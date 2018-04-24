پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
6661بازدید
‍ پ

George HW Bush in hospital after wife's funeral

George HW Bush is in hospital just a day after attending the funeral of his wife Barbara.
کد خبر: ۷۹۳۰۳۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۸ 24 April 2018

George HW Bush is in hospital just a day after attending the funeral of his wife Barbara.

The 93-year-old former US president was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital with a blood infection, a family spokesperson said, but is not in a critical condition.

"He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering," Jim McGrath said in a statement.

Barbara Bush died on 17 April at the age of 92, and her funeral on Saturday was attended by former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama along with 1,500 other mourners.

George W Bush the 43rd president of the United States and Florida governor Jeb Bush, both sons of Barbara and George HW, were also at the funeral.

George H.W. Bush, whose 73 year marriage to Barbara is the longest in US presidential history, attended the service wearing book patterned socks in tribute to his late wife's work promoting literacy.

He suffers from a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a wheelchair, and has been hospitalised several times in recent years, mainly for respiratory problems.

He was in hospital for two weeks in January 2017 and again in April of the same year for pneumonia and bronchitis. In 2015 he was admitted as a result of breaking a bone in his neck.

In a eulogy delivered at Barbara's funeral, Jeb Bush said George Senior would write his wife a letter at each wedding anniversary, and read one penned in 1994.

"You have given me joy that few men know... I have climbed perhaps the highest mountain in the world, but even that cannot hold a candle to being Barbara's husband," it said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

تخریب امامزاده جعلی در فشافویه/جسد یا مومیایی کجاست؟/حجاب با اجبار گشت ارشاد به مردم تحمیل نشود

تخریب امامزاده جعلی در فشافویه/جسد یا مومیایی کجاست؟/حجاب با اجبار گشت ارشاد به مردم تحمیل نشود

تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر...

تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حرکت چراغ خاموش مجلس برای تفکیک وزارتخانه‌ها

نفت امسال گران‌تر می‌شود

خلاصه‌ای از جنایات و خیانت‌های رضاخان

الگوهای فرزندآوری در ایران چه تغییری کرده است؟

پایان انتظار تاریخی مازندران برای لیگ برتر در اوج جنجال و اتهام

جنون آمیزترین الاکلنگ بازی

آغاز کنکور داوطلبان کارشناسی ارشد ناپیوسته

دیوان عالی آمریکا دستور مهاجرتی ترامپ را بررسی کرد

ترامپ: بن سلمان شپش دارد!

دوحه پاسخ عادل الجبیر درباره سوریه را داد

فشار مضاعف به کره شمالی تا زمان اقدام عملی پیونگ یانگ ادامه دارد

پیکر شهید«صالح الصماد» صبح شنبه در صنعاء تشییع می‌شود

گزیده بازی رئال مادرید - بایرن مونیخ

سقوط آثار کمدی در جدول فروش فیلم‌ها

تولد ۲۵۰ نوزاد در دقیقه

وب گردی

کدام خانه‌ها در تهران رو بورس‌اند؟

پیش‌بینی 19 کارشناس از بازار سرمایه امسال؛ بورس چه می‌شود؟

خوش‌تیپ‌ها پولدارتر می‌شوند؟ علم نظر دیگری دارد!

