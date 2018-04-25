پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
3687بازدید
‍ پ

Arizona special election: Debbie Lesko holds on to seat for Republicans

Republicans held onto a deeply conservative Arizona congressional seat on Tuesday night in a special election race to replace an incumbent lawmaker who resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.
کد خبر: ۷۹۳۳۲۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۶ 25 April 2018

Republicans held onto a deeply conservative Arizona congressional seat on Tuesday night in a special election race to replace an incumbent lawmaker who resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

The Associated Press called the race for Republican Debbie Lesko shortly after 8pm local time, when the results from the first batch of early votes showed she had a 9,000-vote lead over her Democratic opponent, Hiral Tiperneni.

Lesko, a former state senator, led Tiperneni, a doctor and political newcomer, by a margin of 53% to 47% in the race for a Phoenix-area seat that Donald Trump had won by over 20 points. The result, albeit preliminary, is unlikely to calm Republican nerves ahead of an midterm election cycle when the president’s party historically loses seats in Congress.

The race was being watched as a potential test of Trump’s popularity after surprising Democratic special election victories in Republican strongholds like Pennsylvania and Alabama. And the strong performance by the Democrat in a district where the party did not even field a challenger in the last two elections marked yet another troubling sign for the Republican party ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump made a last-minute appeal on Tuesday, urging voters to support Lesko, who he was “Strong on Border, Immigration and Crime. Great on the Military”.

The seat came open in December, when conservative lawmaker Trent Franks resigned over reports he offered to pay a female staffer $5m in exchange for carrying his child. Lesko will serve for the duration of his two-year term and seek re-election this fall.

The district, located in the western suburbs of Phoenix, is known for its Sun City retirement community and for permitting golf carts to drive on the streets. Consequently the constituency is home to a sizeable senior population that helped keep hardline former sheriff Joe Arpaio in office for more than two decades.

Early voting numbers eased jittery Republicans. Before the polls opened on Tuesday more than 70% of Arizonans had already cast their ballots, half of which came from registered Republicans, and the median age of voters was 67.

Tuesday night’s results are preliminary and the margin could still narrow as ballots are counted. As many as 19,000 ballots have not yet been tallied, Adrian Fontes, the Maricopa County Recorder, said on Tuesday night.

Republicans in Arizona were confident the district would not flip but the national party leaders and groups had no intention of leaving anything to chance after last month’s shock Democratic victory in south-western Pennsylvania.

The Republican National Committee, National Republican Campaign Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund have collectively spent nearly $1m to defend the reliably conservative seat. National Democrats, notably, stayed out of the race, but used the election as an opportunity to strengthen the party in the district and generate enthusiasm among liberals statewide.

This fall, Arizona will play host to one of the marquee Senate races of the cycle for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican senator Jeff Flake. The state will host hold a gubernatorial election and a contested congressional race.

After a loss in Arizona’s eight congressional district, Democrats still must win 23 seats to take back the House of Representatives.

Tiperneni, who is part of the wave of Democratic women inspired to run for office since Trump was elected, entered the race to challenge Franks. It is unclear whether she intends to challenge Lesko in November.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

تخریب امامزاده جعلی در فشافویه/جسد یا مومیایی کجاست؟/حجاب با اجبار گشت ارشاد به مردم تحمیل نشود

تخریب امامزاده جعلی در فشافویه/جسد یا مومیایی کجاست؟/حجاب با اجبار گشت ارشاد به مردم تحمیل نشود

تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر...

تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

نفت امسال گران‌تر می‌شود

الگوهای فرزندآوری در ایران چه تغییری کرده است؟

پایان انتظار تاریخی مازندران برای لیگ برتر در اوج جنجال و اتهام

جنون آمیزترین الاکلنگ بازی

آغاز کنکور داوطلبان کارشناسی ارشد ناپیوسته

دیوان عالی آمریکا دستور مهاجرتی ترامپ را بررسی کرد

ترامپ: بن سلمان شپش دارد!

دوحه پاسخ عادل الجبیر درباره سوریه را داد

فشار مضاعف به کره شمالی تا زمان اقدام عملی پیونگ یانگ ادامه دارد

پیکر شهید«صالح الصماد» صبح شنبه در صنعاء تشییع می‌شود

گزیده بازی رئال مادرید - بایرن مونیخ

سقوط آثار کمدی در جدول فروش فیلم‌ها

تولد ۲۵۰ نوزاد در دقیقه

زمستان سن پترزبورگ

رقابت داوطلبان برای ورود به دوره ارشد آغاز شد

وب گردی

کدام خانه‌ها در تهران رو بورس‌اند؟

پیش‌بینی 19 کارشناس از بازار سرمایه امسال؛ بورس چه می‌شود؟

خوش‌تیپ‌ها پولدارتر می‌شوند؟ علم نظر دیگری دارد!

