت

تصویب طرح قانونی ضد ایرانی در مجلس نمایندگان

توصیه‌های سیف به سپرده‌گذاران ارزی

سعدی و سعادت

شورای امنیت به استثنا بودن رژیم اسرائیل پایان دهد

ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها دیگر شعار «مرگ بر آمریکا» سر نمی‌دهند/توافق آمریکا و فرانسه در خصوص پیمانی جدید با ایران/هشدار ۲۶ نظامی سابق اسرائیل به ترامپ درباره لغو برجام/ آمادگی فرمانده کردهای سوریه برای همکاری با نیروهای کشورهای عربی

علمای بحرین خواستار تقلیل حکم اعدام جوانان

صف‌آرایی موافقان و مخالفان در مرز دو کره

انتشار تصویر دیدار پمپئو با رهبر کره شمالی

از «کاهش حجم معاملات مسکن شهر تهران در فروردین» تا «عدم پایبندی بوئینگ به زمان تحویل هواپیما به ایران»

دیدار تاریخی رهبران دو کره در منطقه غیرنظامی

با دستور مرکزملی فضای مجازی، تلگرام کند می‌شود

قتل فجیع یک کودک ۱۰ ساله در مشهد

آغاز رقابت ۳۲۹ هزار داوطلب کنکور کارشناسی ارشد

وب گردی

مانور بنز، مک‌لارن و هیوندای در نمایشگاه پکن

بازندگان اقتصادی خروج آمریکا از برجام

چند میگیری لایک کنی؟

هتل اسپیناس پالاس

خواص برتر و مهم کرفس

مناظره بی نظیر و خواندنی دو مقام سابق ایران و عربستان/ سید حسین موسویان: ترامپ بنزین به آتش اختلافات دو کشور می ریزد/ ترکی فیصل: آغوش ما به روی ایران باز است/برای بهبود روابط باید ابتدا تبلیغات منفی دو کشور علیه یکدیگر متوقف شود
کشف و جمع‌آوری دستگاه‌های شنود در منزل «رئیس دولت اصلاحات»!/شرط آیت‌الله مکارم برای فیلتر نکردن شبکه‌های اجتماعی/انتقاد حدادعادل از برخی مجریان صداوسیما/سیف با مجلس قهر کرده است؟
آيا کمربندهاي ويبراتور در لاغری مؤثرند؟
اگر ملت قیام کند همه ما را به دریا خواهد ریخت/ملت فقیری که ویلچری شد توان مقاومت ندارد/بی‌عرضگی‌های برخی مسوولان قابل تحمل نیست/دانشگاه‌های ما میزنشین تربیت نکنند
سه پیشنهاد وسوسه‌انگیز به پوتین برای حمایت نکردن از اسد/ تهیه چهار سند برای همکاری با آمریکا جهت اصلاح برجام از سوی اروپایی ها/ آغاز عملیات جدید ارتش سوریه در شمال حمص/هشدار جدی وزیر خارجه آلمان در مورد تبعات خاورمیانه بدون برجام
طرح چهار مرحله‌ای ماکرون برای توافق هسته‌ای / نشانه‌های اساسی از تغییر رویکرد ترامپ به برجام
تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر از ایران است؟/بعضی اعضاءشورا برای تلگرام بیش از تهران کار می‌کنند
ماجرای زنی با دو همسر
روسیه: حمله اسرائیل به اس-‌300 در سوریه فاجعه به بار خواهد آورد
خلخالی درباره جسد رضا خان چه گفت؟/«حمید بقایی» تحت مراقبت پزشکی است
شرط عجیب برای بخشش در یک پرونده تجاوز!
دختران وزنه‌برداری که سدشکن و تاریخ‌ساز شدند/می‌خواهیم با بی‌حجابی برخورد کنیم اماباعث می‌شویم روسری فرد از سرش بیفتد
درد کودکان شکنجه شده ماهشهری لاعلاج بوده و لاعلاج خواهد ماند!
شهردار بعدی تهران یکی از این هفت نفر خواهد بود +سوابق
تماس معاون اول رئیس جمهور با نخبه کردستانی و دانش آموختگانی که از این تماس محرومند!

سعید مرتضوی در شمال کشور دستگیر شد +تکمیلی  (۲۱۸ نظر)

روایت تابش از دستور رهبری درباره موضوع حصر/واکنش علم‌الهدی به برخورد پلیس با یک دختر/گوینده عبارت «دختر …» در مجلس پیدا شد/پیشنهاد جدا شدن قم ویژه‌خواری است  (۲۰۳ نظر)

«کشور شدن قم» پیشنهاد خطرناک و اشتباهی است/ «جدایی دین از سیاست» در قالبی نو!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

ناراحتی پیشنهاد دهنده «کشور مستقل قم» از تلگرام/مأموران گشت ارشاد قاضی نیستند/ذوالنور: قطعا با خانمی که دو تار مویش بیرون است برخورد نمی‌شود/فرمانده کل ارتش: دوست داشتم جانشین بسیج باشم  (۱۴۸ نظر)

کشف و جمع‌آوری دستگاه‌های شنود در منزل «رئیس دولت اصلاحات»!/شرط آیت‌الله مکارم برای فیلتر نکردن شبکه‌های اجتماعی/انتقاد حدادعادل از برخی مجریان صداوسیما/سیف با مجلس قهر کرده است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

انگشت دست مأمور زن گشت ارشاد در ماجرای کتک زدن دختر جوان شکسته/جمله نامتعارف پخش شده از تریبون مجلس، صداگذاری نبوده است  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور به بهانه دفاع از «ارتش»، «سپاه» را تخریب کرد؟!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

در کره شمالی اتفاقی مهم‌تر از مذاکره هسته‌ای با آمریکا در جریان است  (۱۱۷ نظر)

خودروسازی ما، یا مافیاست یا شبه مافیا/ حمایت از خودرو به اصطلاح ایرانی دل مردم را از بقیه کالاها هم زده است  (۱۱۷ نظر)

بخشنامه و مهلت دولت درباره کوچ از تلگرام مؤثر بود/ 27 درصد مراجعه به تلگرام کاهش یافته است/ خواهان آنیم که مردم خودشان کوچ کنند  (۱۱۷ نظر)

تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر از ایران است؟/بعضی اعضاءشورا برای تلگرام بیش از تهران کار می‌کنند  (۱۱۱ نظر)

نمی توان مادام العمر تعرفه واردات خودرو را بالا نگه داشت/ حمایت از خودرو داخلی، نتیجه عکس داشته است  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آمریکا بدعهدی کند، ایران مطابق قانون از «ان‌پی‌تی» خارج می‌شود/ کاری می‌کنیم که طرف مقابل فکرش را هم نکند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

مناظره بی نظیر و خواندنی دو مقام سابق ایران و عربستان/ سید حسین موسویان: ترامپ بنزین به آتش اختلافات دو کشور می ریزد/ ترکی فیصل: آغوش ما به روی ایران باز است/برای بهبود روابط باید ابتدا تبلیغات منفی دو کشور علیه یکدیگر متوقف شود  (۹۷ نظر)

درد کودکان شکنجه شده ماهشهری لاعلاج بوده و لاعلاج خواهد ماند!  (۹۷ نظر)