Three senior cabinet ministers accused of stashing cash for leadership bids

Amber Rudd, Michael Gove and Gavin Williamson have all come under fire for collecting donor cheques for possible leadership bids, according to The Sun.

Since last June’s election, Environment Secretary and former leadership candidate Michael Gove has raised £31,000 from donors.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has stashed away £23,500 in potential campaign funds.

And Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, who has been hotly tipped as a potential leader following his rapid rise through the ranks, has secured £10,000.

But former front-runner Boris Johnson has failed to secure a single penny since last year’s disastrous General Election campaign.

The average Conservative MP has raised just £1,380 over the same period.

Conservative MP Nigel Evans called on his senior colleagues to back the Prime Minister and to donate the cash to the central party’s fighting fund.

“I hope war chests are not being raised for any future leadership election plans.

“Some people may suspect so and so the best antidote would be for these funds to be donated to the central party to help elect loyal MPs at the next election to give Theresa May the majority she deserves.”

Labour MP Catherine West slammed the ministers for focussing on their ambitions, rather than their jobs.

“As ever, the Tories are only in it for themselves.”

“Every waking minute should be spent on making life better for hard pressed Brits, but these Tory ministers seem more interested in raising big money to further their own ambitions.”