هتل اسپیناس پالاس

خواص برتر و مهم کرفس

امکان کاهش قیمت طلا و جواهرات تا ۱۰۰ در صد

بیل گیتس و راجر فدرر به نفع آموزش کودکان مسابقه می دهند

جنازه مومیایی شده رضا شاه در شهر ری کشف شد؟!
مناظره بی نظیر و خواندنی دو مقام سابق ایران و عربستان/ سید حسین موسویان: ترامپ بنزین به آتش اختلافات دو کشور می ریزد/ ترکی فیصل: آغوش ما به روی ایران باز است/برای بهبود روابط باید ابتدا تبلیغات منفی دو کشور علیه یکدیگر متوقف شود
کشف و جمع‌آوری دستگاه‌های شنود در منزل «رئیس دولت اصلاحات»!/شرط آیت‌الله مکارم برای فیلتر نکردن شبکه‌های اجتماعی/انتقاد حدادعادل از برخی مجریان صداوسیما/سیف با مجلس قهر کرده است؟
بارش ماهی از آسمان گلپایگان؟!
آيا کمربندهاي ويبراتور در لاغری مؤثرند؟
یک داعشی در سلول مشایی!/جزییات بازداشت عضو شورای شهر مشهد/لاریجانی: احمدی نژاد شأن ریاست‌جمهوری را پایین آورد/واکنش پدر یک قربانی کهریزک به بازداشت مرتضوی/روایت ترقی از شنود جلسات خصوصی خاتمی
سه پیشنهاد وسوسه‌انگیز به پوتین برای حمایت نکردن از اسد/ تهیه چهار سند برای همکاری با آمریکا جهت اصلاح برجام از سوی اروپایی ها/ آغاز عملیات جدید ارتش سوریه در شمال حمص/هشدار جدی وزیر خارجه آلمان در مورد تبعات خاورمیانه بدون برجام
طرح چهار مرحله‌ای ماکرون برای توافق هسته‌ای / نشانه‌های اساسی از تغییر رویکرد ترامپ به برجام
ماجرای زنی با دو همسر
آیا رئیس‌جمهور به بهانه دفاع از «ارتش»، «سپاه» را تخریب کرد؟!
روسیه: حمله اسرائیل به اس-‌300 در سوریه فاجعه به بار خواهد آورد
پس از پخش عبارت جنجالی از بلندگوی مجلس، سلیمی دوستانش را عوض می‌کند؟!
شرط جدید چهار کشور عربی برای ازسرگیری رابطه با قطر/جزئیات جدید از تیراندازی در کاخ سعودی /ورود نیروهای فرانسوی به سوریه/واکنش نتانیاهو به مصاحبه ظریف با شبکه آمریکایی
شرط عجیب برای بخشش در یک پرونده تجاوز!
خلخالی درباره جسد رضا خان چه گفت؟/«حمید بقایی» تحت مراقبت پزشکی است

افکار عمومی چشم انتظار «شنبه» و فرجام مامور خطاکار پلیس  (۳۰۰ نظر)

سعید مرتضوی در شمال کشور دستگیر شد +تکمیلی  (۲۱۸ نظر)

روایت تابش از دستور رهبری درباره موضوع حصر/واکنش علم‌الهدی به برخورد پلیس با یک دختر/گوینده عبارت «دختر …» در مجلس پیدا شد/پیشنهاد جدا شدن قم ویژه‌خواری است  (۲۰۳ نظر)

«کشور شدن قم» پیشنهاد خطرناک و اشتباهی است/ «جدایی دین از سیاست» در قالبی نو!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

خیالبافی‌های عجیب برای تشکیل اولین کشور وارد کننده آب!  (۱۷۴ نظر)

ناراحتی پیشنهاد دهنده «کشور مستقل قم» از تلگرام/مأموران گشت ارشاد قاضی نیستند/ذوالنور: قطعا با خانمی که دو تار مویش بیرون است برخورد نمی‌شود/فرمانده کل ارتش: دوست داشتم جانشین بسیج باشم  (۱۴۸ نظر)

کشف و جمع‌آوری دستگاه‌های شنود در منزل «رئیس دولت اصلاحات»!/شرط آیت‌الله مکارم برای فیلتر نکردن شبکه‌های اجتماعی/انتقاد حدادعادل از برخی مجریان صداوسیما/سیف با مجلس قهر کرده است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

انگشت دست مأمور زن گشت ارشاد در ماجرای کتک زدن دختر جوان شکسته/جمله نامتعارف پخش شده از تریبون مجلس، صداگذاری نبوده است  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور به بهانه دفاع از «ارتش»، «سپاه» را تخریب کرد؟!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

در کره شمالی اتفاقی مهم‌تر از مذاکره هسته‌ای با آمریکا در جریان است  (۱۱۷ نظر)

خودروسازی ما، یا مافیاست یا شبه مافیا/ حمایت از خودرو به اصطلاح ایرانی دل مردم را از بقیه کالاها هم زده است  (۱۱۷ نظر)

بخشنامه و مهلت دولت درباره کوچ از تلگرام مؤثر بود/ 27 درصد مراجعه به تلگرام کاهش یافته است/ خواهان آنیم که مردم خودشان کوچ کنند  (۱۱۷ نظر)

نمی توان مادام العمر تعرفه واردات خودرو را بالا نگه داشت/ حمایت از خودرو داخلی، نتیجه عکس داشته است  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آمریکا بدعهدی کند، ایران مطابق قانون از «ان‌پی‌تی» خارج می‌شود/ کاری می‌کنیم که طرف مقابل فکرش را هم نکند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

سفر برای بار دوم در سال، با دلار قاچاق یا راهی دیگر؟!  (۹۲ نظر)