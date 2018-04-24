پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
5569بازدید
‍ پ

Tehran vows to retaliate the recent Israeli airstrike against Iranian targets in Syria

Two weeks after an Israeli airstrike against Iranian targets in Syria which resulted in the death of a number of Iranian military advisors, Iran’s top security official vows to retaliate the move in due time. His remarks come as the Israelis have becoming more and more worried recently over Iran’s counter-move.
کد خبر: ۷۹۳۲۶۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۲۳:۱۵ 24 April 2018

Tabnak – Two weeks after an Israeli airstrike against Iranian targets in Syria which resulted in the death of a number of Iranian military advisors, Iran’s top security official vows to retaliate the move in due time. His remarks come as the Israelis have becoming more and more worried recently over Iran’s counter-move.

The punishment of the aggressor is certain but the Islamic Republic of Iran would decide on the time, place and way of giving a response to this "act of evil", Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani told reporters on Tuesday before leaving Tehran to attend an international security conference in Russia’s Sochi.

"When a regime assumes the right to violate another country's airspace in a planned move and also target forces fighting with terrorism, it should have definitely considered its consequences and retaliatory reactions," he said.

Shamkhani further said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has paid a considerable price in order to establish regional stability and fight against Takfiri terrorism. Therefore, it cannot remain indifferent to the worrying increase of destabilizing measures by the US, the Zionist regime (Israel) and some of their regional allies."

He once again reiterated that the Iranian military advisors are present in Syria upon a request by the Arab country's government with the purpose of countering the threat of terrorism and playing a decisive role in defeating terrorist groups in the region.

Shamkhani’s remarks come as a senior aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader had previously said that the Israeli regime's recent attack on an air base in the Syrian province of Homs will not go unanswered.

"Definitely, this crime will not remain without a response," Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on international affairs, told IRNA and IRIB on April 10, two days after the Israeli strike.

Two Israeli F-15 warplanes carried out strikes from Lebanese air space on T-4 air base in Homs on April 8 that killed and wounded several people. Syrian air defense systems shot down five out of eight missiles fired.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said at the time that "The Israeli regime's aggression against Syria is a breach of this country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity and runs counter to all international regulations and principles.”

At the same time, the Syrian government warned about the “dangerous repercussions” of Israeli assaults on its territories, stressing that a recent attack on an air base in the Arab country’s province of Homs would not have been possible without massive US support.

برچسب ها
iran syria israel
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

تخریب امامزاده جعلی در فشافویه/جسد یا مومیایی کجاست؟/حجاب با اجبار گشت ارشاد به مردم تحمیل نشود

تخریب امامزاده جعلی در فشافویه/جسد یا مومیایی کجاست؟/حجاب با اجبار گشت ارشاد به مردم تحمیل نشود

تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر...

تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

طرح‌های شاف هاوزن در 2017

پرسپولیس بدون بچه های طلاق چه خواهد کرد؟

طبیعت منطقه گردشگری ریجاب

مه گرفتگی و کاهش دید در ۴ محور مواصلاتی کشور

رویت یوفو در زمان یکی از خلفای عباسی

برگزاری چهل و پنجمین دوره آزمون دستیاری پزشکی

مه گرفتگی و کاهش دید در ۴ محور مواصلاتی کشور

آماری از پوشاک قاچاق و برندهای غیر مجاز در کشور

حرکت چراغ خاموش مجلس برای تفکیک وزارتخانه‌ها

نفت امسال گران‌تر می‌شود

خلاصه‌ای از جنایات و خیانت‌های رضاخان

الگوهای فرزندآوری در ایران چه تغییری کرده است؟

پایان انتظار تاریخی مازندران برای لیگ برتر در اوج جنجال و اتهام

جنون آمیزترین الاکلنگ بازی

آغاز کنکور داوطلبان کارشناسی ارشد ناپیوسته

وب گردی

کدام خانه‌ها در تهران رو بورس‌اند؟

پیش‌بینی 19 کارشناس از بازار سرمایه امسال؛ بورس چه می‌شود؟

خوش‌تیپ‌ها پولدارتر می‌شوند؟ علم نظر دیگری دارد!