هتل اسپیناس پالاس

خواص برتر و مهم کرفس

امکان کاهش قیمت طلا و جواهرات تا ۱۰۰ در صد

بیل گیتس و راجر فدرر به نفع آموزش کودکان مسابقه می دهند

جنازه مومیایی شده رضا شاه در شهر ری کشف شد؟!
مناظره بی نظیر و خواندنی دو مقام سابق ایران و عربستان/ سید حسین موسویان: ترامپ بنزین به آتش اختلافات دو کشور می ریزد/ ترکی فیصل: آغوش ما به روی ایران باز است/برای بهبود روابط باید ابتدا تبلیغات منفی دو کشور علیه یکدیگر متوقف شود
کشف و جمع‌آوری دستگاه‌های شنود در منزل «رئیس دولت اصلاحات»!/شرط آیت‌الله مکارم برای فیلتر نکردن شبکه‌های اجتماعی/انتقاد حدادعادل از برخی مجریان صداوسیما/سیف با مجلس قهر کرده است؟
بارش ماهی از آسمان گلپایگان؟!
آيا کمربندهاي ويبراتور در لاغری مؤثرند؟
یک داعشی در سلول مشایی!/جزییات بازداشت عضو شورای شهر مشهد/لاریجانی: احمدی نژاد شأن ریاست‌جمهوری را پایین آورد/واکنش پدر یک قربانی کهریزک به بازداشت مرتضوی/روایت ترقی از شنود جلسات خصوصی خاتمی
سه پیشنهاد وسوسه‌انگیز به پوتین برای حمایت نکردن از اسد/ تهیه چهار سند برای همکاری با آمریکا جهت اصلاح برجام از سوی اروپایی ها/ آغاز عملیات جدید ارتش سوریه در شمال حمص/هشدار جدی وزیر خارجه آلمان در مورد تبعات خاورمیانه بدون برجام
طرح چهار مرحله‌ای ماکرون برای توافق هسته‌ای / نشانه‌های اساسی از تغییر رویکرد ترامپ به برجام
ماجرای زنی با دو همسر
آیا رئیس‌جمهور به بهانه دفاع از «ارتش»، «سپاه» را تخریب کرد؟!
روسیه: حمله اسرائیل به اس-‌300 در سوریه فاجعه به بار خواهد آورد
پس از پخش عبارت جنجالی از بلندگوی مجلس، سلیمی دوستانش را عوض می‌کند؟!
شرط جدید چهار کشور عربی برای ازسرگیری رابطه با قطر/جزئیات جدید از تیراندازی در کاخ سعودی /ورود نیروهای فرانسوی به سوریه/واکنش نتانیاهو به مصاحبه ظریف با شبکه آمریکایی
شرط عجیب برای بخشش در یک پرونده تجاوز!
خلخالی درباره جسد رضا خان چه گفت؟/«حمید بقایی» تحت مراقبت پزشکی است

افکار عمومی چشم انتظار «شنبه» و فرجام مامور خطاکار پلیس  (۳۰۰ نظر)

سعید مرتضوی در شمال کشور دستگیر شد +تکمیلی  (۲۱۸ نظر)

روایت تابش از دستور رهبری درباره موضوع حصر/واکنش علم‌الهدی به برخورد پلیس با یک دختر/گوینده عبارت «دختر …» در مجلس پیدا شد/پیشنهاد جدا شدن قم ویژه‌خواری است  (۲۰۳ نظر)

«کشور شدن قم» پیشنهاد خطرناک و اشتباهی است/ «جدایی دین از سیاست» در قالبی نو!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

خیالبافی‌های عجیب برای تشکیل اولین کشور وارد کننده آب!  (۱۷۴ نظر)

ناراحتی پیشنهاد دهنده «کشور مستقل قم» از تلگرام/مأموران گشت ارشاد قاضی نیستند/ذوالنور: قطعا با خانمی که دو تار مویش بیرون است برخورد نمی‌شود/فرمانده کل ارتش: دوست داشتم جانشین بسیج باشم  (۱۴۸ نظر)

کشف و جمع‌آوری دستگاه‌های شنود در منزل «رئیس دولت اصلاحات»!/شرط آیت‌الله مکارم برای فیلتر نکردن شبکه‌های اجتماعی/انتقاد حدادعادل از برخی مجریان صداوسیما/سیف با مجلس قهر کرده است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

انگشت دست مأمور زن گشت ارشاد در ماجرای کتک زدن دختر جوان شکسته/جمله نامتعارف پخش شده از تریبون مجلس، صداگذاری نبوده است  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور به بهانه دفاع از «ارتش»، «سپاه» را تخریب کرد؟!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

در کره شمالی اتفاقی مهم‌تر از مذاکره هسته‌ای با آمریکا در جریان است  (۱۱۷ نظر)

خودروسازی ما، یا مافیاست یا شبه مافیا/ حمایت از خودرو به اصطلاح ایرانی دل مردم را از بقیه کالاها هم زده است  (۱۱۷ نظر)

بخشنامه و مهلت دولت درباره کوچ از تلگرام مؤثر بود/ 27 درصد مراجعه به تلگرام کاهش یافته است/ خواهان آنیم که مردم خودشان کوچ کنند  (۱۱۷ نظر)

نمی توان مادام العمر تعرفه واردات خودرو را بالا نگه داشت/ حمایت از خودرو داخلی، نتیجه عکس داشته است  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آمریکا بدعهدی کند، ایران مطابق قانون از «ان‌پی‌تی» خارج می‌شود/ کاری می‌کنیم که طرف مقابل فکرش را هم نکند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

سفر برای بار دوم در سال، با دلار قاچاق یا راهی دیگر؟!  (۹۲ نظر)