هتل اسپیناس پالاس

خواص برتر و مهم کرفس

امکان کاهش قیمت طلا و جواهرات تا ۱۰۰ در صد

بیل گیتس و راجر فدرر به نفع آموزش کودکان مسابقه می دهند

جنازه مومیایی شده رضا شاه در شهر ری کشف شد؟!
مناظره بی نظیر و خواندنی دو مقام سابق ایران و عربستان/ سید حسین موسویان: ترامپ بنزین به آتش اختلافات دو کشور می ریزد/ ترکی فیصل: آغوش ما به روی ایران باز است/برای بهبود روابط باید ابتدا تبلیغات منفی دو کشور علیه یکدیگر متوقف شود
کشف و جمع‌آوری دستگاه‌های شنود در منزل «رئیس دولت اصلاحات»!/شرط آیت‌الله مکارم برای فیلتر نکردن شبکه‌های اجتماعی/انتقاد حدادعادل از برخی مجریان صداوسیما/سیف با مجلس قهر کرده است؟
بارش ماهی از آسمان گلپایگان؟!
آيا کمربندهاي ويبراتور در لاغری مؤثرند؟
یک داعشی در سلول مشایی!/جزییات بازداشت عضو شورای شهر مشهد/لاریجانی: احمدی نژاد شأن ریاست‌جمهوری را پایین آورد/واکنش پدر یک قربانی کهریزک به بازداشت مرتضوی/روایت ترقی از شنود جلسات خصوصی خاتمی
سه پیشنهاد وسوسه‌انگیز به پوتین برای حمایت نکردن از اسد/ تهیه چهار سند برای همکاری با آمریکا جهت اصلاح برجام از سوی اروپایی ها/ آغاز عملیات جدید ارتش سوریه در شمال حمص/هشدار جدی وزیر خارجه آلمان در مورد تبعات خاورمیانه بدون برجام
طرح چهار مرحله‌ای ماکرون برای توافق هسته‌ای / نشانه‌های اساسی از تغییر رویکرد ترامپ به برجام
ماجرای زنی با دو همسر
آیا رئیس‌جمهور به بهانه دفاع از «ارتش»، «سپاه» را تخریب کرد؟!
روسیه: حمله اسرائیل به اس-‌300 در سوریه فاجعه به بار خواهد آورد
پس از پخش عبارت جنجالی از بلندگوی مجلس، سلیمی دوستانش را عوض می‌کند؟!
شرط جدید چهار کشور عربی برای ازسرگیری رابطه با قطر/جزئیات جدید از تیراندازی در کاخ سعودی /ورود نیروهای فرانسوی به سوریه/واکنش نتانیاهو به مصاحبه ظریف با شبکه آمریکایی
خلخالی درباره جسد رضا خان چه گفت؟/«حمید بقایی» تحت مراقبت پزشکی است
شرط عجیب برای بخشش در یک پرونده تجاوز!

افکار عمومی چشم انتظار «شنبه» و فرجام مامور خطاکار پلیس  (۳۰۰ نظر)

سعید مرتضوی در شمال کشور دستگیر شد +تکمیلی  (۲۱۸ نظر)

روایت تابش از دستور رهبری درباره موضوع حصر/واکنش علم‌الهدی به برخورد پلیس با یک دختر/گوینده عبارت «دختر …» در مجلس پیدا شد/پیشنهاد جدا شدن قم ویژه‌خواری است  (۲۰۳ نظر)

«کشور شدن قم» پیشنهاد خطرناک و اشتباهی است/ «جدایی دین از سیاست» در قالبی نو!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

خیالبافی‌های عجیب برای تشکیل اولین کشور وارد کننده آب!  (۱۷۴ نظر)

ناراحتی پیشنهاد دهنده «کشور مستقل قم» از تلگرام/مأموران گشت ارشاد قاضی نیستند/ذوالنور: قطعا با خانمی که دو تار مویش بیرون است برخورد نمی‌شود/فرمانده کل ارتش: دوست داشتم جانشین بسیج باشم  (۱۴۸ نظر)

کشف و جمع‌آوری دستگاه‌های شنود در منزل «رئیس دولت اصلاحات»!/شرط آیت‌الله مکارم برای فیلتر نکردن شبکه‌های اجتماعی/انتقاد حدادعادل از برخی مجریان صداوسیما/سیف با مجلس قهر کرده است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

انگشت دست مأمور زن گشت ارشاد در ماجرای کتک زدن دختر جوان شکسته/جمله نامتعارف پخش شده از تریبون مجلس، صداگذاری نبوده است  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور به بهانه دفاع از «ارتش»، «سپاه» را تخریب کرد؟!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

در کره شمالی اتفاقی مهم‌تر از مذاکره هسته‌ای با آمریکا در جریان است  (۱۱۷ نظر)

خودروسازی ما، یا مافیاست یا شبه مافیا/ حمایت از خودرو به اصطلاح ایرانی دل مردم را از بقیه کالاها هم زده است  (۱۱۷ نظر)

بخشنامه و مهلت دولت درباره کوچ از تلگرام مؤثر بود/ 27 درصد مراجعه به تلگرام کاهش یافته است/ خواهان آنیم که مردم خودشان کوچ کنند  (۱۱۷ نظر)

نمی توان مادام العمر تعرفه واردات خودرو را بالا نگه داشت/ حمایت از خودرو داخلی، نتیجه عکس داشته است  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آمریکا بدعهدی کند، ایران مطابق قانون از «ان‌پی‌تی» خارج می‌شود/ کاری می‌کنیم که طرف مقابل فکرش را هم نکند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

سفر برای بار دوم در سال، با دلار قاچاق یا راهی دیگر؟!  (۹۲ نظر)